Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum

Sonic electric toothbrush - Trial

HX9142/31
Sonicare
Sonicare
  Their techniques may vary, but their results won't
      Their techniques may vary, but their results won’t

      Our first brush with Adaptive Cleaning Technology

      • 3 modes, 3 intensities
      • 2 brush heads
      • With pressure sensor
      Patented Sonicare toothbrush technology

      Patented Sonicare toothbrush technology

      Drives fluid between the teeth and along the gumline for a powerful yet gentle clean.

      New Deep Clean: Effortlessly tackle trouble spots

      New Deep Clean: Effortlessly tackle trouble spots

      Our all-new Deep Clean mode delivers an exceptional clean in hard-to-reach places. The unique motion of the brush head in this mode plus an extended three-minute brushing time makes it the ideal choice when you want to pay extra attention to trouble spots.

      AdaptiveClean brush head

      AdaptiveClean brush head

      Soft, flexible sides made of rubber allow the bristles to conform to the unique shape of patients’ teeth and gums to provide up to 4x more surface contact*. The brush head’s flexibility helps the bristles gently track along the gumline and absorb excessive brushing pressure. Enhanced sweeping motion delivers a unique in-mouth feel and superior cleaning along the gumline and in hard-to-reach areas*. Proven to remove 10x more plaque than a manual toothbrush in hard-to-reach areas*.

      InterCare brush head

      InterCare brush head

      Extra-long, high-density bristles reach deeper between teeth to help remove significantly more plaque* interproximally. Ideal for patients with bleeding gums or increased risk of gum inflammation.

      Intuitive pressure sensor

      Intuitive pressure sensor

      If too much pressure is applied, the handle gently pulsates to tell patients they are brushing too hard to guide proper technique. In a study of U.S. patients, 7 out of 10 aggressive brushers tested reduced their brushing pressure when using the pressure sensor.

      Customizable brushing experiences

      Customizable brushing experiences

      Three intensity settings and three cleaning modes provide optimal comfort and performance for a more personalized brushing experience, encouraging better compliance. The three-minute Deep Clean mode delivers an exceptional clean in hard-to-reach places. It’s the perfect mode for patients who need to pay extra attention to trouble spots.

      UV sanitizer

      UV sanitizer

      Kills up to 99% of bacteria and viruses*. Can be available as an accessory in one of the dispensing SKUs.

      Quadpacer

      Quadpacer

      Thirty-second interval timer encourages thorough brushing of each quadrant of the mouth.

      Smarttimer

      Smarttimer

      Two-minute timer helps ensure dental professional recommended brushing time.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design and finishing

        Color
        Platinum gray

      • Power

        Voltage
        110-220 V

      • Technical specifications

        Battery
        Rechargeable
        Operating time (full to empty)
        Up to 3 weeks**
        Battery type
        Lithium ION

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

      • Ease of use

        Battery indicator
        Light shows battery status
        Display
        Illuminated display
        Brush head system
        Easy click-on brush heads
        Handle
        Slim ergonomic design
        Brushing time
        Up to 3 weeks***

      • Items included

        Charger
        1
        Brush heads
        • 1 AdaptiveClean
        • 1 InterCare standard
        Travel case
        1
        Handles
        1 FlexCare Platinum

      • Cleaning performance

        Health benefits
        Improves gum health in only two weeks
        Performance
        Removes up to 10x more plaque*
        Speed
        Up to 62000 brush movement/min
        Pressure sensor
        Vibrates handle to alert user
        Whitening benefits
        Helps naturally remove stains
        Timer
        Quadpacer and SmarTimer

      • Modes

        3 intensities
        • High
        • Low
        • Medium
        Clean
        For exceptional everyday clean
        White
        Removes surface stains
        Deep Clean
        For an invigorating deep clean

            Awards

            • Than a DiamondClean brush head
            • Than a manual toothbrush
            • Data on file
            • After a single use of each toothbrush vs. Oral-B 3000/6000 CrossAction
            • ** based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day

