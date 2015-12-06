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    Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Sonic electric toothbrush - Dispense

    HX9180/08

    More innovation, less plaque between teeth

    Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum goes beyond traditional cleaning to remove up to 7x more plaque between teeth than a manual toothbrush. An intuitive pressure sensor and nine brushing combinations allow for personalized care and guidance.

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    Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Sonic electric toothbrush - Dispense

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    See all FlexCare Platinum

    More innovation, less plaque between teeth

    Effective interdental cleaning for teeth and gums

    • 3 modes, 3 intensities
    Patented Sonicare toothbrush technology

    Patented Sonicare toothbrush technology

    Drives fluid between the teeth and along the gumline for a powerful yet gentle clean.

    InterCare brush head

    InterCare brush head

    Extra-long, high-density bristles reach deeper between teeth to help remove significantly more plaque* interproximally. Ideal for patients with bleeding gums or increased risk of gum inflammation.

    Intuitive pressure sensor

    Intuitive pressure sensor

    If too much pressure is applied, the handle gently pulsates to tell patients they are brushing too hard to guide proper technique. In a study of U.S. patients, 7 out of 10 aggressive brushers tested reduced their brushing pressure when using the pressure sensor.

    Customize your mode and intensity

    Customize your mode and intensity

    FlexCare Platinum lets you choose from three cleaning modes — Clean, White or Gum Care — and three intensity settings — Low, Medium or High — to create a brushing experience that’s perfectly tailored to you.

    Smarttimer

    Smarttimer

    Two-minute timer helps ensure dental professional recommended brushing time.

    Quadpacer

    Quadpacer

    Thirty-second interval timer encourages thorough brushing of each quadrant of the mouth.

    Technical Specifications

    • OHC-CHA_0000020

      Color
      White w/ metallic front panel

    • Power

      Voltage
      110-220 V

    • Technical specifications

      Battery
      Rechargeable
      Operating time (full to empty)
      3 week battery life
      Battery type
      Lithium ION

    • Service

      Warranty
      2-year limited warranty

    • Ease of use

      Battery indicator
      Light shows battery status
      Display
      Illuminated display
      Handle
      Slim ergonomic design
      Brush head system
      Easy click-on brush heads
      Brushing time
      Up to 3 weeks**

    • Items included

      Charger
      1
      Travel case
      1
      Handles
      1 FlexCare Platinum

    • Cleaning performance

      Health benefits
      Improves gum health in only two weeks
      Performance
      Removes up to 7x more plaque*
      Speed
      Up to 62000 brush movement/min
      Pressure sensor
      Vibrates handle to alert user
      Whitening benefits
      Helps naturally remove stains
      Timer
      Quadpacer and SmarTimer

    • Modes

      3 intensities
      • Low
      • Medium
      • High
      Clean
      For exceptional everyday clean
      White
      Removes surface stains
      Gum Care
      Gently massages gums
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