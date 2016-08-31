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  • Deep, gentle cleaning Deep, gentle cleaning Deep, gentle cleaning

    Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Sonic electric toothbrush

    HX9195/29

    Deep, gentle cleaning

    With FlexCare Platinum, even the deepest clean is gentle enough to protect your teeth and gums. Thanks to the AdaptiveClean brush head and intuitive pressure sensor, you get maximum plaque removal and a gentle experience however you brush.

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    Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Sonic electric toothbrush

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    See all FlexCare Platinum

    Deep, gentle cleaning

    10x more plaque removal and healthier gums*

    • 3 modes, 3 intensities
    • 2 brush heads
    • With pressure sensor
    Adaptive cleaning technology for a deep yet gentle clean

    Adaptive cleaning technology for a deep yet gentle clean

    Old habits can be hard to break, except when you're brushing with next generation FlexCare Platinum. Thanks to the innovative AdaptiveClean brush head and intuitive pressure sensor that are at the core of our adaptive cleaning technology, even hard-to-reach trouble spots become easy to care for. The bristles of the AdaptiveClean brush head curve around your teeth and gums for up to 4x more surface contact** and up to 10x more plaque removal. If you're brushing too hard, the pressure sensor makes the toothbrush handle gently pulsate so you can be gentle to your gums while being tough on plaque.

    Follows the shape of your teeth and gums for a deeper clean

    Follows the shape of your teeth and gums for a deeper clean

    Our AdaptiveClean brush head is the only electric toothbrush head that can follow the unique shape of your teeth and gums. With soft flexible sides made of rubber, this brush head can follow every curve. It offers up to 4x more surface contact and up to 10x more plaque removal along the gum line and between teeth. As the brush tracks along the gum line, it absorbs any excessive brushing pressure you might apply so you can be gentle on gums however you brush.

    Alerts you when you're brushing to hard

    Alerts you when you're brushing to hard

    You might not notice if you're brushing too hard, but your FlexCare Platinum toothbrush will. If you apply too much pressure, the intuitive pressure sensor will make the toothbrush handle gently vibrate so you know exactly when to adopt a softer touch. In studies, 7 out of 10 aggressive brushers successfully reduced their brushing pressure thanks to the pressure sensor.

    Three intensity settings and three cleaning modes

    Three intensity settings and three cleaning modes

    With three intensity settings and three cleaning modes, FlexCare Platinum offers optimal comfort as you get a truly deep clean. If you need to pay extra attention to trouble spots, the three-minute Deep Clean mode delivers exceptional results. Use Clean mode for a superb everyday clean, or White mode for stain removal. Set the intensity to Low, Medium or High according to your personal preference.

    New Deep Clean: Effortlessly tackle trouble spots

    New Deep Clean: Effortlessly tackle trouble spots

    Our all-new Deep Clean mode delivers an exceptional clean in hard-to-reach places. The unique motion of the brush head in this mode plus an extended three-minute brushing time makes it the ideal choice when you want to pay extra attention to trouble spots.

    Dynamic cleaning action for better oral health

    Dynamic cleaning action for better oral health

    At over 31,000 strokes per minute, next generation FlexCare Platinum delivers a superior clean that you'll both see and feel. The dynamic cleaning action of our sonic technology drives fluid deep between teeth and along the gum line. As your FlexCare Platinum brush gently massages the gums, it stimulates blood circulation and helps to dislodge plaque. You get a powerful yet gentle clean that delivers clinically proven results.

    Timers to help encourage thorough brushing

    Timers to help encourage thorough brushing

    FlexCare Platinum offers two timers to help encourage thorough brushing. The Quadpacer interval timer indicates when it’s time to move to another quadrant of the mouth, while the SmarTimer helps you reach the dentist recommended brushing time of two minutes.

    Long battery life and travel case

    Long battery life and travel case

    Our premium travel case lets you store your toothbrush hygienically, while our compact travel charger keeps you topped up when you’re on the go. You’ll enjoy two weeks of regular use from a single full charge, so being on the move means you needn’t miss out on that fresh feeling.

    Handy travel case and charger

    Handy travel case and charger

    It's easy to take your FlexCare Platinum wherever you need it with an easy-to-pack travel case and compact travel charger.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design and finishing

      Color
      Moonstone white

    • Power

      Voltage
      110-220 V

    • Technical specifications

      Battery
      Rechargeable
      Operating time (full to empty)
      Up to 3 weeks**
      Battery type
      Lithium ION

    • Service

      Warranty
      2-year limited warranty

    • Ease of use

      Battery indicator
      Light shows battery status
      Display
      Illuminated display
      Brush head system
      Easy click-on brush heads
      Handle
      Slim ergonomic design
      Brushing time
      Up to 3 weeks***

    • Items included

      Charger
      1
      Brush heads
      • 1 AdaptiveClean
      • 1 Sensitive compact
      Travel case
      1
      Handles
      1 FlexCare Platinum

    • Cleaning performance

      Health benefits
      Improves gum health in only two weeks
      Performance
      Removes up to 10x more plaque*
      Speed
      Up to 62000 brush movement/min
      Pressure sensor
      Vibrates handle to alert user
      Whitening benefits
      Helps naturally remove stains
      Timer
      Quadpacer and SmarTimer

    • Modes

      3 intensities
      • Low
      • Medium
      • High
      Clean
      For exceptional everyday clean
      White
      Removes surface stains
      Deep Clean
      For an invigorating deep clean
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    Awards

    • Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush
    • * Compared to a DiamondClean brush head
    • ** based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day

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