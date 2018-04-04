“I’m a sucker for problems,” says Jonathan Palero, Research Scientist in Philips’ Personal Care & Wellness department. “Without a problem, what’s the point of being a scientist?”
Jonathan left his native Philippines for a career in the Research arm of Philips, and the many consumer problems it sets out to solve each year. In some ways, he’s danced his way through life, and he seems to be doing the same thing in his career. The reason is that he doesn’t let a step back be a setback; he sees them only as chances to review problems and come up with new solutions.
“The most interesting problem for me right now is sustainability,” he muses. And at the heart of that problem is a dilemma, he observes: “on the one hand you would want less carbon footprint; on the other hand, you want to live your life.”
“So for instance, I love food. I would love to eat different kinds of, say, meat. I would love Jamon Iberico, and then the carbon footprint is quite huge. So how can you make it sustainable?”
The way Jonathan puts it, it’s hard to say he’s ‘working’ in the traditional sense, when he insists upon using a different language for what he’s doing. The challenges he’s trying to solve aren’t ‘dilemmas.’
Collaborating to win
As he describes them, they’re “puzzles.” Questions that might drive other people crazy, he thinks of as riddles. Conundrums that the “proud nerds” and “geeks” of Philips can enjoy working on together.
“Nerds are smart in their basic knowledge,” Jonathan explains, “and the geeks are smart in the application of this knowledge.”
Innovation that’s meaningful
Within a company aiming to give their consumers more and more independence, Jonathan is adding a complementary element; he’s looking at relationality.
“If a device allows two people to interact with each other somehow, it improves their relationship,” he says.
And it isn’t just consumers who benefit from this kind of thought process. If you consider how the above quote might apply to relationships with co-workers, you might get a sense of what it’s like working with Jonathan; scientist, inventor, nerd.
The environment, the economy, the ‘system,’ Jonathan says that too often, we’re told or have the sense that “this puzzle cannot be solved?”
“If it seems like it has no resolution. … I like that,” he says, with a mischievous grin.
How does Jonathan bring his unique perspective to career success? Here are his 5 tips: