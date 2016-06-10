Privacy Notice
Your privacy is important to Philips. This privacy notice provides information about the personal information that Philips collects, and the ways in which Philips uses that personal information.
Collecting your information Philips may collect and use the following kinds of information: It is forbidden for you to store social security numbers, financial information, religious affiliation or insurance information in the application. Input of such information is a misuse of the application.
Collecting your information
Philips may collect and use the following kinds of information:
It is forbidden for you to store social security numbers, financial information, religious affiliation or insurance information in the application. Input of such information is a misuse of the application.
Using your information Philips may use de-identified information for research purposes to improve the experience of the current solution for future users and create new solutions. Philips will not disclose your personal information.
Using your information
Philips may use de-identified information for research purposes to improve the experience of the current solution for future users and create new solutions.
Philips will not disclose your personal information.
Securing your information Philips will take reasonable technical and organisational precautions to prevent the loss, misuse or alteration of your information:
Securing your information
Philips will take reasonable technical and organisational precautions to prevent the loss, misuse or alteration of your information:
Retention of data and documents Survey responses, usage data captured, and your de-identified collected data will be stored on a Philips managed server with a database or Philips local disk storage for further analysis. All data stored is anonymized and encrypted. Data will be reviewed periodically and deleted if no longer useful. Photos captured will be deleted once analytics have been reviewed within 6 months of the test period end or migrated to the commercial application if you consent to. Processed versions of photos may be retained for a period of up to 5 years if the data is still useful. The data will be immediately deleted if not useful anymore.
Retention of data and documents
Survey responses, usage data captured, and your de-identified collected data will be stored on a Philips managed server with a database or Philips local disk storage for further analysis. All data stored is anonymized and encrypted. Data will be reviewed periodically and deleted if no longer useful.
Photos captured will be deleted once analytics have been reviewed within 6 months of the test period end or migrated to the commercial application if you consent to. Processed versions of photos may be retained for a period of up to 5 years if the data is still useful. The data will be immediately deleted if not useful anymore.
Your rights You have the right to access, rectify and oppose your data. You may send an email to [email protected] with any requests to access your collected data, modify your consent or withdraw your participation in the study. You have the choice to have your data migrated to a commercial application at the end of the study period if such a path exists. Additionally you may consent to allowing us to contact you via telephone.
Your rights
You have the right to access, rectify and oppose your data. You may send an email to [email protected] with any requests to access your collected data, modify your consent or withdraw your participation in the study. You have the choice to have your data migrated to a commercial application at the end of the study period if such a path exists. Additionally you may consent to allowing us to contact you via telephone.
Updating this notice Philips may update this privacy notice by posting a new version on this app.
Updating this notice
Philips may update this privacy notice by posting a new version on this app.
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