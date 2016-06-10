This Privacy Notice applies to the personal data collected by Koninklijke Philips N.V. or any of its subsidiaries (Philips) through your use of the Competitive Patient Monitor Application (“App”). This notice relates to the personal data that you provide or is collected by the App. It provides you with information regarding Philips’ collection, use and disclosure of the data processed through the use of the App. This is a notice about our privacy practices; it is not a contract or agreement. While the primary collection of personal data in the App is related to the information that you provide to Philips as part of the App’s service offerings and information your administrator provides to create and maintain your account on the App. Some (but not all) examples of data that might be collected from you are: your name, your facility, institution or company name, email address, business address and other contact information as well as your computer IP Address, operating system and browser used by the App related to your use of the application.
This Privacy Notice applies to the personal data collected by Koninklijke Philips N.V. or any of its subsidiaries (Philips) through your use of the Competitive Patient Monitor Application (“App”).
This notice relates to the personal data that you provide or is collected by the App. It provides you with information regarding Philips’ collection, use and disclosure of the data processed through the use of the App. This is a notice about our privacy practices; it is not a contract or agreement.
While the primary collection of personal data in the App is related to the information that you provide to Philips as part of the App’s service offerings and information your administrator provides to create and maintain your account on the App. Some (but not all) examples of data that might be collected from you are: your name, your facility, institution or company name, email address, business address and other contact information as well as your computer IP Address, operating system and browser used by the App related to your use of the application.
How your Personal Data is collected and used Philips collects information to complete and support the activities related to your use of the App. For example, we may collect your user profile contained within the App and any information you include in email or other forms of correspondence used with the App. This information is also used to improve the App and provide appropriate technical support. We may also use your data to contact you regarding the status of your equipment and other supplies. Lastly, we may ask you for information when you report a problem with the App and when you contact us, we may keep a record of the correspondence. Cookies contain information that is transferred to your computer’s hard drive. During the course of your use of the App, we may utilize cookies to collect information about your computer, such as your IP Address, your operating system and browser. This information is used as part of the user authentication process and for system administration. Additionally, it will help us improve our website and develop better and more personalized services. You may refuse to accept cookies by activating the setting on your browser, which allows you to refuse the setting of cookies, however, please understand that the disabling of cookies may affect the functionality of the App. Unless you have adjusted your browser setting so that it will refuse cookies, our system will issue limited cookies when you log on to certain parts of the App. By your use of the App, your device may automatically record most of the actions related to your entries in the system and stores this information with those entries (i.e. the item history); and the system actions related to your activity (such as viewing, searching, configuration setting changes, etc.) via audit logs. For each action you perform, the system will use your android profile credentials, device’s password and any other information you or your organization provides to Philips. Philips may use the collected personal data for traceability of changes to system entries (as stored with each entry); management, maintenance and improvement of the system; and possible issue resolution related to user interaction with the system.
How your Personal Data is collected and used
Philips collects information to complete and support the activities related to your use of the App. For example, we may collect your user profile contained within the App and any information you include in email or other forms of correspondence used with the App. This information is also used to improve the App and provide appropriate technical support. We may also use your data to contact you regarding the status of your equipment and other supplies. Lastly, we may ask you for information when you report a problem with the App and when you contact us, we may keep a record of the correspondence.
Cookies contain information that is transferred to your computer’s hard drive. During the course of your use of the App, we may utilize cookies to collect information about your computer, such as your IP Address, your operating system and browser. This information is used as part of the user authentication process and for system administration. Additionally, it will help us improve our website and develop better and more personalized services. You may refuse to accept cookies by activating the setting on your browser, which allows you to refuse the setting of cookies, however, please understand that the disabling of cookies may affect the functionality of the App. Unless you have adjusted your browser setting so that it will refuse cookies, our system will issue limited cookies when you log on to certain parts of the App.
By your use of the App, your device may automatically record most of the actions related to your entries in the system and stores this information with those entries (i.e. the item history); and the system actions related to your activity (such as viewing, searching, configuration setting changes, etc.) via audit logs.
For each action you perform, the system will use your android profile credentials, device’s password and any other information you or your organization provides to Philips. Philips may use the collected personal data for traceability of changes to system entries (as stored with each entry); management, maintenance and improvement of the system; and possible issue resolution related to user interaction with the system.
Personal Data shared with Third Parties and/or Affiliates Philips may use trusted third parties to provide certain services for Philips. Such services may include the processing of personal data, including for the following: Philips requires these service providers to provide comparable level of protection of your personal data as Philips provides, to only process your personal data for specific purposes mentioned above, and to limit access to the minimum amount of data they need to deliver a specific service. If Philips allows a third party to transfer your personal data outside of your geographic region, we will take steps to protect your privacy rights through the use of contractual arrangements or other means, which will provide a comparable level of protection while the information is being processed by our third parties. If you are a Philips employee and you use the App, your personal data may be used by all of our other Philips companies and transferred to countries outside of your state, province or country for processing. These countries may not have similar data protection laws. If we transfer your personal data outside of your geographic region in this way, we will take appropriate steps to protect the privacy of Your Data. Philips will disclose personal data only under this privacy notice and/or required by law. Philips sometimes sells a business or a part of a business to another company. Such a transfer of ownership could include the transfer of your personal data directly related to that business, to the purchasing company.
These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the service provided.
These providers deliver specific services for sending and receiving data between data centers/cloud repositories using secure electronic transfer methods.
Personal Data shared with Third Parties and/or Affiliates
Philips may use trusted third parties to provide certain services for Philips. Such services may include the processing of personal data, including for the following:
Philips requires these service providers to provide comparable level of protection of your personal data as Philips provides, to only process your personal data for specific purposes mentioned above, and to limit access to the minimum amount of data they need to deliver a specific service.
If Philips allows a third party to transfer your personal data outside of your geographic region, we will take steps to protect your privacy rights through the use of contractual arrangements or other means, which will provide a comparable level of protection while the information is being processed by our third parties.
If you are a Philips employee and you use the App, your personal data may be used by all of our other Philips companies and transferred to countries outside of your state, province or country for processing. These countries may not have similar data protection laws. If we transfer your personal data outside of your geographic region in this way, we will take appropriate steps to protect the privacy of Your Data.
Philips will disclose personal data only under this privacy notice and/or required by law.
Philips sometimes sells a business or a part of a business to another company. Such a transfer of ownership could include the transfer of your personal data directly related to that business, to the purchasing company.
We protect your Personal Data We recognize and take seriously our responsibility to protect the data you entrust to Philips from loss, misuse or unauthorized access. Philips uses a variety of security technologies and organizational procedures to help protect your data.
We protect your Personal Data
We recognize and take seriously our responsibility to protect the data you entrust to Philips from loss, misuse or unauthorized access. Philips uses a variety of security technologies and organizational procedures to help protect your data.
Changes to this Privacy Notice This Privacy Notice may change from time to time. The most current version of the Privacy Notice will appear on this App. The most recent version shall supersede any and all other versions of this Privacy Notice. Philips reserves the right to change or modify this Privacy Notice at any time and at its sole discretion by posting revisions.
Changes to this Privacy Notice
This Privacy Notice may change from time to time. The most current version of the Privacy Notice will appear on this App. The most recent version shall supersede any and all other versions of this Privacy Notice. Philips reserves the right to change or modify this Privacy Notice at any time and at its sole discretion by posting revisions.
Special information related to children The App is not a specific service or application meant for use by children under the age of 18. It is Philips policy to comply with the law when it requires parent or guardian permission before collecting, using or disclosing information of children. If a parent or guardian becomes aware that his or her child has provided on the App with personal information of a person who is under the age of 18, please contact us at [email protected]. If we become aware that a child under the age of 18 has provided us with personal information, we will delete such information from our files.
Special information related to children
The App is not a specific service or application meant for use by children under the age of 18. It is Philips policy to comply with the law when it requires parent or guardian permission before collecting, using or disclosing information of children.
If a parent or guardian becomes aware that his or her child has provided on the App with personal information of a person who is under the age of 18, please contact us at [email protected]. If we become aware that a child under the age of 18 has provided us with personal information, we will delete such information from our files.
How you can limit the sharing of, deletion or change to certain personal data Given the nature of employee information, it may not be possible to limit the sharing of, edit or delete certain types of personal information for legal and operational purposes. Additionally, the limitation of sharing can result in restricting Philips’ ability to provide certain services to you. You can request the limitation of sharing, edits or deletion of certain personal data only by contacting us at [email protected].
How you can limit the sharing of, deletion or change to certain personal data
Given the nature of employee information, it may not be possible to limit the sharing of, edit or delete certain types of personal information for legal and operational purposes. Additionally, the limitation of sharing can result in restricting Philips’ ability to provide certain services to you. You can request the limitation of sharing, edits or deletion of certain personal data only by contacting us at [email protected].
Contact Us This Privacy Notice provides basic information about our processing of your personal information and your privacy rights. Should you have additional questions, you may contact the Philips Privacy Office by sending an e-mail to [email protected]. For Further information, please also see the Philips Privacy Rules that are applicable to you, at the following URL: https://www.philips.com/b-dam/corporate/about-philips/investor-relations/General-Business-Philips-PrivacyRulesCSBData.pdf To access our consumer privacy notice, click here: https://www.philips.com/a-w/privacy-notice.html
Contact Us
This Privacy Notice provides basic information about our processing of your personal information and your privacy rights. Should you have additional questions, you may contact the Philips Privacy Office by sending an e-mail to [email protected].
For Further information, please also see the Philips Privacy Rules that are applicable to you, at the following URL:
https://www.philips.com/b-dam/corporate/about-philips/investor-relations/General-Business-Philips-PrivacyRulesCSBData.pdf
To access our consumer privacy notice, click here: https://www.philips.com/a-w/privacy-notice.html
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