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IMService App Privacy Notice

This Privacy Notice was last updated on January 22nd 2020  

The IMService App provides access to CSIP protected Service Information (“Services”) to users around the  world.  This  Privacy  Notice  is  meant  to  help  you  understand  our  privacy  practices  when  you  use  our  Services,  including  what  data  we  collect,  why  we  collect  it,  and  what  we  do  with  it,  as  well as  your  individual rights. 

 

The IMService App uses personal data collected or processed by the IMService App mobile application  (“App”). 

 

This Privacy Notice applies to personal data collected or processed by the App, which is controlled by or  under control of Koninklijke Philips N.V. or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries  (”Philips”, “our”, “we” or  “us”).

 

Please also read our Terms of Use, which describe the terms under which you use our Services

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What Personal Data are collected?

 

We receive or collect personal data, as described in detail below, when we provide our Services, including  when you access, download or install  the App, or use our Services. We may use  this personal data  to  perform  the  Services  requested  by  you  as  a  contractual  necessity,  to  operate,  provide, improve, customize, and support Services based on our legitimate interest, or to comply with a legal obligation to  which we may be subject. If you do not want us to collect and process your personal data, you may not  be able to use the Services.

 

Sensitive Personal Data 

We ask that you not send us and you not disclose any sensitive personal data (e.g., social security numbers,  information related to racial or ethnic origin, political opinions, religion or other beliefs, health, biometrics  or genetic characteristics,  criminal background or  trade union membership) on or  through  the App or  otherwise to us
 

Account Data 

We collect your personal data when you request an account. You may login to the App using a CODE1  account or your user name. The personal data we collect includes your name, email address and last visit.The personal data collected is used to create and manage your account. You can use your account to  securely login to the app. .  

 

Other Provided Data

This data includes assigned Modality, CSIP level,country and visited pages.   

 

  • Modality and CSIP level are used for providing you access to only the information you are entitled to  access 

 

  • Country and ‘Visited pages’ is used to increment generic counters to measure app usage. ‘Visited pages’  is not tracked on an individual basis.   

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Cookies

 

This App does not use any tracking cookies.  

Third parties

With whom are Personal Data shared?

Philips may disclose your personal data to third party service providers, business partners, or other third parties in accordance with this Privacy Notice and/or applicable law. 

 

Service Providers

We work with third‐party service providers to help us operate, provide, improve, understand, customize,  support, and market our Services.We may share your personal data with the following service providers: 

 

  • IT and Cloud Providers

These service providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage,  transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or provide the  Services.

 

Philips  requires its  service  providers  to  provide an adequate level  of  protection  to your  personal  data  similar to the level that we provide. We require our service providers to process your personal data only  in accordance with our instructions and only for the specific purposes mentioned above, to have access  to the minimum amount of data they need to deliver a specific service, and to protect the security of your  personal data.

 

Other third parties 

Philips may also work with third parties who process your personal data for their own purposes. Please  read their privacy notices carefully as they inform about their privacy practices, including, what type of  personal data they collect, how they use, process and protect them. 

 

If Philips shares personal data with a  third party  that uses your personal data  for  their own purposes,  Philips will ensure to inform you and/or obtain your consent in accordance with applicable laws before  we share your personal data. 

 

Philips sometimes sells a business or a part of a business to another company. Such a transfer of ownership  could  include  the  transfer  of  your  personal  data  directly  related  to  that  business,  to  the  purchasing  company. All of our rights and obligations under our Privacy Notice are freely assignable by Philips to any  of our affiliates, in connection with a merger, acquisition, restructuring, or sale of assets, or by operation  of law or otherwise, and we may transfer your personal data to any of our affiliates, successor entities, or  new owner. 

Third-party services

 

This Privacy Notice does not address, and we are not responsible for, the privacy, information or other practices of any third parties, including any third party operating any website or service to which the “my ultrasound” App links. The inclusion of a link on the Initiative does not imply endorsement of the linked site or service by us or by our affiliates.

Choices and rights

Cross‐border transfer 

Your personal data may be stored and processed in any country where we have facilities or in which we  engage service providers, and by using the Services you consent to the transfer (if any) of information to  countries outside of your country of residence, which may have data protection rules that are different  from  those  of  your  country.  In  certain  circumstances,  courts,  law  enforcement  agencies,  regulatory  agencies or security authorities in those other countries may be entitled to access your personal data.  

 

If you are located in the EEA, your personal data may be transferred to our affiliates or service providers  in non‐EEA countries that are recognized by the European Commission as providing an adequate level of  data  protection  according  to  EEA  standards  (the  full  list  of  these  countries  is  available  here. For  transfers from the EEA to countries not considered adequate by the European Commission, such as United  States,  we  have  put  in  place  adequate  measures,  such  as  our  Binding  Corporate  Rules  for  Customer,  Supplier  and  Business  Partner  Data  and/or  standard  contractual  clauses  adopted  by  the  European  Commission  to  protect  your  Personal  Data.  You  may  obtain  a  copy  of  these  measures  by  contacting  [email protected]

 

How long do we keep your data?

We will retain your personal data for as long as needed or permitted in light of the purpose(s) for which  the data is collected. The criteria we use to determine our retention periods include: (i) the length of time  you  use  the  App and  Services;  (ii) whether  there  is a  legal  obligation  to which we are  subject;  or  (iii)  whether retention is advisable in light of our legal position  (such as in regard  to applicable statutes of  limitations, litigation or regulatory investigations). 

 

Your choices and rights

If  you  would  like  to  submit  a  request  to  access,  rectify,  erase,  restrict  or  object  to  the  processing  of  personal data that you have previously provided to us, or if you would like to submit a request to receive  an electronic copy of your personal data for purposes of transmitting it to another company (to the extent  this  right  to  data  portability  is  provided  to  you  by  applicable  law),  you  may  contact  us  at  [email protected]. We will respond to your request consistent with applicable law.

 

In your request, please make clear what personal data you would like to access, rectify, erase, restrict or  object  to  its  processing.  For  your  protection,  we  may  only  implement  requests  with  respect  to  the  personal data associated with your account, your email address or other account information, that you  use to send us your request, and we may need to verify your identity before implementing your request.  We will try to comply with your request as soon as reasonably practicable. 

 

Please note that if you make use of (some of) your choices and rights, you may not be able to use, in whole  or in part, of our Services anymore. 

Changes to the privacy notice

We protect your personal data 

We take seriously our duty to protect the data you entrust to Philips against accidental or unauthorized  alteration, loss, misuse, disclosure or access. Philips uses a variety of security technologies, technical and  organizational measures to help protect your data. For this purpose we implement, among others, access  controls, use firewalls and secure protocols. 

 

Changes to this Privacy Notice  Our Services may change from time to time without prior notice to you. For this reason, we reserve the  right to amend or update this Privacy Notice from time to time. When we update this Privacy Notice, we  will also update the date at the top of this Privacy Notice. 

 

We encourage you to review regularly the latest version of this Privacy Notice.

 

The new Privacy Notice will become effective immediately upon publication. If you do not agree to the  revised notice, you should alter your preferences, or consider stop using our Services. By continuing to  access or make use of our Services after those changes become effective, you acknowledge that you have  been informed and agree to the Privacy Notice as amended. 

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How can you contact us?

 

If you have any question about this Privacy Notice or about the way in which Philips uses your personal data, please contact our Data Protection Officer at [email protected]. Alternatively, you have the right to lodge a complaint with a supervisory authority competent for your country or region.

 

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

High Tech Campus 5

5656AE, Eindhoven

The Netherlands 

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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