Any bit of data will draw Dionisio’s attention, but most of all, anything that’s supposed to be out of reach. Like the department next door – or in the next building. Dionisio is fond of reaching out to others and exploring, soaking up everything his career and life have to offer. To some, it may seem like he’s sneaking off where he doesn’t belong, but we’re quite sure he’s where he does belong: Philips.



And Dionisio’s story of getting here is riveting, if not hard to hear. You see, he left his birth country of Angola not through desire but necessity. With a civil war in the background, his dad suggested he aim for the Netherlands, and after spending his formative years in South Africa, he eventually made it to the land of windmills – and his ideal profession.



Looking back, Dionisio says that the horrors of war can bring various questions to our minds. Those big, daunting questions that are sure to get someone to change the topic. What is life, and how fortunate are we to have it? What are the sheer odds that we'd be conscious right here, right now? What does intelligence look like when it’s given a free pass?