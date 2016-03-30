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  • Removes up to 7X more plaque* Removes up to 7X more plaque* Removes up to 7X more plaque*

    2 Series plaque control 2 Series plaque control

    HX6231/24

    Removes up to 7X more plaque*

    Offers you superior plaque removal at the push of a button

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    2 Series plaque control 2 Series plaque control

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    See all 2 series

    Removes up to 7X more plaque*

    *than a manual toothbrush

    • 1 mode
    • 1 brush head
    Better plaque removal to help reduce cavities

    Better plaque removal to help reduce cavities

    Provides better plaque removal and access to back teeth; brushing twice a day every day with this brush can help reduce cavities

    Removes up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush

    Removes up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush

    Removes up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush for a superior clean

    Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

    Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

    Our sonic technology creates a unique dynamic cleaning action that drives fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline for a thorough-yet-gentle clean

    Safe on orthodontics, dental work and veneers

    Safe on orthodontics, dental work and veneers

    The gentle motion of this Philips Sonicare power toothbrush is safe for dental work, including orthodontics, implants and veneers, so you can brush without worry.

    Angled brush head for better access to back teeth

    Angled brush head for better access to back teeth

    This plaque-removing toothbrush has a slim, angled brush head which provides better access to back teeth and hard-to-reach places.

    Better cleaning in hard-to-reach areas than a manual brush

    Better cleaning in hard-to-reach areas than a manual brush

    The slim, angled neck and easy-grip handle of this toothbrush helps with better cleaning in hard-to-reach areas than a manual toothbrush

    EasyStart program helps you adjust from a manual toothbrush

    EasyStart program helps you adjust from a manual toothbrush

    The EasyStart feature adjusts the power level of the toothbrush over the first 14 uses to help you get used to the Sonicare experience, streamlining the transition from a manual toothbrush

    SmarTimer helps you meet recommended brushing time

    SmarTimer helps you meet recommended brushing time

    This Philips Sonicare power toothbrush features a special SmarTimer to help you meet the dentist-recommended brushing time of two minutes

    Quadpacer interval timer encourages thorough brushing

    Quadpacer interval timer encourages thorough brushing

    Features a Quadpacer interval timer to help encourage thorough brushing of the entire mouth. The toothbrush beeps every 30 seconds, signifying it's time to move to another area of the mouth.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design and finishing

      Color
      Light Grey

    • Power

      Voltage
      110-220 V

    • Technical specifications

      Battery
      Rechargeable

    • Service

      Warranty
      2-year limited warranty

    • Ease of use

      Battery indicator
      Light shows battery status
      Handle
      Slim, ergonomic grip
      Brush head system
      Easy click-on brush heads
      Brushing time
      Up to 2wks/20 2-min brushings

    • Items included

      Charger
      1 multi-voltage charger

    • Cleaning performance

      Health benefits
      Helps reduce cavities
      Brush heads
      1 plaque control brush head
      Performance
      Removes up to 7x more plaque*
      Speed
      Up to 31000 brush movement/min
      Timer
      Quadpacer and SmarTimer
      Modes
      1 Mode: Clean
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    • Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush

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