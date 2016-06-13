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  • Removes up to 7x more plaque* Removes up to 7x more plaque* Removes up to 7x more plaque*

    Philips Sonicare 2 Series Sonic electric toothbrush

    HX6232/20

    1 award

    Removes up to 7x more plaque*

    Offers you superior plaque removal at the push of a button

    See all benefits

    Philips Sonicare 2 Series Sonic electric toothbrush

    Similar products

    See all 2 series

    Removes up to 7x more plaque*

    *than a manual toothbrush

    • 1 mode
    • 2 brush heads
    Up to 7x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

    Up to 7x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

    Densely-packed, high-quality bristles remove up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.

    Whitens teeth in just one week

    Whitens teeth in just one week

    Click on the W DiamondClean brush head to remove surface stains and reveal a whiter smile. With its densely packed central stain-removal bristles, it's clinically proven to whiten teeth in just one week.

    Better plaque removal to help reduce cavities

    Better plaque removal to help reduce cavities

    Provides better plaque removal and access to back teeth; brushing twice a day every day with this brush can help reduce cavities

    Safe on orthodontics, dental work and veneers

    Safe on orthodontics, dental work and veneers

    The gentle motion of this Philips Sonicare power toothbrush is safe for dental work, including orthodontics, implants and veneers, so you can brush without worry.

    Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

    Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

    Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

    Easy start program builds your Philips Sonicare routine

    Easy start program builds your Philips Sonicare routine

    Starting something new can take some getting used to. Our easy-start program gives you the option of a gradual, gentle increase in brushing power with the first 14 uses with your new toothbrush.

    Timers encourage thorough 2 minutes of brushing

    Timers encourage thorough 2 minutes of brushing

    It takes just 2 minutes to thoroughly brush your teeth. Our QuadPacer lets you know when you've spent the optimal amount of time on each section of your mouth while our SmarTimer signals when your total time is up. Together they help you reach your recommended brushing time, every time.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design and finishing

      Color
      Black

    • Power

      Voltage
      110-220 V

    • Technical specifications

      Battery
      Rechargeable
      Operating time (full to empty)
      Up to 2 weeks
      Battery type
      NiMH

    • Service

      Warranty
      2-year limited warranty

    • Ease of use

      Battery indicator
      Light shows battery status
      Handle
      Slim ergonomic design
      Brush head system
      Easy click-on brush heads
      Brushing time
      Up to 2 weeks

    • Items included

      Brush heads
      2 W DiamondClean standard
      Charger
      1
      Handle
      1 2-Series

    • Cleaning performance

      Health benefits
      Helps reduce cavities
      Performance
      Removes up to 7x more plaque*
      Speed
      Up to 31000 brush movement/min
      Timer
      Quadpacer and SmarTimer

    • Modes

      Clean
      For exceptional everyday clean
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    • Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush

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