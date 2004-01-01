GC4730
Removes creases easily from cotton and linen
Remove even the toughest creases, thanks to Ionic DeepSteam. This powerful steam iron creates 50% smaller steam particles that reach deep into stubborn fabrics like cotton and linen, so you get great results easily!
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The ionization process creates smaller steam particles that reach deeper into the fabric. This means even the toughest creases are removed easily.
With the extra-long 3 m cord of your Philips iron, you can easily reach right up to the edges of your ironing board - and further!
The electronic shut-off automatically switches the iron off when it is left unattended or tips over.
The unique steam tip of this Philips iron, combines a particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special elongated steam slots in the tip, to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.
The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.
For the best results you need a soleplate that has the optimal balance between gliding and stretching. This is offered through SteamGlide PLUS with its easy glide zone and perfect stretch zone.
Philips steam iron with continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.
Easy to use
Fast & powerful crease removal
Technical specifications
Calc management
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