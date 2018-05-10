Episode 11

One of the defects of philosophers is that they always seem to assume they know the conclusions before they’ve reached them. But Darren Adams isn’t a philosopher. He’s an innovator.



What makes him a great thinker in business, his career, and life, is that he searches for answers with complete disregard for what he wants the answers to be. He has a particular desired outcome, but his search, although personal, is scientific in its exactitude.



On Philips, he reflects that “Many of the parts of the business are not only dealing with change, but also a highly fluid way of operating.”



“This ambiguity has aspects of operating in a startup whereby you need to be able to carry two mindsets in your head; the short term goals that are required to continue moving forward, combined with a longer term view of where we want to be as an organization.”