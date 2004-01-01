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  • Removes creases easily from cotton and linen Removes creases easily from cotton and linen Removes creases easily from cotton and linen

    Azur Steam iron

    GC4730

    Removes creases easily from cotton and linen

    Remove even the toughest creases, thanks to Ionic DeepSteam. This powerful steam iron creates 50% smaller steam particles that reach deep into stubborn fabrics like cotton and linen, so you get great results easily!

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    Azur Steam iron

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    Removes creases easily from cotton and linen

    Powerful ironing with Ionic DeepSteam

    • Ionic Deepsteam
    50% smaller steam particles reach deeper into tough creases

    50% smaller steam particles reach deeper into tough creases

    The ionization process creates smaller steam particles that reach deeper into the fabric. This means even the toughest creases are removed easily.

    Extra-long 3 m cord for maximum reach

    Extra-long 3 m cord for maximum reach

    With the extra-long 3 m cord of your Philips iron, you can easily reach right up to the edges of your ironing board - and further!

    Electronic shut-off when iron is left unattended

    Electronic shut-off when iron is left unattended

    The electronic shut-off automatically switches the iron off when it is left unattended or tips over.

    Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

    Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

    The unique steam tip of this Philips iron, combines a particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special elongated steam slots in the tip, to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.

    Steam boost up to 170 g

    Steam boost up to 170 g

    The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

    The perfect balance between gliding and stretching

    The perfect balance between gliding and stretching

    For the best results you need a soleplate that has the optimal balance between gliding and stretching. This is offered through SteamGlide PLUS with its easy glide zone and perfect stretch zone.

    Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

    Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

    Philips steam iron with continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

    Technical Specifications

    • Easy to use

      Refill any time
      Yes
      Safe for all fabrics
      Even for delicates like silks
      Water tank capacity
      350 ml
      Safety auto off
      Yes
      Soft grip
      Yes
      Drip stop
      Yes
      Power cord length
      3 m
      Fast heat-up
      Yes

    • Fast & powerful crease removal

      Soleplate
      SteamGlide Plus
      Continuous steam output
      40 g/min
      Power
      1100 W
      Steam output
      Yes
      Steam boost
      170 g
      Vertical steaming
      Yes
      Spray
      Yes
      Ionic deep steam
      Yes
      Variable steam settings
      Yes
      Steam tip
      Yes

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      110 V
      Weight of iron
      1.7 kg

    • Calc management

      Suitable for tap water
      Yes
      Calc clean solution
      Double active calc clean
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    Accessories

    • Ironing accessory

      GC010/00

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