Not only does Ana provide for her family, friends, coworkers; not only is she developing cooking products that help people cook healthy and delicious recipes; but she’s dreaming of a kind of ‘stone soup,’ in which stomachs are full of food and meals are full of love.



“Now that I work for ‘Kitchen,’ I’m very sure this is the path I’d like to continue,” she says.



As Consumer Marketing Manager in our Kitchen Appliances division, or ‘Kitchen’ as she calls it, Ana surrounds herself with her favorite things. Namely, food and other foodies.



Ana landed on her current career by listening to her heart. Before this, she found herself expounding a lot of energy and simply noticed that her heart was ‘jumping’ less. It’s not an easy thing to observe, but she took note of it. And when the right opportunity for her arrived, she took note of that too.



At the time, the spark of inspiration was clear: “I will direct my professional expertise and education and will somehow turn it in to helping others in need,” she says.



Having a daughter herself, Ana is greatly concerned with how the first world treats the rest of the world; and how the possibility exists every day and in many ways to give back. How the luck of the draw can have such deep, resounding impact on someone’s life.