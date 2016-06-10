How your Personal Data is collected and used Philips collects information to complete and support the activities related to your use of the App. For example, we may collect your user profile contained within the App and any information you include in email or other forms of correspondence used with the App. This information is also used to improve the App and provide appropriate technical support. We may also use your data to contact you regarding the status of your equipment and other supplies. Lastly, we may ask you for information when you report a problem with the App and when you contact us, we may keep a record of the correspondence. Cookies contain information that is transferred to your computer’s hard drive. During the course of your use of the App, we may utilize cookies to collect information about your computer, such as your IP Address, your operating system and browser. This information is used as part of the user authentication process and for system administration. Additionally, it will help us improve our website and develop better and more personalized services. You may refuse to accept cookies by activating the setting on your browser, which allows you to refuse the setting of cookies, however, please understand that the disabling of cookies may affect the functionality of the App. Unless you have adjusted your browser setting so that it will refuse cookies, our system will issue limited cookies when you log on to certain parts of the App. By your use of the App, your device may automatically record most of the actions related to your entries in the system and stores this information with those entries (i.e. the item history); and the system actions related to your activity (such as viewing, searching, configuration setting changes, etc.) via audit logs. For each action you perform, the system will use your android profile credentials, device’s password and any other information you or your organization provides to Philips. Philips may use the collected personal data for traceability of changes to system entries (as stored with each entry); management, maintenance and improvement of the system; and possible issue resolution related to user interaction with the system.