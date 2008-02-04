Search terms

1

Philips Sonicare EasyClean

Sonic electric toothbrush

HX6511/50
Sonicare
1 award
Sonicare
  • Better plaque removal Better plaque removal Better plaque removal
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Sonicare EasyClean Sonic electric toothbrush

    HX6511/50
    1 award

    Better plaque removal

    The unique dynamic cleaning action of the Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline. See all benefits

    Philips Sonicare EasyClean Sonic electric toothbrush

    Better plaque removal

    The unique dynamic cleaning action of the Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline. See all benefits

    Better plaque removal

    The unique dynamic cleaning action of the Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline. See all benefits

    Philips Sonicare EasyClean Sonic electric toothbrush

    Better plaque removal

    The unique dynamic cleaning action of the Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all EasyClean

      Better plaque removal

      The switch from a manual toothbrush made easy

      • 1 mode
      • 1 brush head
      Removes up to 2x more plaque than a manual toothbrush

      Removes up to 2x more plaque than a manual toothbrush

      Patented Sonic Technology removes up to 2x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.

      Philips Sonicare toothbrush helps whiten teeth

      Philips Sonicare toothbrush helps whiten teeth

      This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps to remove and reduce stains on your teeth for a brighter smile.

      Timers encourage thorough 2 minutes of brushing

      Timers encourage thorough 2 minutes of brushing

      It takes just 2 minutes to thoroughly brush your teeth. Our QuadPacer lets you know when you've spent the optimal amount of time on each section of your mouth while our SmarTimer signals when your total time is up. Together they help you reach your recommended brushing time, every time.

      Easy start program builds your Philips Sonicare routine

      Easy start program builds your Philips Sonicare routine

      Starting something new can take some getting used to. Our easy-start program gives you the option of a gradual, gentle increase in brushing power with the first 14 uses with your new toothbrush.

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

      Safe & gentle on sensitive areas, orthodontics & dental work

      Safe & gentle on sensitive areas, orthodontics & dental work

      You can be sure of a safe brushing experience: our sonic technology is suitable for use with braces, fillings, crowns, and veneers, and helps prevent cavities and improve gum health.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design and finishing

        Color
        Glacier Green

      • Power

        Voltage
        110-220 V

      • Technical specifications

        Battery
        Rechargeable
        Operating time (full to empty)
        Up to 2 weeks
        Battery type
        Lithium ION

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

      • Ease of use

        Battery indicator
        Light shows battery status
        Brush head system
        Easy click-on brush heads
        Handle
        Slim ergonomic design
        Brushing time
        Up to 2 weeks

      • Items included

        Charger
        1
        Handle
        1 EasyClean
        Brush head
        1 C1 ProResults standard

      • Cleaning performance

        Health benefits
        Helps improve gum health
        Performance
        Up to 2X more plaque removal*
        Timer
        Quadpacer and SmarTimer

      • Modes

        Clean
        For exceptional everyday clean

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories

      See all accessories

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            • *based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on clean mode
            • Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            You are about to visit a Philips global content page

            Continue

            You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

            I understand

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.