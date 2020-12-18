Security Advisories

Publication Date: 2026 August 14 Update Date: 2026 August 14 Philips has identified and contained an attempted cybersecurity compromise of a specific enterprise server used to store internal data.
Upon becoming aware of this attempt, Philips isolated the affected server and implemented our incident response protocols.
The incident is contained and does not impact customer environments.
Our investigation is ongoing. We will provide further information as appropriate.
Customers with questions may contact [email protected].
Publication Date: 2026 August 14
Update Date: 2026 August 14
Philips has identified and contained an attempted cybersecurity compromise of a specific enterprise server used to store internal data.
Publication Date: 2026 July 30 Update Date: 2026 July 30 Philips is currently monitoring developments and updates related to a security incident impacting Trellix, a global cybersecurity company that provides extended detection and response (XDR) software, endpoint security, and threat intelligence services to protect enterprise networks and devices. Contract-entitled customers may use Philips InCenter and are encouraged to request Philips InCenter access and reference product-specific information posted. Customers (contract-entitled or otherwise) who still have questions are encouraged to contact their local service support team or regional product service support as appropriate for up-to-date information specific to their Philips’ products.
Trellix disclosed an incident where an unauthorized party gained access to a portion of its source code repository. After extensive investigation, Trellix confirmed that there is no immediate indication of its source code being exploited.
Philips’ teams are continuously evaluating Philips’ products and solutions for potential impacts from vulnerabilities and validating actions, as part of the company’s product security policy and protocols.
At this time, no Philips products are known to be impacted. In accordance with Philips’ Global Security Policy, Philips continues to analyze the matter, and further information will be posted on the Philips Product Security Advisory page as appropriate
Philips is committed to ensuring the safety, security, integrity, and regulatory compliance of our products to be deployed and to operate within Philips approved product specifications. Therefore, in accordance with Philips’s policy and regulatory requirements, all changes of configuration or software to Philips’ products (including operating system security updates and patches) may be implemented only in accordance with Philips product-specific, verified & validated, authorized, and communicated customer procedures or field actions.
Publication Date: 2026 July 30
Update Date: 2026 July 30
Philips is currently monitoring developments and updates related to a security incident impacting Trellix, a global cybersecurity company that provides extended detection and response (XDR) software, endpoint security, and threat intelligence services to protect enterprise networks and devices.
Contract-entitled customers may use Philips InCenter and are encouraged to request Philips InCenter access and reference product-specific information posted. Customers (contract-entitled or otherwise) who still have questions are encouraged to contact their local service support team or regional product service support as appropriate for up-to-date information specific to their Philips’ products.
Publication Date: 2026 July 8 Update Date: 2026 July 8 Philips is currently monitoring developments and updates related to a recently released CISA advisory impacting OFFIS DCMTK, a DICOM toolkit that is extensively used within medical imaging software. Contract-entitled customers may use Philips InCenter and are encouraged to request Philips InCenter access and reference product-specific information posted. Customers (contract-entitled or otherwise) who still have questions are encouraged to contact their local service support team or regional product service support as appropriate for up-to-date information specific to their Philips’ products.
Successful exploitation could expose patient information, disrupt DICOM storage or worklist services, exhaust service memory, crash imaging services, and cause DCMTK-based clients to write files outside the intended output directory.
Philips’ teams are continuously evaluating Philips’ products and solutions for potential impacts from vulnerabilities and validating actions, as part of the company’s product security policy and protocols.
At this time, no Philips products are known to be impacted. In accordance with Philips’ Global Security Policy, Philips continues to analyze the matter, and further information will be posted on the Philips Product Security Advisory page as appropriate
Philips is committed to ensuring the safety, security, integrity, and regulatory compliance of our products to be deployed and to operate within Philips approved product specifications. Therefore, in accordance with Philips’s policy and regulatory requirements, all changes of configuration or software to Philips’ products (including operating system security updates and patches) may be implemented only in accordance with Philips product-specific, verified & validated, authorized, and communicated customer procedures or field actions.
Publication Date: 2026 July 8
Update Date: 2026 July 8
Philips is currently monitoring developments and updates related to a recently released CISA advisory impacting OFFIS DCMTK, a DICOM toolkit that is extensively used within medical imaging software.
Contract-entitled customers may use Philips InCenter and are encouraged to request Philips InCenter access and reference product-specific information posted. Customers (contract-entitled or otherwise) who still have questions are encouraged to contact their local service support team or regional product service support as appropriate for up-to-date information specific to their Philips’ products.
Publication Date: 2026 June 25 Update Date: 2026 June 25 Philips is currently monitoring developments and updates related to a critical Remote Code Execution vulnerability (CVE-2026-45657) within Microsoft Windows Kernel. Successful exploitation could allow unauthenticated attackers to remotely execute malicious code within a system. Microsoft has released a patch to remediate this vulnerability and recommends patching immediately. Philips’ teams are continuously evaluating Philips’ products and solutions for potential impacts from vulnerabilities and validating actions, as part of the company’s product security policy and protocols. Philips is committed to ensuring the safety, security, integrity, and regulatory compliance of our products to be deployed and to operate within Philips approved product specifications. Therefore, in accordance with Philips’s policy and regulatory requirements, all changes of configuration or software to Philips’ products (including operating system security updates and patches) may be implemented only in accordance with Philips product-specific, verified & validated, authorized, and communicated customer procedures or field actions. Contract-entitled customers may use Philips InCenter and are encouraged to request Philips InCenter access and reference product-specific information posted. Customers (contract-entitled or otherwise) who still have questions are encouraged to contact their local service support team or regional product service support as appropriate for up-to-date information specific to their Philips’ products.
Philips is providing the list below to assist our customers in identifying any Philips’ products that could be impacted. To the best of our knowledge, the list is complete, and products not listed should be considered not impacted. Philips reserves the right to update the list as necessary if additional products are identified
Publication Date: 2026 June 25
Update Date: 2026 June 25
Philips is currently monitoring developments and updates related to a critical Remote Code Execution vulnerability (CVE-2026-45657) within Microsoft Windows Kernel. Successful exploitation could allow unauthenticated attackers to remotely execute malicious code within a system. Microsoft has released a patch to remediate this vulnerability and recommends patching immediately.
Philips’ teams are continuously evaluating Philips’ products and solutions for potential impacts from vulnerabilities and validating actions, as part of the company’s product security policy and protocols.
Philips is committed to ensuring the safety, security, integrity, and regulatory compliance of our products to be deployed and to operate within Philips approved product specifications. Therefore, in accordance with Philips’s policy and regulatory requirements, all changes of configuration or software to Philips’ products (including operating system security updates and patches) may be implemented only in accordance with Philips product-specific, verified & validated, authorized, and communicated customer procedures or field actions.
Contract-entitled customers may use Philips InCenter and are encouraged to request Philips InCenter access and reference product-specific information posted. Customers (contract-entitled or otherwise) who still have questions are encouraged to contact their local service support team or regional product service support as appropriate for up-to-date information specific to their Philips’ products.
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860292 - Holter SW 1
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860426 - IntelliSpace ECG 1
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860343 - ST80i 1
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860322 - Holter Tower 1.0 1
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866389 - PIC iX 4.x 1
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860420 – TraceMasterVue 1
For all above products Philips is evaluating the best possible mitigations. Specific mitigations are listed below: 1 Software only product with customer owned Operating System. Customers are responsible for applying applicable mitigations.
For all above products Philips is evaluating the best possible mitigations. Specific mitigations are listed below:
1 Software only product with customer owned Operating System. Customers are responsible for applying applicable mitigations.
Publication Date: 2026 June 22 Update Date: 2026 June 22 Philips is currently monitoring developments and updates related to a recently released advisory impacting Microsoft Windows DHCP (CVE-2026-44815 and 2026-CVE-45602). Microsoft has released patches for both vulnerabilities. Philips is committed to ensuring the safety, security, integrity, and regulatory compliance of our products to be deployed and to operate within Philips approved product specifications. Therefore, in accordance with Philips’s policy and regulatory requirements, all changes of configuration or software to Philips’ products (including operating system security updates and patches) may be implemented only in accordance with Philips product-specific, verified & validated, authorized, and communicated customer procedures or field actions. Contract-entitled customers may use Philips InCenter and are encouraged to request Philips InCenter access and reference product-specific information posted. Customers (contract-entitled or otherwise) who still have questions are encouraged to contact their local service support team or regional product service support as appropriate for up-to-date information specific to their Philips’ products.
Philips’ teams are continuously evaluating Philips’ products and solutions for potential impacts from vulnerabilities and validating actions, as part of the company’s product security policy and protocols.
Philips is providing the list below to assist our customers in identifying any Philips’ products that could be impacted. To the best of our knowledge, the list is complete, and products not listed should be considered not impacted. Philips reserves the right to update the list as necessary if additional products are identified.
Publication Date: 2026 June 22
Update Date: 2026 June 22
Philips is currently monitoring developments and updates related to a recently released advisory impacting Microsoft Windows DHCP (CVE-2026-44815 and 2026-CVE-45602). Microsoft has released patches for both vulnerabilities.
Philips is committed to ensuring the safety, security, integrity, and regulatory compliance of our products to be deployed and to operate within Philips approved product specifications. Therefore, in accordance with Philips’s policy and regulatory requirements, all changes of configuration or software to Philips’ products (including operating system security updates and patches) may be implemented only in accordance with Philips product-specific, verified & validated, authorized, and communicated customer procedures or field actions.
Contract-entitled customers may use Philips InCenter and are encouraged to request Philips InCenter access and reference product-specific information posted. Customers (contract-entitled or otherwise) who still have questions are encouraged to contact their local service support team or regional product service support as appropriate for up-to-date information specific to their Philips’ products.
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PIC iX 4.x1
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For all above products Philips is evaluating the best possible mitigations. Specific mitigations are listed below: 1 Software only product with customer owned Operating System. Customers are responsible for applying applicable mitigations.
For all above products Philips is evaluating the best possible mitigations. Specific mitigations are listed below:
1 Software only product with customer owned Operating System. Customers are responsible for applying applicable mitigations.
Publication Date: 2026 June 4 Update Date: 2026 July 20 Philips is currently monitoring developments and updates related to a recently released advisory impacting Microsoft Windows Defender. Microsoft has released patches for three critical and actively exploited vulnerabilities. Philips is committed to ensuring the safety, security, integrity, and regulatory compliance of our products to be deployed and to operate within Philips approved product specifications. Therefore, in accordance with Philips’s policy and regulatory requirements, all changes of configuration or software to Philips’ products (including operating system security updates and patches) may be implemented only in accordance with Philips product-specific, verified & validated, authorized, and communicated customer procedures or field actions. Contract-entitled customers may use Philips InCenter and are encouraged to request Philips InCenter access and reference product-specific information posted. Customers (contract-entitled or otherwise) who still have questions are encouraged to contact their local service support team or regional product service support as appropriate for up-to-date information specific to their Philips’ products.
BlueHammer - Local privilege escalation(CVE-2026-33825)
RedSun - Local privilege escalation (CVE-2026-41091)
UnDefend - Denial of service (CVE-2026-45498)
Philips’ teams are continuously evaluating Philips’ products and solutions for potential impacts from vulnerabilities and validating actions, as part of the company’s product security policy and protocols.
Philips is providing the list below to assist our customers in identifying any Philips’ products that could be impacted. To the best of our knowledge, the list is complete, and products not listed should be considered not impacted. Philips reserves the right to update the list as necessary if additional products are identified.
Publication Date: 2026 June 4
Update Date: 2026 July 20
Philips is currently monitoring developments and updates related to a recently released advisory impacting Microsoft Windows Defender. Microsoft has released patches for three critical and actively exploited vulnerabilities.
Philips is committed to ensuring the safety, security, integrity, and regulatory compliance of our products to be deployed and to operate within Philips approved product specifications. Therefore, in accordance with Philips’s policy and regulatory requirements, all changes of configuration or software to Philips’ products (including operating system security updates and patches) may be implemented only in accordance with Philips product-specific, verified & validated, authorized, and communicated customer procedures or field actions.
Contract-entitled customers may use Philips InCenter and are encouraged to request Philips InCenter access and reference product-specific information posted. Customers (contract-entitled or otherwise) who still have questions are encouraged to contact their local service support team or regional product service support as appropriate for up-to-date information specific to their Philips’ products.
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Advanced Visualization Workspace (V15)
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IntelliSpace Perinatal 1
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PIC iX 4.x3,4
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IntelliVue Guardian Software 1
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IntelliVue XDS 1
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UroNav 4.2.2 & 4.4 2
For all above products Philips is evaluating the best possible mitigations. Specific mitigations are listed below: 1 Software only product with customer owned Operating System. Customers are responsible for applying applicable mitigations. 2 Only new systems running on version 4.2.2 are impacted. Systems that were upgraded to version 4.2.2 are not impacted. 3 Software only products with customer owned Operating Systems. Customers are responsible for applying applicable patches. For customers with service contracts, please reach out to your local service representative. 4 Information or patch available on InCenter.
For all above products Philips is evaluating the best possible mitigations. Specific mitigations are listed below:
1 Software only product with customer owned Operating System. Customers are responsible for applying applicable mitigations.
2 Only new systems running on version 4.2.2 are impacted. Systems that were upgraded to version 4.2.2 are not impacted.
3 Software only products with customer owned Operating Systems. Customers are responsible for applying applicable patches. For customers with service contracts, please reach out to your local service representative.
4 Information or patch available on InCenter.
Publication Date: 2026 May 21 Update Date: 2026 May 26 Philips is currently monitoring developments and updates related to a critical vulnerability (CVE-2026-42945) within F5 NGINX. This vulnerability impacts NGINX Plus and NGINX Open Source. F5 NGINX has released updates and mitigations to address this vulnerability and strongly recommends patching immediately. Philips is committed to ensuring the safety, security, integrity, and regulatory compliance of our products to be deployed and to operate within Philips approved product specifications. Therefore, in accordance with Philips’s policy and regulatory requirements, all changes of configuration or software to Philips’ products (including operating system security updates and patches) may be implemented only in accordance with Philips product-specific, verified & validated, authorized, and communicated customer procedures or field actions. Contract-entitled customers may use Philips InCenter and are encouraged to request Philips InCenter access and reference product-specific information posted. Customers (contract-entitled or otherwise) who still have questions are encouraged to contact their local service support team or regional product service support as appropriate for up-to-date information specific to their Philips’ products
Philips’ teams are continuously evaluating Philips’ products and solutions for potential impacts from vulnerabilities and validating actions, as part of the company’s product security policy and protocols.
Philips is providing the list below to assist our customers in identifying any Philips’ products that could be impacted by this vulnerability. To the best of our knowledge, the list is complete, and products not listed should be considered not impacted. Philips reserves the right to update the list as necessary if additional products are identified.
Publication Date: 2026 May 21
Update Date: 2026 May 26
Philips is currently monitoring developments and updates related to a critical vulnerability (CVE-2026-42945) within F5 NGINX. This vulnerability impacts NGINX Plus and NGINX Open Source. F5 NGINX has released updates and mitigations to address this vulnerability and strongly recommends patching immediately.
Philips is committed to ensuring the safety, security, integrity, and regulatory compliance of our products to be deployed and to operate within Philips approved product specifications. Therefore, in accordance with Philips’s policy and regulatory requirements, all changes of configuration or software to Philips’ products (including operating system security updates and patches) may be implemented only in accordance with Philips product-specific, verified & validated, authorized, and communicated customer procedures or field actions.
Contract-entitled customers may use Philips InCenter and are encouraged to request Philips InCenter access and reference product-specific information posted. Customers (contract-entitled or otherwise) who still have questions are encouraged to contact their local service support team or regional product service support as appropriate for up-to-date information specific to their Philips’ products
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881001 – Advanced Visualization Workspace(V15)
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Publication Date: 2026 May 12 Update Date: 2026 May 12 Philips is currently monitoring developments and updates related to a Critical Zero-Day vulnerability in cPanel and WHM (CVE-2026-41940). This is an authentication bypass vulnerability in the login flow that allows unauthenticated remote attackers to gain unauthorized access to the control panel. Philips’ teams are continuously evaluating Philips’ products and solutions for potential impacts from vulnerabilities and validating actions, as part of the company’s product security policy and protocols. At this time, no Philips products are known to be impacted. In accordance with Philips’ Global Security Policy, Philips continues to analyze the matter, and further information will be posted on the Philips Product Security Advisory page as appropriate. Philips is committed to ensuring the safety, security, integrity, and regulatory compliance of our products to be deployed and to operate within Philips approved product specifications. Therefore, in accordance with Philips’s policy and regulatory requirements, all changes of configuration or software to Philips’ products (including operating system security updates and patches) may be implemented only in accordance with Philips product-specific, verified & validated, authorized, and communicated customer procedures or field actions. Contract-entitled customers may use Philips InCenter and are encouraged to request Philips InCenter access and reference product-specific information posted. Customers (contract-entitled or otherwise) who still have questions are encouraged to contact their local service support team or regional product service support as appropriate for up-to-date information specific to their Philips’ products.
Publication Date: 2026 May 12
Update Date: 2026 May 12
Philips is currently monitoring developments and updates related to a Critical Zero-Day vulnerability in cPanel and WHM (CVE-2026-41940). This is an authentication bypass vulnerability in the login flow that allows unauthenticated remote attackers to gain unauthorized access to the control panel.
Philips’ teams are continuously evaluating Philips’ products and solutions for potential impacts from vulnerabilities and validating actions, as part of the company’s product security policy and protocols.
At this time, no Philips products are known to be impacted. In accordance with Philips’ Global Security Policy, Philips continues to analyze the matter, and further information will be posted on the Philips Product Security Advisory page as appropriate.
Philips is committed to ensuring the safety, security, integrity, and regulatory compliance of our products to be deployed and to operate within Philips approved product specifications. Therefore, in accordance with Philips’s policy and regulatory requirements, all changes of configuration or software to Philips’ products (including operating system security updates and patches) may be implemented only in accordance with Philips product-specific, verified & validated, authorized, and communicated customer procedures or field actions.
Contract-entitled customers may use Philips InCenter and are encouraged to request Philips InCenter access and reference product-specific information posted. Customers (contract-entitled or otherwise) who still have questions are encouraged to contact their local service support team or regional product service support as appropriate for up-to-date information specific to their Philips’ products.
Publication Date: 2026 May 04 Update Date: 2026 May 11 Philips is currently monitoring developments and updates related to a Linux vulnerability codenamed Copy Fail (CVE-2026-31431). This vulnerability allows an unprivileged local user can write four controlled bytes into the page cache of any readable file on a Linux system and use that to gain root. Philips’ teams are continuously evaluating Philips’ products and solutions for potential impacts from vulnerabilities and validating actions, as part of the company’s product security policy and protocols. Philips is committed to ensuring the safety, security, integrity, and regulatory compliance of our products to be deployed and to operate within Philips approved product specifications. Therefore, in accordance with Philips’s policy and regulatory requirements, all changes of configuration or software to Philips’ products (including operating system security updates and patches) may be implemented only in accordance with Philips product-specific, verified & validated, authorized, and communicated customer procedures or field actions. Contract-entitled customers may use Philips InCenter and are encouraged to request Philips InCenter access and reference product-specific information posted. Customers (contract-entitled or otherwise) who still have questions are encouraged to contact their local service support team or regional product service support as appropriate for up-to-date information specific to their Philips’ products. Philips is providing the list below to assist our customers in identifying any Philips’ products that could be impacted. To the best of our knowledge, the list is complete, and products not listed should be considered not impacted. Philips reserves the right to update the list as necessary if additional products are identified. 867113 - FocalPoint < v2.21 1 Information or patch available on InCenter.
For all above products Philips is evaluating the best possible mitigations. Specific mitigations are listed below:
Publication Date: 2026 May 04
Update Date: 2026 May 11
Philips is currently monitoring developments and updates related to a Linux vulnerability codenamed Copy Fail (CVE-2026-31431). This vulnerability allows an unprivileged local user can write four controlled bytes into the page cache of any readable file on a Linux system and use that to gain root.
Philips’ teams are continuously evaluating Philips’ products and solutions for potential impacts from vulnerabilities and validating actions, as part of the company’s product security policy and protocols.
Philips is committed to ensuring the safety, security, integrity, and regulatory compliance of our products to be deployed and to operate within Philips approved product specifications. Therefore, in accordance with Philips’s policy and regulatory requirements, all changes of configuration or software to Philips’ products (including operating system security updates and patches) may be implemented only in accordance with Philips product-specific, verified & validated, authorized, and communicated customer procedures or field actions.
Contract-entitled customers may use Philips InCenter and are encouraged to request Philips InCenter access and reference product-specific information posted. Customers (contract-entitled or otherwise) who still have questions are encouraged to contact their local service support team or regional product service support as appropriate for up-to-date information specific to their Philips’ products.
Philips is providing the list below to assist our customers in identifying any Philips’ products that could be impacted. To the best of our knowledge, the list is complete, and products not listed should be considered not impacted. Philips reserves the right to update the list as necessary if additional products are identified.
867113 - FocalPoint < v2.21
1 Information or patch available on InCenter.
Publication Date: 2026 April 08 Update Date: 2026 April 08 Philips is aware of public reports indicating that ChipSoft, a third party healthcare IT software provider, has experienced a cybersecurity incident involving ransomware activity. ChipSoft provides Electronic Health Record (EHR) solutions that are used by healthcare institutions in multiple regions. Philips’ teams are continuously evaluating Philips’ products and solutions for potential impacts from vulnerabilities and validating actions, as part of the company’s product security policy and protocols. Philips is committed to ensuring the safety, security, integrity, and regulatory compliance of our products to be deployed and to operate within Philips approved product specifications. Therefore, in accordance with Philips’s policy and regulatory requirements, all changes of configuration or software to Philips’ products (including operating system security updates and patches) may be implemented only in accordance with Philips product-specific, verified & validated, authorized, and communicated customer procedures or field actions. Contract-entitled customers may use Philips InCenter and are encouraged to request Philips InCenter access and reference product-specific information posted. Customers (contract-entitled or otherwise) who still have questions are encouraged to contact their local service support team or regional product service support as appropriate for up-to-date information specific to their Philips’ products.
Philips encourages customers using ChipSoft solutions to review official guidance and communications issued by Z-cert and to follow their recommendation.
At this time, no Philips products are known to be impacted. In accordance with Philips’ Global Security Policy, Philips continues to analyze the matter, and further information will be posted on the Philips Product Security Advisory page as appropriate.
Publication Date: 2026 April 08
Update Date: 2026 April 08
Philips is aware of public reports indicating that ChipSoft, a third party healthcare IT software provider, has experienced a cybersecurity incident involving ransomware activity. ChipSoft provides Electronic Health Record (EHR) solutions that are used by healthcare institutions in multiple regions.
Philips’ teams are continuously evaluating Philips’ products and solutions for potential impacts from vulnerabilities and validating actions, as part of the company’s product security policy and protocols.
Philips is committed to ensuring the safety, security, integrity, and regulatory compliance of our products to be deployed and to operate within Philips approved product specifications. Therefore, in accordance with Philips’s policy and regulatory requirements, all changes of configuration or software to Philips’ products (including operating system security updates and patches) may be implemented only in accordance with Philips product-specific, verified & validated, authorized, and communicated customer procedures or field actions.
Contract-entitled customers may use Philips InCenter and are encouraged to request Philips InCenter access and reference product-specific information posted. Customers (contract-entitled or otherwise) who still have questions are encouraged to contact their local service support team or regional product service support as appropriate for up-to-date information specific to their Philips’ products.
Publication Date: 2026 March 31 Update Date: 2026 March 31 Philips is currently monitoring developments and updates related to Microsoft’s Secure Boot certificates. Secure Boot is a security feature based on UEFI that ensures only trusted, digitally signed software components are executed during device startup. Philips is committed to ensuring the safety, security, integrity, and regulatory compliance of our products to be deployed and to operate within Philips approved product specifications. Therefore, in accordance with Philips’s policy and regulatory requirements, all changes of configuration or software to Philips’ products (including operating system security updates and patches) may be implemented only in accordance with Philips product-specific, verified & validated, authorized, and communicated customer procedures or field actions. Contract-entitled customers may use Philips InCenter and are encouraged to request Philips InCenter access and reference product-specific information posted. Customers (contract-entitled or otherwise) who still have questions are encouraged to contact their local service support team or regional product service support as appropriate for up-to-date information specific to their Philips’ products. Philips is providing the list below to assist our customers in identifying any Philips’ products that could be impacted. To the best of our knowledge, the list is complete, and products not listed should be considered not impacted. Philips reserves the right to update the list as necessary if additional products are identified.
The Secure Boot certificates originally issued by Microsoft in 2011 are reaching the end of their lifecycle. The first expirations will begin in June 2026 and affect the entire trust hierarchy used by Windows to validate the boot process. To address this, Microsoft has introduced a new 2023 certificate chain, designed to extend trust and allow continued security updates for boot-related components in the years ahead.
Philips’ teams are continuously evaluating Philips’ products and solutions for potential impacts from vulnerabilities and validating actions, as part of the company’s product security policy and protocols.
Publication Date: 2026 March 31
Update Date: 2026 March 31
Philips is currently monitoring developments and updates related to Microsoft’s Secure Boot certificates. Secure Boot is a security feature based on UEFI that ensures only trusted, digitally signed software components are executed during device startup.
Philips is committed to ensuring the safety, security, integrity, and regulatory compliance of our products to be deployed and to operate within Philips approved product specifications. Therefore, in accordance with Philips’s policy and regulatory requirements, all changes of configuration or software to Philips’ products (including operating system security updates and patches) may be implemented only in accordance with Philips product-specific, verified & validated, authorized, and communicated customer procedures or field actions.
Contract-entitled customers may use Philips InCenter and are encouraged to request Philips InCenter access and reference product-specific information posted. Customers (contract-entitled or otherwise) who still have questions are encouraged to contact their local service support team or regional product service support as appropriate for up-to-date information specific to their Philips’ products.
Philips is providing the list below to assist our customers in identifying any Philips’ products that could be impacted. To the best of our knowledge, the list is complete, and products not listed should be considered not impacted. Philips reserves the right to update the list as necessary if additional products are identified.
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Philips Capsule Neuron 3
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IntelliSpace Critical Care and Anesthesia (ICCA)1
For all above products Philips is evaluating the best possible mitigations. Specific mitigations are listed below: 1 Software only product with customer owned Operating System. Customers are responsible for applying applicable mitigations and ensuring that the certificates are updated per Microsoft’s recommendation.
For all above products Philips is evaluating the best possible mitigations. Specific mitigations are listed below:
1 Software only product with customer owned Operating System. Customers are responsible for applying applicable mitigations and ensuring that the certificates are updated per Microsoft’s recommendation.
Publication Date: 2026 March 25 Update Date: 2026 March 25 Philips is currently monitoring developments and updates related to a critical Oracle vulnerability (CVE-2026-21992). This vulnerability impacts Oracle Identity Manager and Web Services Manager. Oracle has released updates and mitigations to address this vulnerability and strongly recommends patching immediately. Philips is committed to ensuring the safety, security, integrity, and regulatory compliance of our products to be deployed and to operate within Philips approved product specifications. Therefore, in accordance with Philips’s policy and regulatory requirements, all changes of configuration or software to Philips’ products (including operating system security updates and patches) may be implemented only in accordance with Philips product-specific, verified & validated, authorized, and communicated customer procedures or field actions. Contract-entitled customers may use Philips InCenter and are encouraged to request Philips InCenter access and reference product-specific information posted. Customers (contract-entitled or otherwise) who still have questions are encouraged to contact their local service support team or regional product service support as appropriate for up-to-date information specific to their Philips’ products.
Philips’ teams are continuously evaluating Philips’ products and solutions for potential impacts from vulnerabilities and validating actions, as part of the company’s product security policy and protocols.
At this time, no Philips products are known to be impacted. In accordance with Philips’ Global Security Policy, Philips continues to analyze the matter, and further information will be posted on the Philips Product Security Advisory page as appropriate.
Publication Date: 2026 March 25
Update Date: 2026 March 25
Philips is currently monitoring developments and updates related to a critical Oracle vulnerability (CVE-2026-21992). This vulnerability impacts Oracle Identity Manager and Web Services Manager. Oracle has released updates and mitigations to address this vulnerability and strongly recommends patching immediately.
Philips is committed to ensuring the safety, security, integrity, and regulatory compliance of our products to be deployed and to operate within Philips approved product specifications. Therefore, in accordance with Philips’s policy and regulatory requirements, all changes of configuration or software to Philips’ products (including operating system security updates and patches) may be implemented only in accordance with Philips product-specific, verified & validated, authorized, and communicated customer procedures or field actions.
Contract-entitled customers may use Philips InCenter and are encouraged to request Philips InCenter access and reference product-specific information posted. Customers (contract-entitled or otherwise) who still have questions are encouraged to contact their local service support team or regional product service support as appropriate for up-to-date information specific to their Philips’ products.
Publication Date: 2026 March 18 Update Date: 2026 March 18 Philips is currently monitoring developments and updates related to a critical vulnerability in the Java security library pac4j-jwt (CVE-2026-29000). This is an authentication bypass that allows attackers to impersonate any user, including administrators, using nothing more than a server's RSA public key. Philips’ teams are continuously evaluating Philips’ products and solutions for potential impacts from vulnerabilities and validating actions, as part of the company’s product security policy and protocols. At this time, no Philips products are known to be impacted. In accordance with Philips’ Global Security Policy, Philips continues to analyze the matter, and further information will be posted on the Philips Product Security Advisory page as appropriate.
Philips is committed to ensuring the safety, security, integrity, and regulatory compliance of our products to be deployed and to operate within Philips approved product specifications. Therefore, in accordance with Philips’s policy and regulatory requirements, all changes of configuration or software to Philips’ products (including operating system security updates and patches) may be implemented only in accordance with Philips product-specific, verified & validated, authorized, and communicated customer procedures or field actions.
Contract-entitled customers may use Philips InCenter and are encouraged to request Philips InCenter access and reference product-specific information posted. Customers (contract-entitled or otherwise) who still have questions are encouraged to contact their local service support team or regional product service support as appropriate for up-to-date information specific to their Philips’ products.
Publication Date: 2026 March 18
Update Date: 2026 March 18
Philips is currently monitoring developments and updates related to a critical vulnerability in the Java security library pac4j-jwt (CVE-2026-29000). This is an authentication bypass that allows attackers to impersonate any user, including administrators, using nothing more than a server's RSA public key.
Philips’ teams are continuously evaluating Philips’ products and solutions for potential impacts from vulnerabilities and validating actions, as part of the company’s product security policy and protocols.
At this time, no Philips products are known to be impacted. In accordance with Philips’ Global Security Policy, Philips continues to analyze the matter, and further information will be posted on the Philips Product Security Advisory page as appropriate.
Publication Date: 2026 March 13 Update Date: 2026 March 13 Philips is currently monitoring developments and updates related to a Cyber security incident affecting Stryker, a US based medical technologies company. This incident is reportedly linked to Iran-aligned threat actors. As of today, there are no confirmed compromises of medical devices. Philips’ teams are continuously evaluating Philips’ products and solutions for potential impacts from vulnerabilities and validating actions, as part of the company’s product security policy and protocols. At this time, no Philips products are known to be impacted. In accordance with Philips’ Global Security Policy, Philips continues to analyze the matter, and further information will be posted on the Philips Product Security Advisory page as appropriate. Philips is committed to ensuring the safety, security, integrity, and regulatory compliance of our products to be deployed and to operate within Philips approved product specifications. Therefore, in accordance with Philips’s policy and regulatory requirements, all changes of configuration or software to Philips’ products (including operating system security updates and patches) may be implemented only in accordance with Philips product-specific, verified & validated, authorized, and communicated customer procedures or field actions. Contract-entitled customers may use Philips InCenter and are encouraged to request Philips InCenter access and reference product-specific information posted. Customers (contract-entitled or otherwise) who still have questions are encouraged to contact their local service support team or regional product service support as appropriate for up-to-date information specific to their Philips’ products.
Publication Date: 2026 March 13
Update Date: 2026 March 13
Philips is currently monitoring developments and updates related to a Cyber security incident affecting Stryker, a US based medical technologies company. This incident is reportedly linked to Iran-aligned threat actors. As of today, there are no confirmed compromises of medical devices.
Philips’ teams are continuously evaluating Philips’ products and solutions for potential impacts from vulnerabilities and validating actions, as part of the company’s product security policy and protocols.
At this time, no Philips products are known to be impacted. In accordance with Philips’ Global Security Policy, Philips continues to analyze the matter, and further information will be posted on the Philips Product Security Advisory page as appropriate.
Philips is committed to ensuring the safety, security, integrity, and regulatory compliance of our products to be deployed and to operate within Philips approved product specifications. Therefore, in accordance with Philips’s policy and regulatory requirements, all changes of configuration or software to Philips’ products (including operating system security updates and patches) may be implemented only in accordance with Philips product-specific, verified & validated, authorized, and communicated customer procedures or field actions.
Contract-entitled customers may use Philips InCenter and are encouraged to request Philips InCenter access and reference product-specific information posted. Customers (contract-entitled or otherwise) who still have questions are encouraged to contact their local service support team or regional product service support as appropriate for up-to-date information specific to their Philips’ products.
Publication Date: 2026 March 6 Update Date: 2026 March 6 Philips is currently monitoring developments and updates related to two critical vulnerabilities (CVE-2026-20079 & CVE-2026-20131) within the web-based management interface of Cisco Secure Firewall Management Center (FMC) Software. Cisco has released updates that address these vulnerabilities and strongly recommends patching immediately. Philips’ teams are continuously evaluating Philips’ products and solutions for potential impacts from vulnerabilities and validating actions, as part of the company’s product security policy and protocols. At this time, no Philips products are known to be impacted. In accordance with Philips’ Global Security Policy, Philips continues to analyze the matter, and further information will be posted on the Philips Product Security Advisory page as appropriate. Philips is committed to ensuring the safety, security, integrity, and regulatory compliance of our products to be deployed and to operate within Philips approved product specifications. Therefore, in accordance with Philips’s policy and regulatory requirements, all changes of configuration or software to Philips’ products (including operating system security updates and patches) may be implemented only in accordance with Philips product-specific, verified & validated, authorized, and communicated customer procedures or field actions. Contract-entitled customers may use Philips InCenter and are encouraged to request Philips InCenter access and reference product-specific information posted. Customers (contract-entitled or otherwise) who still have questions are encouraged to contact their local service support team or regional product service support as appropriate for up-to-date information specific to their Philips’ products
Publication Date: 2026 March 6
Update Date: 2026 March 6
Philips is currently monitoring developments and updates related to two critical vulnerabilities (CVE-2026-20079 & CVE-2026-20131) within the web-based management interface of Cisco Secure Firewall Management Center (FMC) Software. Cisco has released updates that address these vulnerabilities and strongly recommends patching immediately.
Philips’ teams are continuously evaluating Philips’ products and solutions for potential impacts from vulnerabilities and validating actions, as part of the company’s product security policy and protocols.
At this time, no Philips products are known to be impacted. In accordance with Philips’ Global Security Policy, Philips continues to analyze the matter, and further information will be posted on the Philips Product Security Advisory page as appropriate.
Philips is committed to ensuring the safety, security, integrity, and regulatory compliance of our products to be deployed and to operate within Philips approved product specifications. Therefore, in accordance with Philips’s policy and regulatory requirements, all changes of configuration or software to Philips’ products (including operating system security updates and patches) may be implemented only in accordance with Philips product-specific, verified & validated, authorized, and communicated customer procedures or field actions.
Contract-entitled customers may use Philips InCenter and are encouraged to request Philips InCenter access and reference product-specific information posted. Customers (contract-entitled or otherwise) who still have questions are encouraged to contact their local service support team or regional product service support as appropriate for up-to-date information specific to their Philips’ products
Publication Date: 2026 February 20 Update Date: 2026 February 20 Philips is currently monitoring developments and updates related to Google Chrome vulnerability (CVE-2026-2441). This vulnerability affects Chrome’s CSS component, and if exploited, it could allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code inside the browser's sandbox by enticing a user to visit a specially crafted HTML page. Philips’ teams are continuously evaluating Philips’ products and solutions for potential impacts from vulnerabilities and validating actions, as part of the company’s product security policy and protocols. At this time, no Philips products are known to be impacted. In accordance with Philips’ Global Security Policy, Philips continues to analyze the matter, and further information will be posted on the Philips Product Security Advisory page as appropriate. Philips is committed to ensuring the safety, security, integrity, and regulatory compliance of our products to be deployed and to operate within Philips approved product specifications. Therefore, in accordance with Philips’s policy and regulatory requirements, all changes of configuration or software to Philips’ products (including operating system security updates and patches) may be implemented only in accordance with Philips product-specific, verified & validated, authorized, and communicated customer procedures or field actions. Contract-entitled customers may use Philips InCenter and are encouraged to request Philips InCenter access and reference product-specific information posted. Customers (contract-entitled or otherwise) who still have questions are encouraged to contact their local service support team or regional product service support as appropriate for up-to-date information specific to their Philips’ products.
Publication Date: 2026 February 20
Update Date: 2026 February 20
Philips is currently monitoring developments and updates related to Google Chrome vulnerability (CVE-2026-2441). This vulnerability affects Chrome’s CSS component, and if exploited, it could allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code inside the browser's sandbox by enticing a user to visit a specially crafted HTML page.
Philips’ teams are continuously evaluating Philips’ products and solutions for potential impacts from vulnerabilities and validating actions, as part of the company’s product security policy and protocols.
At this time, no Philips products are known to be impacted. In accordance with Philips’ Global Security Policy, Philips continues to analyze the matter, and further information will be posted on the Philips Product Security Advisory page as appropriate.
Philips is committed to ensuring the safety, security, integrity, and regulatory compliance of our products to be deployed and to operate within Philips approved product specifications. Therefore, in accordance with Philips’s policy and regulatory requirements, all changes of configuration or software to Philips’ products (including operating system security updates and patches) may be implemented only in accordance with Philips product-specific, verified & validated, authorized, and communicated customer procedures or field actions.
Contract-entitled customers may use Philips InCenter and are encouraged to request Philips InCenter access and reference product-specific information posted. Customers (contract-entitled or otherwise) who still have questions are encouraged to contact their local service support team or regional product service support as appropriate for up-to-date information specific to their Philips’ products.
Philips manufactures, sells and helps you maintain highly complex medical devices and systems. Per policy, only Philips authorized changes are allowed to be made to these systems, either by Philips personnel or under Philips explicit published direction.
Please contact your Philips service representative for specific information about potential vulnerabilities and the availability of patches for your equipment configuration.
Philips manufactures, sells and helps you maintain highly complex medical devices and systems. Per policy, only Philips authorized changes are allowed to be made to these systems, either by Philips personnel or under Philips explicit published direction.
Customers with specific questions regarding any security advisory or their Philips products are asked to send an e-mail to [email protected], contact their Philips Service Representative or contact their regional Philips Service Support. Any media inquiries should be directed to:
Mario Fante, [email protected]
or (outside N. America):
Steve Klink, [email protected]
Customers with specific questions regarding any security advisory or their Philips products are asked to send an e-mail to [email protected], contact their Philips Service Representative or contact their regional Philips Service Support.
Any media inquiries should be directed to:
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