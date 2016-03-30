HX6231/24
Removes up to 7X more plaque*
Offers you superior plaque removal at the push of a buttonSee all benefits
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Provides better plaque removal and access to back teeth; brushing twice a day every day with this brush can help reduce cavities
Removes up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush for a superior clean
Our sonic technology creates a unique dynamic cleaning action that drives fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline for a thorough-yet-gentle clean
The gentle motion of this Philips Sonicare power toothbrush is safe for dental work, including orthodontics, implants and veneers, so you can brush without worry.
This plaque-removing toothbrush has a slim, angled brush head which provides better access to back teeth and hard-to-reach places.
The slim, angled neck and easy-grip handle of this toothbrush helps with better cleaning in hard-to-reach areas than a manual toothbrush
The EasyStart feature adjusts the power level of the toothbrush over the first 14 uses to help you get used to the Sonicare experience, streamlining the transition from a manual toothbrush
This Philips Sonicare power toothbrush features a special SmarTimer to help you meet the dentist-recommended brushing time of two minutes
Features a Quadpacer interval timer to help encourage thorough brushing of the entire mouth. The toothbrush beeps every 30 seconds, signifying it's time to move to another area of the mouth.
Design and finishing
Power
Technical specifications
Service
Ease of use
Items included
Cleaning performance
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