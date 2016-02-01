Search terms

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean

Sonic electric toothbrush - Trial

HX9342/09
Sonicare
    Ultimate cleaning, superior results

    Only Philips Sonicare DiamondClean provides the performance your patients need and the features they want. DiamondClean removes up to 10x more plaque than a manual brush and eliminates surface stains to whiten smiles in just one week. See all benefits

    Only Philips Sonicare DiamondClean provides the performance your patients need and the features they want. DiamondClean removes up to 10x more plaque than a manual brush and eliminates surface stains to whiten smiles in just one week. See all benefits

    Ultimate cleaning, superior results

    Only Philips Sonicare DiamondClean provides the performance your patients need and the features they want. DiamondClean removes up to 10x more plaque than a manual brush and eliminates surface stains to whiten smiles in just one week. See all benefits

    Only Philips Sonicare DiamondClean provides the performance your patients need and the features they want. DiamondClean removes up to 10x more plaque than a manual brush and eliminates surface stains to whiten smiles in just one week. See all benefits

      Ultimate cleaning, superior results

      Superior plaque removal plus powerful whitening

      • 5 modes
      • 2 brush heads
      • with Deep Clean mode
      DiamondClean toothbrush head for Sonicare's best whitening

      DiamondClean toothbrush head for Sonicare's best whitening

      DiamondClean toothbrush heads, Philips Sonicare's best whitening brush head, have diamond shaped bristles to effectively yet gently remove surface stains and scrape away plaque. Removes stain build up from coffee, tea, red wine, cigarettes and tobacco in just 1 week.

      AdaptiveClean brush head

      AdaptiveClean brush head

      Soft, flexible sides made of rubber allow the bristles to conform to the unique shape of patients’ teeth and gums to provide up to 4x more surface contact*. The brush head’s flexibility helps the bristles gently track along the gumline and absorb excessive brushing pressure. Enhanced sweeping motion delivers a unique in-mouth feel and superior cleaning along the gumline and in hard-to-reach areas*. Proven to remove 10x more plaque than a manual toothbrush in hard-to-reach areas*.

      5 modes: Clean, White, Sensitive, Gum Care, Deep Clean

      5 modes: Clean, White, Sensitive, Gum Care, Deep Clean

      Includes the stain-removing White mode, clinically proven to whiten teeth in as little as one week.

      New Deep Clean: Effortlessly tackle trouble spots

      New Deep Clean: Effortlessly tackle trouble spots

      Our all-new Deep Clean mode delivers an exceptional clean in hard-to-reach places. The unique motion of the brush head in this mode plus an extended three-minute brushing time makes it the ideal choice when you want to pay extra attention to trouble spots.

      Charging system

      Charging system

      Portable charging case with laptop-ready USB and wall plug for travel.

      Illuminated display

      Illuminated display

      When on, unique backlight indicates selected mode. When off, display becomes invisible for a clean look.

      Three-week battery life

      Three-week battery life

      When fully charged, DiamondClean has enough battery life for three weeks of regular use.

      Patented Sonicare toothbrush technology

      Patented Sonicare toothbrush technology

      Drives fluid between the teeth and along the gumline for a powerful yet gentle clean.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design and finishing

        Color
        Ceramic white

      • Power

        Voltage
        110-220 V

      • Technical specifications

        Battery
        Rechargeable
        Operating time (full to empty)
        3 week battery life
        Battery type
        Lithium ION

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

      • Ease of use

        Battery indicator
        Light shows battery status
        Display
        Illuminated display
        Brush head system
        Easy click-on brush heads
        Handle
        Slim ergonomic design
        Brushing time
        Up to 3 weeks**

      • Items included

        Brush heads
        • 1 DiamondClean compact
        • 1 AdaptiveClean
        Handles
        1 DiamondClean

      • Cleaning performance

        Health benefits
        Improves gum health in only two weeks
        Performance
        Removes up to 10x more plaque*
        Speed
        Up to 62000 brush movement/min
        Whitening benefits
        Whitens teeth up to 2 shades
        Timer
        Quadpacer and SmarTimer

      • Modes

        Clean
        For exceptional everyday clean
        White
        Removes surface stains
        Gum Care
        Gently massages gums
        Deep Clean
        For an invigorating deep clean
        Sensitive
        Gentle teeth and gum cleaning

            • Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush
            • *based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on clean mode

