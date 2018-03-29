Pavan Dadlani’s job is to play with dolls. Well, part of it. To demonstrate a breathing device for infants, he uses a baby doll to train an army of community health workers in low resource settings, so that real children can come into real, quality care. It’s a simple, but effective way to make an impact.



“Innovations like this can actually save peoples’ lives – it’s amazing!” he says of the device, and the method of training.



Pavan’s role brings him in close contact with hundreds of healthcare workers across the globe. His career has taken him to India, Kenya, Ethiopia and Uganda, where he's seen the glow on the faces of health worker's as their needs are answered by his inventions.



As a Senior Scientist in Philips’ Professional Health Services & Solutions division, he brings change and innovation to peoples' lives. He works mostly with health workers who collaborate on projects with him so that they can help their community.