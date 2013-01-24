Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Philips Avent

Electric Steam Sterilizer

SCF274/01
Avent
1 Awards
Avent
  • Fast and easy to use Fast and easy to use Fast and easy to use
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Avent Electric Steam Sterilizer

    SCF274/01
    1 Awards

    Fast and easy to use

    This steriliser is simple and straightforward to use right from the start. At the touch of a button it will sterilise your bottles and accessories in only 8 minutes. Includes 2 Avent Feeding Bottles and handy accessories.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Avent Electric Steam Sterilizer

    Fast and easy to use

    This steriliser is simple and straightforward to use right from the start. At the touch of a button it will sterilise your bottles and accessories in only 8 minutes. Includes 2 Avent Feeding Bottles and handy accessories.

    Fast and easy to use

    This steriliser is simple and straightforward to use right from the start. At the touch of a button it will sterilise your bottles and accessories in only 8 minutes. Includes 2 Avent Feeding Bottles and handy accessories.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Avent Electric Steam Sterilizer

    Fast and easy to use

    This steriliser is simple and straightforward to use right from the start. At the touch of a button it will sterilise your bottles and accessories in only 8 minutes. Includes 2 Avent Feeding Bottles and handy accessories.

    Similar products

    See all Sterilisers

      Fast and easy to use

      One touch operation

      Extra protection through natural steam sterilisation

      Extra protection through natural steam sterilisation

      Sterilising is all about protecting your baby from particularly harmful milk bacteria until his immune system is strong enough. The Philips Avent Steriliser uses the hospital method of steam sterilisation, which is quick, easy, and efficient, with no chemicals involved.

      Holds up to six Philips Avent Bottles

      Holds up to six Philips Avent Bottles

      The steriliser has a smart design that takes up little space in your kitchen, yet still fits six Philips Avent Bottles or two Philips Avent Breast Pumps. The two baskets inside can clip together to form a dishwasher basket, which makes pre-cleaning of smaller items like soothers and teats much easier.

      Just add water, load and switch on

      Just add water, load and switch on

      The Electric Steriliser is very easy to use and will make your daily sterilising chore effortless. Just add water, load the steriliser with the contents you would like to sterilise and switch it on.

      Contents are sterile and ready to use in only 8 minutes

      Contents are sterile and ready to use in only 8 minutes

      The advantage of steam sterilisation is that it is much quicker (and safer) than the traditional method of boiling bottles in a pan on the stove. The Electric Steriliser takes as little as 8 minutes to sterilise a full load of 6 bottles, teats, and dome caps.

      Sterile contents for longer

      Sterile contents for longer

      Once the sterilisation cycle has been completed the contents inside the Philips Avent Electric Steriliser will remain sterile for up to 6 hours if the lid is unopened.

      Technical Specifications

      • What is included

        Extra Durable Feeding Bottle
        • 125ml/4oz
        • 260ml/9oz
        Measuring jug
        1 pcs

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stage
        0 - 6 months

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight
        1.47 kg
        Dimensions
        320 (H), 230 (W), 230 (L) mm

      • What is included

        Extra soft newborn flow nipple
        2 pcs

      • What is included

        Newborn Pacifier
        1 pcs
        Tongs
        1 pcs
        Bottle and nipple brush
        1 pcs

      • Power

        Voltage
        220-240 V

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      See all accessories

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products