Philips Sonicare EasyClean

Sonic electric toothbrush

HX6511/02
    The unique dynamic cleaning action of Sonicare's electric toothbrush, gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline. See all benefits

      Better plaque removal

      The ultimate Sonicare toothbrush

      • 1 mode
      • 1 brush head
      Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

      Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

      Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.

      Angled brush head neck for better reach to back teeth

      Angled brush head neck for better reach to back teeth

      The uniquely angled brush head neck of this toothbrush head makes it easier to reach back teeth, removing plaque in those hard-to-reach areas.

      Clinically proven safe and gentle

      Clinically proven safe and gentle

      Philips Sonicare is a gentle electric toothbrush for braces (brush heads wear out sooner when used on braces), and is safe for dental restorations (fillings, crowns, veneers) and periodontal pockets, too.

      Two-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

      Two-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

      2-minute timer on this Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps ensure dental professional recommended brushing time

      Quadpacer interval timer encourages thorough brushing

      Quadpacer interval timer encourages thorough brushing

      30 seconds interval timer indicates when you have completed each quadrant of your mouth and signals for you to move on resulting in more consistent cleaning throughout your mouth

      Easy-start program to acclimate to the Sonicare experience

      Easy-start program to acclimate to the Sonicare experience

      Gently increases power over first 14 uses to ease into the Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush experience

      Philips Sonicare toothbrush helps whiten teeth

      Philips Sonicare toothbrush helps whiten teeth

      This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps to remove and reduce stains on your teeth for a brighter smile.

      Removes up to 2x more plaque than a manual toothbrush

      Removes up to 2x more plaque than a manual toothbrush

      Patented Sonic Technology removes up to 2x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design and finishing

        Color
        White

      • Power

        Voltage
        110-220 V

      • Technical specifications

        Battery
        Rechargeable
        Operating time (full to empty)
        Up to 2 weeks
        Battery type
        Lithium ION

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

      • Ease of use

        Battery indicator
        Light shows battery status
        Brush head system
        Easy click-on brush heads
        Handle
        Slim ergonomic design
        Brushing time
        Up to 2 weeks

      • Items included

        Charger
        1
        Brush heads
        1 ProResults standard
        Handles
        1 EasyClean

      • Cleaning performance

        Health benefits
        Helps improve gum health
        Performance
        Up to 2X more plaque removal*
        Speed
        Up to 62000 brush movement/min
        Whitening benefits
        Whitens teeth up to 2 shades
        Timer
        Quadpacer and SmarTimer

      • Modes

        Clean
        For exceptional everyday clean

            Awards

            • *based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on clean mode
            • Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush

