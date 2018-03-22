Skincare for some Chinese guys, she says, “is not only a nice to have in their whole morning routine, it’s something that is really important to them.”



In China, she goes on to say, “your skin and appearance is your passport to the world.”



One might assume this was because some groups in Chinese culture are more concerned with visual appearance; but it may be that their culture is simply more aware of its influence, and the impact that appearances have on one’s life; private and professional.



This fascinated Ana. She’d never known that some men fuss over their faces so much before. But she was moved by their desire for acceptance, and their disinterest in hiding their routine. After all, if you have to hide the method you used to gain acceptance, what kind of acceptance is that?



It's easy to scoff at beauty; especially if you possess it. And Ana would love to see a world that values something deeper above all else. But right now she’s focusing on the inner need for some of us to look our best, helping to get innovations to market. Innovations that might just change the face of someone’s future.