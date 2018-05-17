Episode 12

Like riddles? Well wrap your head around this: “If you’re living in the future, well…fast forward: actually, as we speak it is the past, right?” Welcome to the mind of Corien Pompe, and specifically, the kind of ‘years ahead’ reality she lives in at work and in her career. It’s this kind of thinking that triggers a spark of inspiration for Corien.



“Sometimes I forget that I’m living in the here and now,” says Corien. “That I’m not there yet. But we have to live ahead to understand people’s next need.”



Philips’ mission is to improve 3 billion lives. There’s nine 0s after that 3, and dedicating a career to that mission can seem certainly seem overwhelming. But Corien isn’t stuck in the problem; she’s already delving well into the future, looking back at how we’ll get there.



In her role she’s responsible for gauging some of the nascent trends and innovation in materials that develops in culture today, that will one day be the ‘next big thing.’ Anything from concepts, touching upon all senses, to new technologies and materialized implementation, that’s Corien’s game.





First up she wants to dispel one myth: “Industrial design is not about art,” she says. “It’s about bringing the dots together.”