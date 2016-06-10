The IMService App provides access to CSIP protected Service Information (“Services”) to users around the world. This Privacy Notice is meant to help you understand our privacy practices when you use our Services, including what data we collect, why we collect it, and what we do with it, as well as your individual rights. The IMService App uses personal data collected or processed by the IMService App mobile application (“App”). This Privacy Notice applies to personal data collected or processed by the App, which is controlled by or under control of Koninklijke Philips N.V. or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries (”Philips”, “our”, “we” or “us”). Please also read our Terms of Use, which describe the terms under which you use our Services
The IMService App provides access to CSIP protected Service Information (“Services”) to users around the world. This Privacy Notice is meant to help you understand our privacy practices when you use our Services, including what data we collect, why we collect it, and what we do with it, as well as your individual rights.
The IMService App uses personal data collected or processed by the IMService App mobile application (“App”).
This Privacy Notice applies to personal data collected or processed by the App, which is controlled by or under control of Koninklijke Philips N.V. or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries (”Philips”, “our”, “we” or “us”).
Please also read our Terms of Use, which describe the terms under which you use our Services
What Personal Data are collected? We receive or collect personal data, as described in detail below, when we provide our Services, including when you access, download or install the App, or use our Services. We may use this personal data to perform the Services requested by you as a contractual necessity, to operate, provide, improve, customize, and support Services based on our legitimate interest, or to comply with a legal obligation to which we may be subject. If you do not want us to collect and process your personal data, you may not be able to use the Services. Sensitive Personal Data We ask that you not send us and you not disclose any sensitive personal data (e.g., social security numbers, information related to racial or ethnic origin, political opinions, religion or other beliefs, health, biometrics or genetic characteristics, criminal background or trade union membership) on or through the App or otherwise to us Account Data We collect your personal data when you request an account. You may login to the App using a CODE1 account or your user name. The personal data we collect includes your name, email address and last visit.The personal data collected is used to create and manage your account. You can use your account to securely login to the app. . Other Provided Data This data includes assigned Modality, CSIP level,country and visited pages.
What Personal Data are collected?
We receive or collect personal data, as described in detail below, when we provide our Services, including when you access, download or install the App, or use our Services. We may use this personal data to perform the Services requested by you as a contractual necessity, to operate, provide, improve, customize, and support Services based on our legitimate interest, or to comply with a legal obligation to which we may be subject. If you do not want us to collect and process your personal data, you may not be able to use the Services.
Sensitive Personal Data
We ask that you not send us and you not disclose any sensitive personal data (e.g., social security numbers, information related to racial or ethnic origin, political opinions, religion or other beliefs, health, biometrics or genetic characteristics, criminal background or trade union membership) on or through the App or otherwise to us
Account Data
We collect your personal data when you request an account. You may login to the App using a CODE1 account or your user name. The personal data we collect includes your name, email address and last visit.The personal data collected is used to create and manage your account. You can use your account to securely login to the app. .
Other Provided Data
This data includes assigned Modality, CSIP level,country and visited pages.
Cookies This App does not use any tracking cookies.
Cookies
This App does not use any tracking cookies.
With whom are Personal Data shared?
Philips may disclose your personal data to third party service providers, business partners, or other third parties in accordance with this Privacy Notice and/or applicable law. Service Providers We work with third‐party service providers to help us operate, provide, improve, understand, customize, support, and market our Services.We may share your personal data with the following service providers:
Philips may disclose your personal data to third party service providers, business partners, or other third parties in accordance with this Privacy Notice and/or applicable law.
Service Providers
We work with third‐party service providers to help us operate, provide, improve, understand, customize, support, and market our Services.We may share your personal data with the following service providers:
These service providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or provide the Services. Philips requires its service providers to provide an adequate level of protection to your personal data similar to the level that we provide. We require our service providers to process your personal data only in accordance with our instructions and only for the specific purposes mentioned above, to have access to the minimum amount of data they need to deliver a specific service, and to protect the security of your personal data. Other third parties Philips may also work with third parties who process your personal data for their own purposes. Please read their privacy notices carefully as they inform about their privacy practices, including, what type of personal data they collect, how they use, process and protect them. If Philips shares personal data with a third party that uses your personal data for their own purposes, Philips will ensure to inform you and/or obtain your consent in accordance with applicable laws before we share your personal data. Philips sometimes sells a business or a part of a business to another company. Such a transfer of ownership could include the transfer of your personal data directly related to that business, to the purchasing company. All of our rights and obligations under our Privacy Notice are freely assignable by Philips to any of our affiliates, in connection with a merger, acquisition, restructuring, or sale of assets, or by operation of law or otherwise, and we may transfer your personal data to any of our affiliates, successor entities, or new owner.
These service providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or provide the Services.
Philips requires its service providers to provide an adequate level of protection to your personal data similar to the level that we provide. We require our service providers to process your personal data only in accordance with our instructions and only for the specific purposes mentioned above, to have access to the minimum amount of data they need to deliver a specific service, and to protect the security of your personal data.
Other third parties
Philips may also work with third parties who process your personal data for their own purposes. Please read their privacy notices carefully as they inform about their privacy practices, including, what type of personal data they collect, how they use, process and protect them.
If Philips shares personal data with a third party that uses your personal data for their own purposes, Philips will ensure to inform you and/or obtain your consent in accordance with applicable laws before we share your personal data.
Philips sometimes sells a business or a part of a business to another company. Such a transfer of ownership could include the transfer of your personal data directly related to that business, to the purchasing company. All of our rights and obligations under our Privacy Notice are freely assignable by Philips to any of our affiliates, in connection with a merger, acquisition, restructuring, or sale of assets, or by operation of law or otherwise, and we may transfer your personal data to any of our affiliates, successor entities, or new owner.
Third-party services
This Privacy Notice does not address, and we are not responsible for, the privacy, information or other practices of any third parties, including any third party operating any website or service to which the “my ultrasound” App links. The inclusion of a link on the Initiative does not imply endorsement of the linked site or service by us or by our affiliates.
This Privacy Notice does not address, and we are not responsible for, the privacy, information or other practices of any third parties, including any third party operating any website or service to which the “my ultrasound” App links. The inclusion of a link on the Initiative does not imply endorsement of the linked site or service by us or by our affiliates.
Cross‐border transfer
Your personal data may be stored and processed in any country where we have facilities or in which we engage service providers, and by using the Services you consent to the transfer (if any) of information to countries outside of your country of residence, which may have data protection rules that are different from those of your country. In certain circumstances, courts, law enforcement agencies, regulatory agencies or security authorities in those other countries may be entitled to access your personal data. If you are located in the EEA, your personal data may be transferred to our affiliates or service providers in non‐EEA countries that are recognized by the European Commission as providing an adequate level of data protection according to EEA standards (the full list of these countries is available here. For transfers from the EEA to countries not considered adequate by the European Commission, such as United States, we have put in place adequate measures, such as our Binding Corporate Rules for Customer, Supplier and Business Partner Data and/or standard contractual clauses adopted by the European Commission to protect your Personal Data. You may obtain a copy of these measures by contacting [email protected]. How long do we keep your data? We will retain your personal data for as long as needed or permitted in light of the purpose(s) for which the data is collected. The criteria we use to determine our retention periods include: (i) the length of time you use the App and Services; (ii) whether there is a legal obligation to which we are subject; or (iii) whether retention is advisable in light of our legal position (such as in regard to applicable statutes of limitations, litigation or regulatory investigations). Your choices and rights If you would like to submit a request to access, rectify, erase, restrict or object to the processing of personal data that you have previously provided to us, or if you would like to submit a request to receive an electronic copy of your personal data for purposes of transmitting it to another company (to the extent this right to data portability is provided to you by applicable law), you may contact us at [email protected]. We will respond to your request consistent with applicable law. In your request, please make clear what personal data you would like to access, rectify, erase, restrict or object to its processing. For your protection, we may only implement requests with respect to the personal data associated with your account, your email address or other account information, that you use to send us your request, and we may need to verify your identity before implementing your request. We will try to comply with your request as soon as reasonably practicable. Please note that if you make use of (some of) your choices and rights, you may not be able to use, in whole or in part, of our Services anymore.
Your personal data may be stored and processed in any country where we have facilities or in which we engage service providers, and by using the Services you consent to the transfer (if any) of information to countries outside of your country of residence, which may have data protection rules that are different from those of your country. In certain circumstances, courts, law enforcement agencies, regulatory agencies or security authorities in those other countries may be entitled to access your personal data.
If you are located in the EEA, your personal data may be transferred to our affiliates or service providers in non‐EEA countries that are recognized by the European Commission as providing an adequate level of data protection according to EEA standards (the full list of these countries is available here. For transfers from the EEA to countries not considered adequate by the European Commission, such as United States, we have put in place adequate measures, such as our Binding Corporate Rules for Customer, Supplier and Business Partner Data and/or standard contractual clauses adopted by the European Commission to protect your Personal Data. You may obtain a copy of these measures by contacting [email protected].
How long do we keep your data?
We will retain your personal data for as long as needed or permitted in light of the purpose(s) for which the data is collected. The criteria we use to determine our retention periods include: (i) the length of time you use the App and Services; (ii) whether there is a legal obligation to which we are subject; or (iii) whether retention is advisable in light of our legal position (such as in regard to applicable statutes of limitations, litigation or regulatory investigations).
Your choices and rights
If you would like to submit a request to access, rectify, erase, restrict or object to the processing of personal data that you have previously provided to us, or if you would like to submit a request to receive an electronic copy of your personal data for purposes of transmitting it to another company (to the extent this right to data portability is provided to you by applicable law), you may contact us at [email protected]. We will respond to your request consistent with applicable law.
In your request, please make clear what personal data you would like to access, rectify, erase, restrict or object to its processing. For your protection, we may only implement requests with respect to the personal data associated with your account, your email address or other account information, that you use to send us your request, and we may need to verify your identity before implementing your request. We will try to comply with your request as soon as reasonably practicable.
Please note that if you make use of (some of) your choices and rights, you may not be able to use, in whole or in part, of our Services anymore.
We protect your personal data
We take seriously our duty to protect the data you entrust to Philips against accidental or unauthorized alteration, loss, misuse, disclosure or access. Philips uses a variety of security technologies, technical and organizational measures to help protect your data. For this purpose we implement, among others, access controls, use firewalls and secure protocols. Changes to this Privacy Notice Our Services may change from time to time without prior notice to you. For this reason, we reserve the right to amend or update this Privacy Notice from time to time. When we update this Privacy Notice, we will also update the date at the top of this Privacy Notice. We encourage you to review regularly the latest version of this Privacy Notice. The new Privacy Notice will become effective immediately upon publication. If you do not agree to the revised notice, you should alter your preferences, or consider stop using our Services. By continuing to access or make use of our Services after those changes become effective, you acknowledge that you have been informed and agree to the Privacy Notice as amended.
We take seriously our duty to protect the data you entrust to Philips against accidental or unauthorized alteration, loss, misuse, disclosure or access. Philips uses a variety of security technologies, technical and organizational measures to help protect your data. For this purpose we implement, among others, access controls, use firewalls and secure protocols.
Changes to this Privacy Notice Our Services may change from time to time without prior notice to you. For this reason, we reserve the right to amend or update this Privacy Notice from time to time. When we update this Privacy Notice, we will also update the date at the top of this Privacy Notice.
We encourage you to review regularly the latest version of this Privacy Notice.
The new Privacy Notice will become effective immediately upon publication. If you do not agree to the revised notice, you should alter your preferences, or consider stop using our Services. By continuing to access or make use of our Services after those changes become effective, you acknowledge that you have been informed and agree to the Privacy Notice as amended.
How can you contact us? If you have any question about this Privacy Notice or about the way in which Philips uses your personal data, please contact our Data Protection Officer at [email protected]. Alternatively, you have the right to lodge a complaint with a supervisory authority competent for your country or region. Koninklijke Philips N.V. High Tech Campus 5 5656AE, Eindhoven The Netherlands
How can you contact us?
If you have any question about this Privacy Notice or about the way in which Philips uses your personal data, please contact our Data Protection Officer at [email protected]. Alternatively, you have the right to lodge a complaint with a supervisory authority competent for your country or region.
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
High Tech Campus 5
5656AE, Eindhoven
The Netherlands
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