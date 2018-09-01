GC4552/00
Steam Performance, Guaranteed
Thanks to our innovative design, the calc particles are easily broken and automatically collected in the removable calc container. The calc can be easily washed away in less than 15 seconds allowing great results overtime.See all benefits
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Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance to get your ironing done quickly
Strong and consistent steam output penetrates more steam through fabric to remove creases faster.
Quick Calc Release for an easy cleaning or your iron and a long-lasting steam performance
Our exclusive SteamGlide Plus soleplate delivers great gliding performance over any fabric. Non-stick, scratch-resistant and easy to keep clean.
Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.
Easy to use
Design
Fast crease removal
Scale management
Size and weight
Green efficiency
Guarantee
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