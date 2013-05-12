Search terms

Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum

Rechargeable toothbrush

HX9142/10
Sonicare
    -{discount-value}
    With nine unique brushing options, an intuitive pressure sensor and advanced brush head technology, Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum goes beyond traditional cleaning to deliver exceptional plaque removal and improved gum health. See all benefits

    With nine unique brushing options, an intuitive pressure sensor and advanced brush head technology, Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum goes beyond traditional cleaning to deliver exceptional plaque removal and improved gum health. See all benefits

    With nine unique brushing options, an intuitive pressure sensor and advanced brush head technology, Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum goes beyond traditional cleaning to deliver exceptional plaque removal and improved gum health. See all benefits

    With nine unique brushing options, an intuitive pressure sensor and advanced brush head technology, Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum goes beyond traditional cleaning to deliver exceptional plaque removal and improved gum health. See all benefits

      Removes up to 7x more plaque between teeth*

      • 3 modes, 3 intensities
      • 2 brush heads
      • With pressure sensor
      • UV brush head sanitizer
      FlexCare Platinum lets you choose from three cleaning modes — Clean, White or Gum Care — and three intensity settings — Low, Medium or High — to create a brushing experience that’s perfectly tailored to you.

      With a special Gum Care mode for focused cleaning to help reduce gingival bleeding and inflammation, FlexCare Platinum is clinically proven to improve gum health in only two weeks.

      With extra long bristles to reach deep between teeth and along the gum line, our new InterCare brush head features advanced cleaning technology to remove plaque and polish teeth as well as reminder bristles that fade from blue to white when it’s time to change your brush head.

      Unlike a traditional electric or power toothbrush, Philips Sonicare features a patented sonic technology. Sonicare’s unique dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth, gently and effectively removing plaque interdentally and along the gum line.

      FlexCare Platinum reaches deep between teeth to provide superior plaque removal. It is clinically proven to remove 7x more plaque between teeth than a manual toothbrush.

      FlexCare Platinum features a unique, intuitive Pressure Sensor to help reduce aggressive brushing. The handle gently vibrates to let you know when you’re applying too much pressure.

      Our premium travel case lets you store your toothbrush hygienically, while our compact travel charger keeps you topped up when you’re on the go. You’ll enjoy two weeks of regular use from a single full charge, so being on the move means you needn’t miss out on that fresh feeling.

      FlexCare Platinum offers two timers to help encourage thorough brushing. The Quadpacer interval timer indicates when it’s time to move to another quadrant of the mouth, while the SmarTimer helps you reach the dentist recommended brushing time of two minutes.

      It’s easy to take your FlexCare Platinum wherever you need it with an easy-to-pack travel case and compact travel charger.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design and finishing

        Color
        White w/ metallic front panel

      • Power

        Voltage
        110-220 V

      • Technical specifications

        Battery
        Rechargeable
        Operating time (full to empty)
        Up to 3 weeks**
        Battery type
        Lithium ION

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

      • Ease of use

        Battery indicator
        Light shows battery status
        Display
        Illuminated display
        Brush head system
        Easy click-on brush heads
        Handle
        Slim ergonomic design
        Brushing time
        Up to 3 weeks**

      • Items included

        Charger
        1
        Brush heads
        • 1 InterCare standard
        • 1 InterCare compact
        Travel case
        1
        Handles
        1 FlexCare Platinum
        UV sanitizer
        Yes

      • Cleaning performance

        Health benefits
        Improves gum health in only two weeks
        Performance
        Removes up to 7x more plaque*
        Speed
        Up to 62000 brush movement/min
        Pressure sensor
        Vibrates handle to alert user
        Whitening benefits
        Helps naturally remove stains
        Timer
        Quadpacer and SmarTimer

      • Modes

        3 intensities
        • Low
        • Medium
        • High
        Clean
        For exceptional everyday clean
        White
        Removes surface stains
        Gum Care
        Gently massages gums

