Making a bang professionally

Kurt is a great example of how the entrepreneurial mind uses the same playful, risk-taking, dopaminergic systems as the artist does. He may not be chasing that sound anymore, but he’s still chasing that feeling in his current career.



For instance, Afro-Cuban drumming is a challenging endeavor. It asks a musician to hold two time-signatures in their heads at the same moment, simultaneously subdividing 12 beats into 4 sets of 3s, and 3 sets of 4s, or what they call going against the rhythm. And as Kurt tells it, he could capably handle the challenge.



And after all this time, Kurt is still going against the rhythm, but in the best way possible. He still holds just as many wild ideas in his head as he goes against the grain. Even outside of his whiteboard room, he’s doing everything he can to be surrounded by ideas, and that includes encouraging everyone around him to be just as creative as he is – provided they can keep up.

