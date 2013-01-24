Maximum taste, minimum fat. Effortlessly.
The new generation of Philips Airfryer does the thinking for you. Enjoy perfect results in two easy steps. Choose a food type and press the button to cook. The Smart Sensor automatically adjusts the time and temperature for effortless perfect results.
Our professional chefs designed the Smart Chef programs to do the thinking and cooking for you. With just one touch, cook fresh or frozen fries, drumsticks or a whole chicken and even a whole fish using your Airfryer XXL.
By combining a powerful heater and motor, the hot air in the Airfryer swirls like a powerful tornado – throughout the entire cooking basket.
With the new family-size baking dish and 9 muffin cups, you can make all your favorite baking recipes. The Philips baking dish can cook up to 4 portions of Lasagna, 8-9 portions of cake and is suitable for batch cooking as well. Its non-stick coating is also ideal for cooking stews, ratatouille, frittatas, gratin, meats with sauces and other dishes.
Now you can eat healthier dishes and remove the excess fat from food. Philips XXL is the only Airfryer with Fat Removal technology that separates and captures excess fat. Savor all the taste of a roasted whole chicken with crispy skin, tender meat and up to 50% less saturated fat.⁵
Enjoy healthier fried food that's crispy on the outside and tender on the inside with up to 90% less fat.⁶ The Philips Airfryer XXL uses hot air (instead of oil) to fry food with little to no added oil. Philips Rapid Air creates 7x faster airflow so that you can enjoy crispier results¹ and delicious taste.
Yes, you can cook family-size meals in the Airfryer XXL. Its full-size capacity makes cooking a large, delicious meal easy. You can cook a whole chicken or even up to 1.4 kg of fries to satisfy hungry family or friends. Serve up to six portions with the large 7.3L capacity basket.⁷
Cooking is faster and more convenient than ever with the Philips Airfryer. With our best performing and most efficient Philips Airfryer, your food will cook crispier and twice as fast than a mini oven. No preheating. No waiting. Just cook and enjoy.
With our handy Keep Warm mode, you can enjoy your meal when you're ready. It will keep your food warm and at the ideal temperature for up to 30 minutes. You can also save your favorite dish and it will make it just the way you like. The favorite mode will cook your meal for the perfect time and temperature for ultimate convenience.
Clean-up is fast and easy thanks to the Airfryer QuickClean basket with removable, non-stick mesh insert. All the removable parts are dishwasher-safe for no-fuss cleaning.
You can make hundreds of dishes in your Airfryer XXL. Fry, bake, grill, roast and even reheat your meals. Every bite is as delicious as the last thanks to Philips Air flow and the starfish design. It cooks food uniformly from all sides for perfect meals every time.
Discover hundreds of mouthwatering Airfryer recipes that are tasty, healthy, and fast to make. The recipes in the NutriU app are curated by nutritional experts for everyday cooking.
