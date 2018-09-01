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  • Steam Performance, Guaranteed Steam Performance, Guaranteed Steam Performance, Guaranteed

    Azur Steam iron

    GC4552/00

    1 awards

    Steam Performance, Guaranteed

    Thanks to our innovative design, the calc particles are easily broken and automatically collected in the removable calc container. The calc can be easily washed away in less than 15 seconds allowing great results overtime.

    See all benefits

    Azur Steam iron

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    Steam Performance, Guaranteed

    With our improved Quick Calc Release system

    • 45 g/min continuous steam
    • 210g steam boost
    • SteamGlide Plus soleplate
    2400W for quick heat-up and powerful performance

    2400W for quick heat-up and powerful performance

    Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance to get your ironing done quickly

    Steam output up to 45g/min for faster crease removal

    Steam output up to 45g/min for faster crease removal

    Strong and consistent steam output penetrates more steam through fabric to remove creases faster.

    Quick calc release system for an easy cleaning of your iron

    Quick calc release system for an easy cleaning of your iron

    Quick Calc Release for an easy cleaning or your iron and a long-lasting steam performance

    SteamGlide Plus soleplate for easy gliding on any fabric

    SteamGlide Plus soleplate for easy gliding on any fabric

    Our exclusive SteamGlide Plus soleplate delivers great gliding performance over any fabric. Non-stick, scratch-resistant and easy to keep clean.

    up to 210g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

    Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.

    Technical Specifications

    • Easy to use

      Soleplate gliding performance
      3 stars
      Soleplate name
      SteamGlide Plus
      Tap water suitable
      Yes
      Drip Stop
      Yes
      Power cord length
      2 m
      Soleplate scratch resistance
      4 stars
      Auto shut-off
      Yes
      Indicator light
      Yes

    • Design

      Color
      Chalky Camel

    • Fast crease removal

      Power
      2400 W
      Steam boost
      210 g
      Continuous steam
      45 g/min
      Voltage
      240 V
      Vertical steam
      Yes
      Water spray
      Yes

    • Scale management

      Descaling and cleaning
      Quick Calc Release

    • Size and weight

      Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
      13.7x16.7x33.2 cm
      Weight of iron
      1.552 kg
      Product dimensions (WxHxL)
      12.88x15.33x31.95 cm
      Total weight with packaging
      1.791 kg
      Weight of iron + base
      1.569 kg

    • Green efficiency

      Product packaging
      100% recycable
      User manual
      100% recycled paper

    • Guarantee

      2 year worldwide guarantee
      Yes
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    Accessories

    • Ironing accessory

      GC010/00

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    Awards

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