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  • Fast, from start to finish Fast, from start to finish Fast, from start to finish

    EasySpeed Steam iron

    GC1028/23

    Fast, from start to finish

    This EasySpeed iron speeds up your ironing thanks to: triple precision tip, even heat distribution across the soleplate and continuous steam.

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    EasySpeed Steam iron

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    Fast, from start to finish

    3 ways to speed up your ironing

    • Steam 15g/min;100g steam boost
    • Ceramic soleplate
    • Anti-calc
    • 1100 Watts
    Calc clean slider to easily remove scale out of your iron

    Calc clean slider to easily remove scale out of your iron

    This steam iron can be operated with normal tap water and the calc clean slider makes it easy to remove any built-up scale out of your iron. To maintain the performance of your Philips steam iron, you should use this scale clean function once a month when using normal tap water.

    Ceramic soleplate for better gliding performance

    Ceramic soleplate for better gliding performance

    Ceramic soleplate is scratch resistant, glides well and easy to clean.

    Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

    Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

    This Philips iron has a vertical steam function, for crease removal in hanging fabrics.

    Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

    Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

    Drip Stop system lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

    Even steam distribution for efficient ironing

    Thanks to the carefully crafted soleplate design, the steam is distributed evenly across the soleplate. This way you need less strokes to evenly moisten the garment and therefore less time to complete the ironing.

    Technical Specifications

    • Easy to use

      Water tank capacity
      200 ml
      Drip stop
      Yes
      Reaching tricky areas
      Triple precision tip

    • Fast & powerful crease removal

      Soleplate
      Ceramic soleplate
      Continuous steam output
      15 g/min
      Power
      1100 W
      Steam output
      Yes
      Steam boost
      100 g
      Vertical steaming
      Yes
      Spray
      Yes

    • Calc management

      Calc clean solution
      Self clean
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    Accessories

    • Ironing accessory

      GC010/00

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