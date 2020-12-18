Security Advisories

Publication Date: 2026 March 31 Update Date: 2026 March 31 Philips is currently monitoring developments and updates related to Microsoft’s Secure Boot certificates. Secure Boot is a security feature based on UEFI that ensures only trusted, digitally signed software components are executed during device startup.

The Secure Boot certificates originally issued by Microsoft in 2011 are reaching the end of their lifecycle. The first expirations will begin in June 2026 and affect the entire trust hierarchy used by Windows to validate the boot process. To address this, Microsoft has introduced a new 2023 certificate chain, designed to extend trust and allow continued security updates for boot-related components in the years ahead.

Philips’ teams are continuously evaluating Philips’ products and solutions for potential impacts from vulnerabilities and validating actions, as part of the company’s product security policy and protocols. Philips is committed to ensuring the safety, security, integrity, and regulatory compliance of our products to be deployed and to operate within Philips approved product specifications. Therefore, in accordance with Philips’s policy and regulatory requirements, all changes of configuration or software to Philips’ products (including operating system security updates and patches) may be implemented only in accordance with Philips product-specific, verified & validated, authorized, and communicated customer procedures or field actions. Contract-entitled customers may use Philips InCenter and are encouraged to request Philips InCenter access and reference product-specific information posted. Customers (contract-entitled or otherwise) who still have questions are encouraged to contact their local service support team or regional product service support as appropriate for up-to-date information specific to their Philips’ products. Philips is providing the list below to assist our customers in identifying any Philips’ products that could be impacted. To the best of our knowledge, the list is complete, and products not listed should be considered not impacted. Philips reserves the right to update the list as necessary if additional products are identified.