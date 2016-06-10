Privacy Notice Skin Analyst App

IT Providers
These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided.
This Privacy Notice was last changed on August 7th 2017
This Privacy Notice was last changed on February 7th 201
Skin Analyst App uses personal data collected or processed by the Bluetooth Connected/ Smart Shaver , the Skin Analyst Sensor for iPhone] device(s) (“Device(s)”), and the Skin Analyst App mobile application (“App”).
This Privacy Notice applies to personal data collected by the Device(s) and the App, which is controlled by or under control of Philips (China) Investment Company Limited or any of its affiliate companies (”Philips”).
Account Data This data includes username, name, email address, mobile phone number, country, language, password, year of birth, user location and Wechat account (if user choose to register/check in through Wechat account.
Account Data
This data includes username, name, email address, mobile phone number, country, language, password, year of birth, user location and Wechat account (if user choose to register/check in through Wechat account.
The data collected is used to create and manage your account. Your account will be used to send you a welcoming message (via email, sms or other means depending on your location) to verify your username and password, to communicate with you in response to your inquiries, to allow you to participate in product testing or surveys and to send you strictly service-related announcements, for instance, if our service is temporarily suspended for maintenance. We will use your registration information to create and manage your App account or register your purchase.
The data collected is used to create and manage your account. Your account will be used to send you a welcoming message (via email, sms or other means depending on your location) to verify your username and password, to communicate with you in response to your inquiries, to allow you to participate in product testing or surveys and to send you strictly service-related announcements, for instance, if our service is temporarily suspended for maintenance. We will use your registration information to create and manage your App account or register your purchase.
Data filled in by you This data includes a skin photo, skin type, skin care routine, skin measurement values, skin concerns/issues, your skin routine cleansing information, questionnaire responses and measurement values.
Data filled in by you
This data includes a skin photo, skin type, skin care routine, skin measurement values, skin concerns/issues, your skin routine cleansing information, questionnaire responses and measurement values.
The data collected is used to provide you with personalized skin cleansing routine and a personal Skin Coaching program. We do this by personalizing the device settings and provide you with insight in your skin routine and a personal Skin Coaching program.
The data collected is used to provide you with personalized skin cleansing routine and a personal Skin Coaching program. We do this by personalizing the device settings and provide you with insight in your skin routine and a personal Skin Coaching program.
Device(s) Data If you use the Smart shaver, the Device records your use of the Device, such as time of use and settings, battery level and streams it to the App. This data also includes
Device(s) Data
If you use the Smart shaver, the Device records your use of the Device, such as time of use and settings, battery level and streams it to the App. This data also includes
Cookies The App makes use of cookies, or similar technologies. This data includes User Device number, the IP address of your mobile device(s), the type of mobile internet browser or operating system you use, session and usage data, which is information about your use of the App.
Cookies
The App makes use of cookies, or similar technologies. This data includes User Device number, the IP address of your mobile device(s), the type of mobile internet browser or operating system you use, session and usage data, which is information about your use of the App.
The types of cookies we use are: Required Cookies These cookies ensure that the App functions properly. Analytical Cookies These cookies allow us to analyze App usage so we can measure and improve performance of our sites. Social Media These cookies allow you to connect to your social networks and read reviews. Targeted Advertising Cookies These cookies are used to help better tailor advertising to your interests, both within and beyond Philips websites.
The types of cookies we use are:
Required Cookies
These cookies ensure that the App functions properly.
Analytical Cookies
These cookies allow us to analyze App usage so we can measure and improve performance of our sites.
Social Media
These cookies allow you to connect to your social networks and read reviews.
Targeted Advertising Cookies
These cookies are used to help better tailor advertising to your interests, both within and beyond Philips websites.
Location Data When you allow access to your location data, we may collect the geographic location of your mobile device.
Location Data
When you allow access to your location data, we may collect the geographic location of your mobile device.
Combined Data This data includes Account Data, Data filled in by you, Device(s) Data, Cookies, Location Data and data that Philips collects during your interactions with Philips, which includes:
Combined Data
This data includes Account Data, Data filled in by you, Device(s) Data, Cookies, Location Data and data that Philips collects during your interactions with Philips, which includes:
Third parties
Philips may use third parties to provide services for the following: These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided. These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europe, US, Latin-American, Tokyo or Sydney and China. Philips requires these service providers to provide a comparable level of protection of your personal data as Philips provides, to only process your personal for the specific purposes mentioned above, and to have access to the minimum amount of data they need to deliver a specific service. If Philips allows a third party to transfer your personal data outside of your geographic region, we will take steps to protect your privacy rights through the use of contractual arrangements or other means, which will provide a comparable level of protection while the information is being processed by our third parties. Philips will disclose personal data only under this privacy notice and/or when required by law. Philips sometimes sells a business or a part of a business to another company. Such a transfer of ownership could include the transfer of your personal data directly related to that business, to the purchasing company. IT Providers These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided. Cloud Providers These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europe, US, Latin-American, Tokyo or Sydney and China. Master service Providers These providers deliver specific services for Master such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching). Payment These providers handle financial data in relation to online purchases, your program fee. IT Providers These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided. Cloud Providers These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europe, US, Latin-American, Tokyo or Sydney and China. Master service Providers These providers deliver specific services for Master such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching). Payment These providers handle financial data in relation to online purchases, your program fee. IT Providers These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided. Cloud Providers These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europe, US, Latin-American, Tokyo or Sydney and China. Master service Providers These providers deliver specific services for Master such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching). Payment These providers handle financial data in relation to online purchases, your program fee. IT Providers These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided. Cloud Providers These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europe, US, Latin-American, Tokyo or Sydney and China. Master service Providers These providers deliver specific services for Master such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching). Payment These providers handle financial data in relation to online purchases, your program fee. IT Providers These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided. Cloud Providers These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europe, US, Latin-American, Tokyo or Sydney and China. Master service Providers These providers deliver specific services for Master such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching). Payment These providers handle financial data in relation to online purchases, your program fee. IT Providers These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided. Cloud Providers These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europe, US, Latin-American, Tokyo or Sydney and China. Master service Providers These providers deliver specific services for Master such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching). Payment These providers handle financial data in relation to online purchases, your program fee. Master service Providers These providers deliver specific services for Master such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching). Master service Providers These providers deliver specific services for Master such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching).
Philips may use third parties to provide services for the following:
These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided.
These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europe, US, Latin-American, Tokyo or Sydney and China.
Philips requires these service providers to provide a comparable level of protection of your personal data as Philips provides, to only process your personal for the specific purposes mentioned above, and to have access to the minimum amount of data they need to deliver a specific service.
If Philips allows a third party to transfer your personal data outside of your geographic region, we will take steps to protect your privacy rights through the use of contractual arrangements or other means, which will provide a comparable level of protection while the information is being processed by our third parties.
Philips will disclose personal data only under this privacy notice and/or when required by law.
Philips sometimes sells a business or a part of a business to another company. Such a transfer of ownership could include the transfer of your personal data directly related to that business, to the purchasing company.
IT Providers
These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided.
Cloud Providers
These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europe, US, Latin-American, Tokyo or Sydney and China.
Master service Providers
These providers deliver specific services for Master such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching).
Payment
These providers handle financial data in relation to online purchases, your program fee.
IT Providers
These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided.
Cloud Providers
These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europe, US, Latin-American, Tokyo or Sydney and China.
Master service Providers
These providers deliver specific services for Master such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching).
Payment
These providers handle financial data in relation to online purchases, your program fee.
IT Providers
These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided.
Cloud Providers
These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europe, US, Latin-American, Tokyo or Sydney and China.
Master service Providers
These providers deliver specific services for Master such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching).
Payment
These providers handle financial data in relation to online purchases, your program fee.
IT Providers
These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided.
Cloud Providers
These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europe, US, Latin-American, Tokyo or Sydney and China.
Master service Providers
These providers deliver specific services for Master such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching).
Payment
These providers handle financial data in relation to online purchases, your program fee.
IT Providers
These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided.
Cloud Providers
These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europe, US, Latin-American, Tokyo or Sydney and China.
Master service Providers
These providers deliver specific services for Master such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching).
Payment
These providers handle financial data in relation to online purchases, your program fee.
IT Providers
These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided.
Cloud Providers
These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europe, US, Latin-American, Tokyo or Sydney and China.
Master service Providers
These providers deliver specific services for Master such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching).
Payment
These providers handle financial data in relation to online purchases, your program fee.
Master service Providers
These providers deliver specific services for Master such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching).
Master service Providers
These providers deliver specific services for Master such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching).
Choices and rights Please send an email to [email protected] to make use of your following choices and rights:
Choices and rights
Please send an email to [email protected] to make use of your following choices and rights:
You may at any time request access to your personal data. You may at any time request correction of your personal data. You may at any time object to the processing of your personal data. You may at any time contact us if you have questions, complaints, concerns or suggestions. You can easily withdraw consent (for example opt-out for our marketing services, by using the ’unsubscribe’ button below each email we send you). If available, you may request your personal data to be deleted at any time.
You may at any time request access to your personal data.
You may at any time request correction of your personal data.
You may at any time object to the processing of your personal data.
You may at any time contact us if you have questions, complaints, concerns or suggestions.
You can easily withdraw consent (for example opt-out for our marketing services, by using the ’unsubscribe’ button below each email we send you).
If available, you may request your personal data to be deleted at any time.
We protect your personal data
We recognize and take seriously our responsibility to protect the data you entrust to Philips from loss, misuse or unauthorized access. Philips uses a variety of security technologies and organizational procedures to help protect your data. For example, we implement access controls, use firewalls, use encryption and use secure servers.
We recognize and take seriously our responsibility to protect the data you entrust to Philips from loss, misuse or unauthorized access. Philips uses a variety of security technologies and organizational procedures to help protect your data. For example, we implement access controls, use firewalls, use encryption and use secure servers.
Special information for parents
While Skin Analyst App is not generally targeted at children under the age of 16, it is Philips policy to comply with the law when it requires parent or guardian permission before collecting, using or disclosing personal data of children. If a parent or guardian becomes aware that his or her child who is under the age of 16 has provided us with his or her personal data, please contact us at [email protected]. If we become aware that a child under the age of 16 has provided us with personal data, we will delete such data from our files.
While Skin Analyst App is not generally targeted at children under the age of 16, it is Philips policy to comply with the law when it requires parent or guardian permission before collecting, using or disclosing personal data of children.
If a parent or guardian becomes aware that his or her child who is under the age of 16 has provided us with his or her personal data, please contact us at [email protected]. If we become aware that a child under the age of 16 has provided us with personal data, we will delete such data from our files.
Changes to this Privacy Notice
The services that Philips provides may change from time to time without prior notice to you. For this reason, we reserve the right to change or add to this Privacy Notice from time to time. We encourage you to check back often to review the latest version. The new Privacy Notice will be effective upon posting, if you do not agree to the revised notice, you should alter your preferences, or consider stop using the App. By continuing to access or make us of our services after those changes become effective, you acknowledge you have been informed with the revised Privacy Notice.
The services that Philips provides may change from time to time without prior notice to you. For this reason, we reserve the right to change or add to this Privacy Notice from time to time.
We encourage you to check back often to review the latest version.
The new Privacy Notice will be effective upon posting, if you do not agree to the revised notice, you should alter your preferences, or consider stop using the App. By continuing to access or make us of our services after those changes become effective, you acknowledge you have been informed with the revised Privacy Notice.
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