I cannot log on to the Philips Portal while connected to the Philips network or VPN

To access the Philips Portal, browse to the URL https://pww-portal.philips.com/. You should be authenticated automatically. If prompted, you will need to enter your email address and Windows password.

If additional help is needed, please contact IT via One IT Help.

I cannot log on to the Philips Portal while connected to the Internet

To access the Philips Portal, browse to the URL https://www.philips.com/portal and click login. When prompted, you will need to enter your SafeNet username (your @philips.com email address) and your PINPasscode. If you make use of SafeNet with the SMS token, make sure you select the SMS tab on top of the login screen.

Your username has been send to you when your account was created, the PIN code have you set during activation and the Passcode is the 6-digit code generated by the MobilePass app, Hardware eToken or send to you via SMS.

If additional help is needed, please contact IT via One IT Help.