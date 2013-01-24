Home
ISIS

Power cord for sterilizer

SCF915
    -{discount-value}

    To connect your sterilizer to the mains

    This power cord allows you to power your sterilizer by the mains current. Contains Europe plug

    Compatible Products

      To connect your sterilizer to the mains

      Technical Specifications

      • Replaceable part

        Fits product types :
        • SCF276/02
        • SCF274/01
        • SCF274/02
        • SCF276/01

