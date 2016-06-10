Retention of data and documents Survey responses, usage data captured, and your de-identified collected data will be stored on a Philips managed server with a database or Philips local disk storage for further analysis. All data stored is anonymized and encrypted. Data will be reviewed periodically and deleted if no longer useful. Photos captured will be deleted once analytics have been reviewed within 6 months of the test period end or migrated to the commercial application if you consent to. Processed versions of photos may be retained for a period of up to 5 years if the data is still useful. The data will be immediately deleted if not useful anymore.

