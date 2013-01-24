Home
Philips Avent Express

Electric Steam Sterilizer

SCF274/02
Avent
1 Awards
Avent
  Sterilizes 6 bottles in 8 minutes
    Philips Avent Express Electric Steam Sterilizer

    Sterilizes 6 bottles in 8 minutes

    The Philips Avent Electric Steam Steriliser sterilises up to 6 Avent Airflex Bottles and feeding accessories in approximately 8 minutes.

      Fast and easy to use

      Just add water, load, switch on, contents are sterile and ready to use in approximately 8 minutes.

      Contents remain sterile for up to 6 hours if unopened.

      Holds up to six 260 ml/ 9oz Avent Bottles or two Philips Avent Breast Pumps and accessories.

      Steam sterilization is proven to be the most effective way to protect your baby from harmful germs. Based on the hospital principle, the intensive heat of the steam eliminates harmful bacteria.

      Technical Specifications

        Express Electric Steam Sterilizer
        1 pcs
        Measuring jug
        1 pcs

        England
        Yes

        Stage
        0 - 6 months

        Weight
        1.575 kg
        Dimensions
        313 (H), 235 (W), 235 (L) mm

        Tongs
        1 pcs

        Voltage
        220 - 240 V

