The first thing that strikes you when you meet Dionisio Nunes is how curious he is about the human condition – and how reflective he is on his own.
“I’ve been told that I’m a fast talker,” he says, “and I think it has to do with my speech basically following my brain – I go so much faster than I can speak it out.”
Daily he’s preoccupied with “thinking about making the world a better place,” he says. And what we learned while spending time with him is that he’s definitely making progress.
“My presence at Philips should not serve to simply enjoy the company I have, but rather, to actually think about meaningful changes,” he says.
Dionisio is the kind of person you’ll wave to in one department of Philips, and then see in another one, wondering how he got there so quickly. He’s inspired by inspiration itself, and is constantly looking for more.
Innovation for the future
At Philips, Dionisio’s work and career sees him applying machine and deep learning in Oral Healthcare. Working in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Dionisio sees a form of consciousness emerge in the most uncanny of places.
So to him, AI isn’t exactly as scary as the movies often make it out to be. This is because AI is not consciousness in the traditional sense of awareness or feeling. AI offers us something else. A chance to see a pattern process – like a thought – emerge and explore.
AI offers a systematic way to process “the power of information,” says Dionisio, which can ultimately help in better decision-making. And that could be better for us all.
In fact, Dionisio is a bit like AI, in the way he’s constantly absorbing information, sneaking into other departments and disciplines and poking about, exploring. He’s not morbidly thinking about life and death all the time, but he’s always thinking about life, and he’s most certainly always thinking about thinking.
How does Dionisio keep his career moving forward? Here are his top 5 tips for success: