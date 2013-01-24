Home
PowerLife

Steam iron

GC2997/40
1 Awards
  Built to perform, day after day
    For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its anti-scratch SteamGlide soleplate, high consistent steam output and integrated calc-clean, this high quality iron gives you performance that lasts. See all benefits

    For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its anti-scratch SteamGlide soleplate, high consistent steam output and integrated calc-clean, this high quality iron gives you performance that lasts. See all benefits

      4x longer life with SteamGlide soleplate*

      • 2400 W
      • 40 g/min continuous steam
      • 160 g steam boost
      • SteamGlide soleplate
      Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance.

      Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.

      Strong and consistent steam output to remove creases faster.

      The vertical steam function lets you refresh garments right on the hanger and remove creases from curtains as they hang. No ironing board required.

      Our special SteamGlide soleplate smoothly glides over any fabric. It's also non-stick, scratch-resistant and easy to clean.

      This iron operates with ordinary tap water. Calc-clean is a built-in cleaning function to remove calcium buildup, or limescale, and maintain peak performance.

      All our steam iron cords are rigorously tested for maximum safety and durability.

      The iron shuts itself off if you leave it standing still. On its heel rest, it will automatically switch off in 8 minutes. Lying flat, it shuts down after 30 seconds motionless.

      Our Drip Stop system lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures with confidence. There’s no need to worry about water droplets causing stains.

      A textured handle ensures you a comfortable, ergonomic grip, so you can keep hold of the iron without ever slipping.

      Technical Specifications

      • Size and weight

        Product dimensions (WxHxL)
        31.2x14.7x12.7 cm
        Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
        33.2x16.7x13.7 cm
        Weight of iron
        1.255 kg

      • Easy to use

        Extra large filling hole
        Yes
        Drip Stop
        Yes
        Extra stable heel rest
        Yes
        Soleplate name
        SteamGlide
        Tap water suitable
        Yes
        Safety auto off
        Yes
        Water tank capacity
        320 ml

      • Green efficiency

        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Guarantee

        2 year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Fast crease removal

        Water spray
        Yes
        Steam boost
        160 g
        Power
        2400 W
        Continuous steam
        40 g/min

      • Scale management

        Descaling and cleaning
        Built-in Calc Clean Slider

