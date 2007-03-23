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    Philips Sonicare Sensiflex Rechargeable toothbrush

    HX1610/02

    1 award

    Double cleaning action

    Proven to clean your teeth better than a manual toothbrush, the Philips Sensiflex 1610 electric toothbrush delivers a double cleaning action that removes surface and hard-to-reach plaque in-between teeth.

    See all benefits

    Philips Sonicare Sensiflex Rechargeable toothbrush

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    See all SensiFlex

    Double cleaning action

    The ultimate electric toothbrush

    • 1 mode
    Cleans visible teeth surfaces

    Cleans visible teeth surfaces

    Cleans visible teeth surfaces while the active tip targets hard-to-reach plaque in between teeth.

    Naturally whiter teeth

    Naturally whiter teeth

    Adjusts to maintain optimal brushing pressure

    Adjusts to maintain optimal brushing pressure

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Battery
      Rechargeable
      Charging time
      16 hour(s)
      Cord length
      1.16 m
      Power consumption
      2.9 W
      Dual brush head
      Brush head combines to create 15,000 strokes/min.
      Operating time (full to empty)
      25 minute(s)

    • Items included

      Charger base with brush head storage pins
      Yes

    • Cleaning performance

      Brush heads
      1
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    Awards

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