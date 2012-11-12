GC1490/12
Simple, fast and effective
There’s so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as quickly as possible. With its uniquely designed steam holes and non-stick soleplate, this quality iron is simply built for speed.
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Indicator light goes off when the required ironing temperature has been reached.
The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.
The pointed tip makes ironing along buttons and seams easy.
1000 Watt enables faster heating and uniform heat distribution.
Continuous steam up to 17 g/min for better crease removal.
Less refilling with the extra-large 270 ml water tank so you can iron more clothes in one go.
Easy to use
Weight and dimensions
Fast & powerful crease removal
Technical specifications
Calc management
Crease removal
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