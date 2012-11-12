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    PowerLife Steam iron

    GC1490/12

    Simple, fast and effective

    There’s so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as quickly as possible. With its uniquely designed steam holes and non-stick soleplate, this quality iron is simply built for speed.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    PowerLife Steam iron

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    Simple, fast and effective

    With self-clean

    Iron temperature-ready light

    Iron temperature-ready light

    Indicator light goes off when the required ironing temperature has been reached.

    Non-stick soleplate coating

    Non-stick soleplate coating

    The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.

    The pointed tip makes ironing along buttons and seams easy

    The pointed tip makes ironing along buttons and seams easy

    The pointed tip makes ironing along buttons and seams easy.

    1000 Watt for faster heating

    1000 Watt for faster heating

    1000 Watt enables faster heating and uniform heat distribution.

    Continuous steam up to 17 g/min for better crease removal

    Continuous steam up to 17 g/min for better crease removal

    Continuous steam up to 17 g/min for better crease removal.

    Less refilling with large 270 ml water tank

    Less refilling with the extra-large 270 ml water tank so you can iron more clothes in one go.

    Technical Specifications

    • Easy to use

      Refill any time
      Yes
      Water tank capacity
      270 ml
      Cord freedom (swivel)
      360 degree cord freedom
      Power cord length
      1.8 m

    • Weight and dimensions

      Product weight
      1.06

    • Fast & powerful crease removal

      Soleplate
      Non-stick
      Spray
      Yes

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      110 V

    • Calc management

      Calc clean solution
      Self clean

    • Crease removal

      Continuous steam
      Up to 17 gr/min
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