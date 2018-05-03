Episode 10

“My job is to gain insight into environmental and social challenges, and understand how we can contribute, as a company, to address these challenges by designing context-specific solutions,” explains Simona, who brings to her career, and Philips, a sense of scope.



Travelling and working in far flung continents like Africa, it’s where Simona tackles some of the bigger challenges facing our civilization – particularly when it comes to health. And more specifically, the health of pregnant women.



To support the detection of pregnancies at risk and educate women on healthier pregnancy journeys, one of Simona’s recent projects was coordinating of the design and development of a set of cards, in cooperation with the Philips Foundation and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).



Not a traditional deck of cards, suited by swords and clubs. Instead, Simona’s cards are suited to the needs of pregnant women in various African countries, to their health concerns, and to the specifics of their cultures.



The cards “are used by midwives of the ICRC to train healthcare workers that reach pregnant women in in fragile settings with no - or very limited - access to connectivity and electricity,” says Simona.