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  • Improves gum health up to 100%* Improves gum health up to 100%* Improves gum health up to 100%*

    Philips Sonicare 2 Series gum health Sonic electric toothbrush

    HX6231/12

    Improves gum health up to 100%*

    Provides superior plaque removal and gum care in an easy-to-use power toothbrush to help prevent and reduce the early signs of gum disease while offering your most comfortable brushing experience

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    Philips Sonicare 2 Series gum health Sonic electric toothbrush

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    See all 2 series

    Improves gum health up to 100%*

    *than a manual toothbrush

    • 1 mode
    • 1 brush head
    Proven to improve gum health 3 ways

    Proven to improve gum health 3 ways

    Clinically proven to improve gum health three ways: reduces redness, swelling, bleeding (sites)

    Better than a manual toothbrush for gingivitis

    Better than a manual toothbrush for gingivitis

    With superior plaque removal along the gum line, this toothbrush can help reduce gingivitis up to 100% better than a manual toothbrush in just two weeks

    Removes up to 6X more plaque along the gumline

    Removes up to 6X more plaque along the gumline

    Removes up to 6X more plaque along the gumline than a manual toothbrush.

    Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

    Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

    Our sonic technology creates a unique dynamic cleaning action that drives fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline for a thorough-yet-gentle clean

    Safe on orthodontics, dental work and veneers

    Safe on orthodontics, dental work and veneers

    The gentle motion of this Philips Sonicare power toothbrush is safe for dental work, including orthodontics, implants and veneers, so you can brush without worry.

    EasyStart program helps you adjust from a manual toothbrush

    EasyStart program helps you adjust from a manual toothbrush

    The EasyStart feature adjusts the power level of the toothbrush over the first 14 uses to help you get used to the Sonicare experience, streamlining the transition from a manual toothbrush

    SmarTimer helps you meet recommended brushing time

    SmarTimer helps you meet recommended brushing time

    This Philips Sonicare power toothbrush features a special SmarTimer to help you meet the dentist-recommended brushing time of two minutes

    Technical Specifications

    • Design and finishing

      Color
      White on Steel Blue

    • Power

      Voltage
      110-220 V

    • Technical specifications

      Battery
      Rechargeable
      Operating time (full to empty)
      Up to 2 weeks
      Battery type
      NiMH

    • Service

      Warranty
      2-year limited warranty

    • Ease of use

      Battery indicator
      Light shows battery status
      Handle
      Slim ergonomic design
      Brush head system
      Easy click-on brush heads
      Brushing time
      Up to 2 weeks

    • Items included

      Charger
      1
      Brush heads
      1 ProResults gum health
      Handles
      1 2 Series gum health

    • Cleaning performance

      Health benefits
      Improves gum health
      Performance
      Removes up to 6X more plaque*
      Speed
      Up to 31000 brush movement/min
      Timer
      SmarTimer

    • Modes

      Clean
      For exceptional everyday clean
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    Awards

    • Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush
    • *based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on clean mode

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