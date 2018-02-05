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    EasySpeed Advanced Steam iron

    GC2676/20

    1 awards

    Faster from start to finish

    Make ironing faster from start to finish: quick heat-up, XL water hole, powerful bursts of steam to tackle tough creases, durable ceramic soleplate for quick gliding, and our drip-stop system. That's five ways to speed up your ironing.

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    EasySpeed Advanced Steam iron

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    Faster from start to finish

    Speeds up your ironing in 5 ways

    • 2400 W
    • 180 g steam boost
    • 40 g/min continuous steam
    • Ceramic soleplate
    2400 W for quick heat-up in 30 seconds

    2400 W for quick heat-up in 30 seconds

    Delivers a fast warm-up in 30 seconds for a quick start.

    Up to 180 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

    Up to 180 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

    Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.

    Steam output up to 40 g/min for strong, steady performance

    Steam output up to 40 g/min for strong, steady performance

    Strong and consistent steam output to remove creases faster.

    Extra-large water hole for fast filling and emptying

    Extra-large water hole for fast filling and emptying

    An extra-large opening for filling the water tank makes quick work of refills and emptying.

    Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

    Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

    The tip is precise in 3 ways. It has a pointed tip, button groove and sleek nose design. Our triple precision tip helps you handle even the hardest-to-iron spots, like buttons and pleats.

    Automatic shut-off when iron is left unattended

    Automatic shut-off when iron is left unattended

    The iron shuts itself off if you leave it standing still. On its heel rest, it will automatically switch off in 8 minutes. Lying flat, it shuts down after 30 seconds motionless.

    Durable ceramic soleplate for easy gliding

    Durable ceramic soleplate for easy gliding

    Our durable ceramic soleplate glides well on any ironable garment. It's non-stick, scratch resistant and simple to keep clean.

    Drip-stop system keeps garments spotless while ironing

    Drip-stop system keeps garments spotless while ironing

    Our drip-stop system prevents leakage to avoid stains from water droplets — and iron with confidence at any temperature.

    Less refilling with extra-large 300 ml water tank

    Less refilling with extra-large 300 ml water tank

    Fewer refills are required thanks to a large 300 ml water tank. So you can iron more clothes in one go.

    Easy cord wrapping with clip for quick, tidy storage

    Easy cord wrapping with clip for quick, tidy storage

    The cord is easily wrapped around the base of the iron and held in place with a clip for tidy storage.

    Calc-clean slider for long-lasting steam performance

    Calc-clean slider for long-lasting steam performance

    This iron operates with ordinary tap water. Calc-clean is a built-in cleaning function to remove calcium buildup, or limescale, and maintain peak performance.

    Technical Specifications

    • Easy to use

      Water tank capacity
      300 ml
      Soleplate name
      Ceramic
      Drip stop
      Yes
      Cord freedom (swivel)
      360 degree cord freedom
      Tap water suitable
      Yes
      Power cord length
      2 m
      Precision steam tip
      Yes
      Extra large filling hole
      Yes
      Auto shut-off
      Yes

    • Fast crease removal

      Power
      2400 W
      Steam boost
      180 g
      Continuous steam
      40 g/min
      Vertical steam
      Yes
      Variable steam levels
      Yes
      Water spray
      Yes
      Heating time
      30 sec.

    • Scale management

      Descaling and cleaning
      Self clean

    • Storage

      Cord storage
      Cord clip

    • Size and weight

      Weight of iron
      1.150 kg

    • Green efficiency

      Energy saving mode
      Yes
      User manual
      100% recycled paper

    • Guarantee

      2 year worldwide guarantee
      Yes
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    Accessories

    • Ironing accessory

      GC010/00

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