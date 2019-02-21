Search terms

  • Improves gum health up to 100%* Improves gum health up to 100%* Improves gum health up to 100%*

    Philips Sonicare 3 Series gum health Sonic electric toothbrush

    HX6641/06

    1 award

    Improves gum health up to 100%*

    Provides superior plaque removal and gum care in an easy-to-use power toothbrush to help prevent and reduce the early signs of gum disease while offering your most comfortable brushing experience

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Sonicare 3 Series gum health Sonic electric toothbrush

    Similar products

    See all 3 series

    Improves gum health up to 100%*

    *more than manual brushing

    • 1 mode
    • 3 intensity settings
    • 1 brush head
    Improves gum health by up to 100%*

    Improves gum health by up to 100%*

    Densely-packed, high-quality bristles give you an extra gentle brushing to remove plaque along the gumline to improve gum health up to 100% more than a manual toothbrush. And, the specially curved power tip makes reaching the teeth at the back of your mouth a breeze.

    Better than a manual toothbrush for gingivitis

    Better than a manual toothbrush for gingivitis

    With superior plaque removal along the gum line, this toothbrush can help reduce gingivitis up to 100% better than a manual toothbrush in just two weeks

    Three intensity settings for a gentle experience

    Three intensity settings for a gentle experience

    With three customizable intensity settings (low, medium & high) you can select the right power level to ensure that brushing along the gumline is comfortable. After 1.5 seconds of brushing, you will have to push twice on button to switch mode. Once to pause and second to switch.

    Timers encourage thorough 2 minutes of brushing

    Timers encourage thorough 2 minutes of brushing

    It takes just 2 minutes to thoroughly brush your teeth. Our QuadPacer lets you know when you've spent the optimal amount of time on each section of your mouth while our SmarTimer signals when your total time is up. Together they help you reach your recommended brushing time, every time.

    Angled neck to help tackle cleaning in tough areas

    Angled neck to help tackle cleaning in tough areas

    The unique shape of your ProResults gum health toothbrush handle combined with our brush heads means that even tricky spots like back teeth get a thorough clean.

    Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

    Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

    Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

    Safe and gentle for your oral health needs

    Safe and gentle for your oral health needs

    Whatever your specific needs, you can be sure of a safe brushing experience with 3 Series. Our sonic technology is suitable for use with braces, fillings, crowns and veneers, and can even be used in the daily treatment of gum disease.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design and finishing

      Color
      Smoke White

    • Power

      Voltage
      110-220 V

    • Technical specifications

      Battery
      Rechargeable
      Operating time (full to empty)
      Up to 3 weeks**
      Battery type
      Lithium ION

    • Service

      Warranty
      2-year limited warranty

    • Ease of use

      Battery indicator
      Light shows battery status
      Brush head system
      Easy click-on brush heads
      Handle
      Slim ergonomic design
      Brushing time
      Up to 3 weeks**

    • Items included

      Charger
      1
      Brush heads
      1 G2 Optimal Gum Care
      Handle
      1 3-Series

    • Cleaning performance

      Health benefits
      Improves gum health
      Speed
      Up to 31000 brush movement/min
      Timer
      Quadpacer and SmarTimer

    • Modes

      3 intensities
      • Low
      • Medium
      • High
      Clean
      For exceptional everyday clean
    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.
    Clippin

    Find a spare part or an accessory

    Go to parts and accessories

    Accessories

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Awards

    • Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush
    • *based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on clean mode

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    You are about to visit a Philips global content page

    Continue

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.