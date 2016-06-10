IT Providers
These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided.
Privacy Notice Jovia Health
Jovia Health uses personal data collected or processed by the Philips Health Suite device(s) (“Device(s)”), and the Jovia Health mobile application (“App”).
This Privacy Notice applies to personal data collected by the Device(s) and the App, which is controlled by or under control of Philips North America LLC or any of its subsidiaries (”Philips”). This is a notice of our Privacy practices, this is not a contract or agreement.
Account Data We collect data you directly provided to us. This data includes username, profile photo, name, email address, gender, birthday/age, location (city/state/country), language, latest tweet, profile URL, location and password.
Account Data
We collect data you directly provided to us. This data includes username, profile photo, name, email address, gender, birthday/age, location (city/state/country), language, latest tweet, profile URL, location and password.
The data collected is used to create and manage your account, this App account or other Philips app accounts. Your account will be used to send you a welcoming email to verify your username and password, to communicate with you in response to your inquiries, to send you strictly service-related announcements, or direct marketing communication in case you have opted-in. We will also add your Philips product or service to your Account when you connect your App or Device to the Internet. Furthermore, you can use your Account to participate in a promotion or game, participate in a social media activity related to a Philips promotion (for example clicking "like" or "share"), and participate in product testing or surveys.
The data collected is used to create and manage your account, this App account or other Philips app accounts. Your account will be used to send you a welcoming email to verify your username and password, to communicate with you in response to your inquiries, to send you strictly service-related announcements, or direct marketing communication in case you have opted-in. We will also add your Philips product or service to your Account when you connect your App or Device to the Internet. Furthermore, you can use your Account to participate in a promotion or game, participate in a social media activity related to a Philips promotion (for example clicking "like" or "share"), and participate in product testing or surveys.
Data filled in by you This data includes your height, start-weight, calories intake, mood, questions about your lifestyle, your goals.
Data filled in by you
This data includes your height, start-weight, calories intake, mood, questions about your lifestyle, your goals.
The data collected is used to insight in your daily lifestyle behavior and to follow progress over time. We do this by email, social media messages, SMS, push notifications etc..
The data collected is used to insight in your daily lifestyle behavior and to follow progress over time. We do this by email, social media messages, SMS, push notifications etc..
Device(s) Data If you use the Philips Healthband and/or Philips Healthwatch Device, the Device records heart pulse rate, activity and movement and streams it to the App. This data also includes unique User Device number, session and usage data, which is information about your use of the Device(s).
Device(s) Data
If you use the Philips Healthband and/or Philips Healthwatch Device, the Device records heart pulse rate, activity and movement and streams it to the App. This data also includes unique User Device number, session and usage data, which is information about your use of the Device(s).
If you use the Philips Blood Pressure Monitor(s) Device, the Device records your blood pressure (systolic, diastolic), heart pulse rate and streams it to the App. This data also includes unique User Device number, session and usage data, which is information about your use of the Device(s).
If you use the Body Analysis Scale(s) Device, the Device records weight and body composition, height and profile data (collected from the App) and streams it to the App. This data also includes unique User Device number, session and usage data, which is information about your use of the Device(s)
Every Device you use provides information about your usage of the Device(s).
Cookies The App makes use of cookies, or similar technologies. This data includes unique User Device number, the IP address of your mobile device(s), the type of mobile internet browser or operating system you use, session and usage data, which is information about your use of the App.
Cookies
The App makes use of cookies, or similar technologies. This data includes unique User Device number, the IP address of your mobile device(s), the type of mobile internet browser or operating system you use, session and usage data, which is information about your use of the App.
The types of cookies we use are: Required Cookies These cookies ensure that the App functions properly. Analytical Cookies These cookies allow us to analyze app usage so we can measure and improve performance of our Apps.
The types of cookies we use are:
Required Cookies
These cookies ensure that the App functions properly.
Analytical Cookies
These cookies allow us to analyze app usage so we can measure and improve performance of our Apps.
Location Data When you allow access to your location data, we may collect the geographic location of your mobile device.
Location Data
When you allow access to your location data, we may collect the geographic location of your mobile device.
Combined Data This data includes Account Data, Data filled in by you, Device(s) Data, Cookies, Location Data and data that Philips collects during your interactions with Philips, which includes:
Combined Data
This data includes Account Data, Data filled in by you, Device(s) Data, Cookies, Location Data and data that Philips collects during your interactions with Philips, which includes:
Permissions
The App may request permission(s) to access sensors (e.g. camera, Wifi, Bluetooth) or data (e.g. photos, agenda, contacts) on your mobile device. How we handle your data and privacy Sharing Data IT Providers These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided. Cloud Providers These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europe, US, Latin-American, Tokyo or Sydney and China. Jovia Health service Providers These providers deliver specific services for Jovia Health such as calculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching). For coaching, sometimes a third party is responsible. Please read the privacy notice of such party if applicable. Payment These providers handle financial data in relation to Jovia Health. Philips requires these service providers to provide a comparable level of protection of your personal data as Philips provides, to only process your personal for the specific purposes mentioned above, and to have access to the minimum amount of data they need to deliver a specific service. If Philips allows a third party to transfer your personal data outside of your geographic region, we will take steps to protect your privacy rights through the use of contractual arrangements or other means, which will provide a comparable level of protection while the information is being processed by our third parties. Philips will disclose personal data only under this privacy notice and/or when required by law. We may combine the information collected from you and share them with other companies of the Philips Group and with third parties. Philips sometimes sells a business or a part of a business to another company. Such a transfer of ownership could include the transfer of your personal data directly related to that business, to the purchasing company. IT Providers These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided. Cloud Providers These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europe, US, Latin-American, Tokyo or Sydney and China. Jovia Health service Providers These providers deliver specific services for Jovia Health such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching). For coaching, sometimes a third party is responsible. Please read the privacy notice of such party if applicable. Payment These providers handle financial data in relation to Jovia Health. IT Providers These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided. Cloud Providers These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europe, US, Latin-American, Tokyo or Sydney and China. Jovia Health service Providers These providers deliver specific services for Jovia Health such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching). For coaching, sometimes a third party is responsible. Please read the privacy notice of such party if applicable. Payment These providers handle financial data in relation to Jovia Health. IT Providers These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided. Cloud Providers These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europe, US, Latin-American, Tokyo or Sydney and China. Jovia Health service Providers These providers deliver specific services for Jovia Health such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching). For coaching, sometimes a third party is responsible. Please read the privacy notice of such party if applicable. Payment These providers handle financial data in relation to Jovia Health. IT Providers These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided. Cloud Providers These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europe, US, Latin-American, Tokyo or Sydney and China. Jovia Health service Providers These providers deliver specific services for Jovia Health such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching). For coaching, sometimes a third party is responsible. Please read the privacy notice of such party if applicable. Payment These providers handle financial data in relation to Jovia Health. IT Providers These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided. Cloud Providers These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europe, US, Latin-American, Tokyo or Sydney and China. Jovia Health service Providers These providers deliver specific services for Jovia Health such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching). For coaching, sometimes a third party is responsible. Please read the privacy notice of such party if applicable. Payment These providers handle financial data in relation to Jovia Health. IT Providers These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided. Cloud Providers These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europe, US, Latin-American, Tokyo or Sydney and China. Jovia Health service Providers These providers deliver specific services for Jovia Health such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching). For coaching, sometimes a third party is responsible. Please read the privacy notice of such party if applicable. Payment These providers handle financial data in relation to Jovia Health. Jovia Health service Providers These providers deliver specific services for Jovia Health such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching). For coaching, sometimes a third party is responsible. Please read the privacy notice of such party if applicable. Jovia Health service Providers These providers deliver specific services for Jovia Health such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching). For coaching, sometimes a third party is responsible. Please read the privacy notice of such party if applicable.
Philips may use third parties to provide services for the following:
The App may request permission(s) to access sensors (e.g. camera, Wifi, Bluetooth) or data (e.g. photos, agenda, contacts) on your mobile device.
How we handle your data and privacy
Sharing Data
IT Providers
These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided.
Cloud Providers
These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europe, US, Latin-American, Tokyo or Sydney and China.
Jovia Health service Providers
These providers deliver specific services for Jovia Health such as calculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching). For coaching, sometimes a third party is responsible. Please read the privacy notice of such party if applicable.
Payment
These providers handle financial data in relation to Jovia Health.
Philips requires these service providers to provide a comparable level of protection of your personal data as Philips provides, to only process your personal for the specific purposes mentioned above, and to have access to the minimum amount of data they need to deliver a specific service.
If Philips allows a third party to transfer your personal data outside of your geographic region, we will take steps to protect your privacy rights through the use of contractual arrangements or other means, which will provide a comparable level of protection while the information is being processed by our third parties.
Philips will disclose personal data only under this privacy notice and/or when required by law.
We may combine the information collected from you and share them with other companies of the Philips Group and with third parties.
Philips sometimes sells a business or a part of a business to another company. Such a transfer of ownership could include the transfer of your personal data directly related to that business, to the purchasing company.
IT Providers
These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided.
Cloud Providers
These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europe, US, Latin-American, Tokyo or Sydney and China.
Jovia Health service Providers
These providers deliver specific services for Jovia Health such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching). For coaching, sometimes a third party is responsible. Please read the privacy notice of such party if applicable.
Payment
These providers handle financial data in relation to Jovia Health.
IT Providers
These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided.
Cloud Providers
These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europe, US, Latin-American, Tokyo or Sydney and China.
Jovia Health service Providers
These providers deliver specific services for Jovia Health such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching). For coaching, sometimes a third party is responsible. Please read the privacy notice of such party if applicable.
Payment
These providers handle financial data in relation to Jovia Health.
IT Providers
These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided.
Cloud Providers
These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europe, US, Latin-American, Tokyo or Sydney and China.
Jovia Health service Providers
These providers deliver specific services for Jovia Health such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching). For coaching, sometimes a third party is responsible. Please read the privacy notice of such party if applicable.
Payment
These providers handle financial data in relation to Jovia Health.
IT Providers
These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided.
Cloud Providers
These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europe, US, Latin-American, Tokyo or Sydney and China.
Jovia Health service Providers
These providers deliver specific services for Jovia Health such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching). For coaching, sometimes a third party is responsible. Please read the privacy notice of such party if applicable.
Payment
These providers handle financial data in relation to Jovia Health.
IT Providers
These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided.
Cloud Providers
These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europe, US, Latin-American, Tokyo or Sydney and China.
Jovia Health service Providers
These providers deliver specific services for Jovia Health such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching). For coaching, sometimes a third party is responsible. Please read the privacy notice of such party if applicable.
Payment
These providers handle financial data in relation to Jovia Health.
IT Providers
These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided.
Cloud Providers
These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europe, US, Latin-American, Tokyo or Sydney and China.
Jovia Health service Providers
These providers deliver specific services for Jovia Health such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching). For coaching, sometimes a third party is responsible. Please read the privacy notice of such party if applicable.
Payment
These providers handle financial data in relation to Jovia Health.
Jovia Health service Providers
These providers deliver specific services for Jovia Health such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching). For coaching, sometimes a third party is responsible. Please read the privacy notice of such party if applicable.
Jovia Health service Providers
These providers deliver specific services for Jovia Health such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching). For coaching, sometimes a third party is responsible. Please read the privacy notice of such party if applicable.
Choices and rights Please send an email to [email protected] to make use of your following choices and rights:
Choices and rights
Please send an email to [email protected] to make use of your following choices and rights:
Please note that you may possibly not be able to use certain products and services anymore when you make use of (some of) your choices and rights.
You may at any time request access to your personal data.
You may at any time request correction of your personal data.
You may at any time object to the processing of your personal data by clicking the unsubscribe button in our emails, or by changing the preferences in your App settings.
You may at any time contact us if you have questions, complaints, concerns or suggestions. You also have the right to lodge a complaint with the supervisory authority.
You can easily withdraw consent (for example opt-out for our marketing services, by using the ’unsubscribe’ button below each email we send you, or by changing the preferences in your App settings).
If available, you may request your personal data to be deleted at any time.
Please note that you may possibly not be able to use certain products and services anymore when you make use of (some of) your choices and rights.
We protect your personal data
We recognize and take seriously our responsibility to protect the data you entrust to Philips from loss, misuse or unauthorized access. Philips uses a variety of security technologies and organizational procedures to help protect your data. For example, we implement access controls, use firewalls and secure protocols.
We recognize and take seriously our responsibility to protect the data you entrust to Philips from loss, misuse or unauthorized access. Philips uses a variety of security technologies and organizational procedures to help protect your data. For example, we implement access controls, use firewalls and secure protocols.
Special information for parents
While Jovia Health is not generally targeted at children under the age of 18, it is Philips policy to comply with the law when it requires parent or guardian permission before collecting, using or disclosing personal data of children. If a parent or guardian becomes aware that his or her child who is under the age of 18 has provided us with his or her personal data, please contact us at [email protected]. If we become aware that a child under the age of 18 has provided us with personal data, we will delete such data from our files.
While Jovia Health is not generally targeted at children under the age of 18, it is Philips policy to comply with the law when it requires parent or guardian permission before collecting, using or disclosing personal data of children.
If a parent or guardian becomes aware that his or her child who is under the age of 18 has provided us with his or her personal data, please contact us at [email protected]. If we become aware that a child under the age of 18 has provided us with personal data, we will delete such data from our files.
Local information Specific to the United States Your California Privacy Rights (US Only)
Local information Specific to the United States
Your California Privacy Rights (US Only)
California Civil Code Section 1798.83 permits our customers who are California residents to request and obtain from us once a year, free of charge, information about the Personal Information (if any) we disclosed to third parties for direct marketing purposes in the preceding calendar year. If applicable, this information would include a list of the categories of personal information that was shared and the names and addresses of all third parties with which we shared information in the immediately preceding calendar year. If you are a California resident and would like to make such a request, please visit our privacy website: http://www.philips.com/a-w/privacy/questions-and-feedback.html California Civil Code Section 1798.83 also permits our customers who are California residents to request certain information regarding our disclosure of Personal Information to third parties for their direct marketing purposes. To make such a request, please call our call center at (+1)-1-844-531-6861 – Monday to Saturday 9:00 AM – 9:00 PM EST, Sunday 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM EST (excluding major holidays) Please note that we are only required to respond to one request per customer each year. California Online Privacy Protection Act Notice On September 27, 2013, California enacted A.B. 370, amending the California Online Privacy Protection Act to require website operators like us to disclose how we respond to “Do Not Track Signals”; and whether third parties collect personally identifiable information about users when they visit us. (1) We do not track users, who do not interact with its sharing functionality across the web, and therefore, do not use “do not track” signals. (2) We do not authorize the collection of personally identifiable information from our users for third party use through advertising technologies without separate member consent.
California Civil Code Section 1798.83 permits our customers who are California residents to request and obtain from us once a year, free of charge, information about the Personal Information (if any) we disclosed to third parties for direct marketing purposes in the preceding calendar year. If applicable, this information would include a list of the categories of personal information that was shared and the names and addresses of all third parties with which we shared information in the immediately preceding calendar year. If you are a California resident and would like to make such a request, please visit our privacy website: http://www.philips.com/a-w/privacy/questions-and-feedback.html
California Civil Code Section 1798.83 also permits our customers who are California residents to request certain information regarding our disclosure of Personal Information to third parties for their direct marketing purposes. To make such a request, please call our call center at (+1)-1-844-531-6861 – Monday to Saturday 9:00 AM – 9:00 PM EST, Sunday 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM EST (excluding major holidays) Please note that we are only required to respond to one request per customer each year.
California Online Privacy Protection Act Notice
On September 27, 2013, California enacted A.B. 370, amending the California Online Privacy Protection Act to require website operators like us to disclose how we respond to “Do Not Track Signals”; and whether third parties collect personally identifiable information about users when they visit us.
(1) We do not track users, who do not interact with its sharing functionality across the web, and therefore, do not use “do not track” signals.
(2) We do not authorize the collection of personally identifiable information from our users for third party use through advertising technologies without separate member consent.
Changes to this Privacy Notice
The services that Philips provides may change from time to time without prior notice to you. For this reason, we reserve the right to change or add to this Privacy Notice from time to time. We encourage you to check back often to review the latest version. The new Privacy Notice will be effective upon posting, if you do not agree to the revised notice, you should alter your preferences, or consider stop using the App. By continuing to access or make us of our services after those changes become effective, you acknowledge you have been informed with the revised Privacy Notice.
The services that Philips provides may change from time to time without prior notice to you. For this reason, we reserve the right to change or add to this Privacy Notice from time to time.
We encourage you to check back often to review the latest version.
The new Privacy Notice will be effective upon posting, if you do not agree to the revised notice, you should alter your preferences, or consider stop using the App. By continuing to access or make us of our services after those changes become effective, you acknowledge you have been informed with the revised Privacy Notice.
If you agree to the privacy notice then please press the ‘Agree’ button below, If you don’t agree then unfortunately you cannot use our app since without this data we cannot deliver you the program
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