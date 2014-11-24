GC1019/20
Fast, from start to finish
This EasySpeed iron speeds up your ironing thanks to: triple precision tip, even heat distribution across the soleplate and continuous steam.See all benefits
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The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.
This steam iron can be operated with normal tap water and the calc clean slider makes it easy to remove any built-up scale out of your iron. To maintain the performance of your Philips steam iron, you should use this scale clean function once a month when using normal tap water.
The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.
Thanks to the carefully crafted soleplate design, the steam is distributed evenly across the soleplate. This way you need less strokes to evenly moisten the garment and therefore less time to complete the ironing.
Easy to use
Fast & powerful crease removal
Calc management
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