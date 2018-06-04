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    EasySpeed Plus Steam iron

    GC2141/24

    Fast from start to finish

    EasySpeed Plus speeds up ironing with powerful bursts of steam to tackle tough creases and non-stick soleplate for easy gliding. That's two easy ways to make fast work of your ironing.

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    EasySpeed Plus Steam iron

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    Fast from start to finish

    Speeds up your ironing in 2 ways

    • 2000 W
    • 100 g steam boost
    • 25 g/min continuous steam
    • Ceramic soleplate
    2000 W to heat up quickly

    2000 W to heat up quickly

    Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance.

    Up to 100 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

    Up to 100 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

    Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.

    Steam output up to 25 g/min for strong, steady performance

    Steam output up to 25 g/min for strong, steady performance

    Strong and consistent steam output penetrates more steam through fabric to remove creases faster.

    Durable ceramic soleplate for easy gliding

    Durable ceramic soleplate for easy gliding

    Our durable ceramic soleplate glides well on any ironable garment. It's non-stick, scratch resistant and simple to keep clean.

    Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

    Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

    The tip is precise in 3 ways. It has a pointed tip, button groove and sleek nose design. Our triple precision tip helps you handle even the hardest-to-iron spots, like buttons and pleats.

    Large 270 ml water tank for ironing more clothes in one go

    Large 270 ml water tank for ironing more clothes in one go

    Less refilling with the large 270 ml water tank so you can iron more clothes in one go

    Vertical steaming for hanging fabrics

    Vertical steaming for hanging fabrics

    The vertical steam function lets you refresh garments right on the hanger and remove creases from curtains as they hang. No ironing board required.

    Calc-clean slider for long-lasting steam performance

    Calc-clean slider for long-lasting steam performance

    This iron operates with ordinary tap water. Calc-clean is a built-in cleaning function to remove calcium buildup, or limescale, and maintain peak performance.

    Technical Specifications

    • Easy to use

      Water tank capacity
      270 ml
      Soleplate name
      Ceramic
      Power cord length
      1.7 m

    • Fast crease removal

      Power
      2000 W
      Steam boost
      100 g
      Continuous steam
      25 g/min

    • Scale management

      Descaling and cleaning
      Built-in Calc Clean Slider

    • Green efficiency

      User manual
      100% recycled paper

    • Comfortable ironing

      Cord length
      1.7 m
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    Accessories

    • Ironing accessory

      GC010/00

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