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Privacy questions and feedback

Privacy questions and feedback

This form is strictly for privacy related queries. General customer service questions will not be answered if submitted by this form. If your question is not related to privacy, please submit it through our contact page: www.philips.com/support.

Please note that prior to fulfilling your request, Philips may require you to verify/validate your identity. We will try to respond in your local language. However, sometimes this may not be possible and the response may be in English. Philips respects your privacy and will process your personal data strictly for the purpose of handling your privacy-related questions/feedback.

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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