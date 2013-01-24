Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

ProMix Handblender

HR2543/90
  • Fast and efficient blending with touch of a button Fast and efficient blending with touch of a button Fast and efficient blending with touch of a button
    -{discount-value}

    ProMix Handblender

    HR2543/90

    Fast and efficient blending with touch of a button

    With powerful motor and unique ergonomic design the new daily hand blender provides fast and efficient blending with the touch of a button, helping you effortlessly prepare healthy homemade meals every day

    ProMix Handblender

    Fast and efficient blending with touch of a button

    With powerful motor and unique ergonomic design the new daily hand blender provides fast and efficient blending with the touch of a button, helping you effortlessly prepare healthy homemade meals every day

    Fast and efficient blending with touch of a button

    With powerful motor and unique ergonomic design the new daily hand blender provides fast and efficient blending with the touch of a button, helping you effortlessly prepare healthy homemade meals every day

    ProMix Handblender

    Fast and efficient blending with touch of a button

    With powerful motor and unique ergonomic design the new daily hand blender provides fast and efficient blending with the touch of a button, helping you effortlessly prepare healthy homemade meals every day

    Similar products

    See all

      Fast and efficient blending with touch of a button

      Enjoy effortless healthy homemade meals every day

      Anti-Splash blade guard

      Anti-Splash blade guard

      The special wave shapes in the bottom part of the hand blender blending bar guarantees no splashes or mess while you blend

      Ergonomic design

      Ergonomic design

      The robust and ergonomic design offers convenience and ease of use for consumers

      ProMix Advanced blending technology

      ProMix Advanced blending technology

      Developed together with the prestigious Stutgart University, Philips ProMix is a unique, advanced technology that uses a specific triangular shape to create optimal food flow and maximum performance for faster and more consistent blending

      Single button release system

      Single button release system

      Easily attach and detach accessories for various functions with one press of a button.

      Single whisk

      Single whisk

      Single Whisk accessory for Philips hand blender for whipping cream, mayonnaise, pancake batter and more.

      Turbo function for extra power

      Turbo function for extra power

      With the Turbo function of the Philips hand blender you can cut even the toughest ingredients with a touch of a button

      Compact chopper

      With the compact chopper accessory, you can easily chop herbs, nuts, cheese, chocolate and onions.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        700 W

      • General specifications

        Speed setting
        2 (including turbo)

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Beaker
        • Compact chopper
        • Whisk

      • Design

        Color
        White

      • Design specifications

        Material housing
        Plastic
        Material bar
        Metal

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

          I understand

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.