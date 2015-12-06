Connect children to a lifetime of healthy habits
The new Philips Sonicare For Kids power toothbrush with Bluetooth® wireless technology and interactive coaching app work together to help motivate children to brush independently. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Connect children to a lifetime of healthy habits
The new Philips Sonicare For Kids power toothbrush with Bluetooth® wireless technology and interactive coaching app work together to help motivate children to brush independently. See all benefits
Connect children to a lifetime of healthy habits
The new Philips Sonicare For Kids power toothbrush with Bluetooth® wireless technology and interactive coaching app work together to help motivate children to brush independently. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Connect children to a lifetime of healthy habits
The new Philips Sonicare For Kids power toothbrush with Bluetooth® wireless technology and interactive coaching app work together to help motivate children to brush independently. See all benefits
Children receive rewards and badges to keep them motivated, including gifts to keep their “Sparkly” training partner happy and healthy. A separate dashboard in the app allows parents to monitor their child’s performance and progress as well as set up custom milestones and incentives. In a survey, 98% of parents said it’s easier to get their child to brush longer and better*.
Children navigate the app with the help of their training partner “Sparkly,” whose mouth acts as a visual brushing guide, teaching children to thoroughly brush each quadrant of the mouth.
Connects via Bluetooth® wireless technology to a mobile device so kids can interact with the coaching app while they brush. The handle tells the app how long the child is brushing.
Drives fluid between the teeth and along the gumline for a powerful yet gentle clean.
Gradually increases brushing time over 90 days until reaching the dentist-recommended two minutes to train kids to brush longer.**
Provide the perfect option for every mouth. Standard and compact sizes are comfortable fit for kids ages 4 and older.
Give them just the right amount of power — low mode for younger children and high mode for older kids.
Interchangeable stickers allow children to make the toothbrush uniquely their own.
KidPacer encourage kids to brush their entire mouth effectively for the dentist-recommended 2 minutes.
Easy for small hands to maneuver independently and comfortably.
Provides added protection for growing teeth and a safer, gentler brushing experience.
Design and finishing
Power
Technical specifications
Service
Compatibility
Ease of use
Items included
Cleaning performance
Modes
HX6042/33
HX6041/11
HX6035/51
HX6034/33
HX6032/33
HX6032/05
HX6031/11
CRP241/01
CP0754/01
CP0545/01
CRP239/01
HX6032/64
HX6044/33
HX6042/64
HX6042/94
HX6042/62
HX6042/63
HX6032/63
HX6042/96
HX6042/66
HX6042/06
HX6041/22
HX6032/94
HX6032/62
HX6032/06
HX6031/22
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.I understand
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.