More strokes in 1 day than your manual toothbrush in a month. Over 15,000 brush strokes per minute.
Slim, ergonomic handle is designed to be as easy to use as a manual toothbrush.
Brushing twice a day every day helps reduce cavities
Philips Sonicare is a gentle electric toothbrush for braces (brush heads wear out sooner when used on braces), and is safe for dental restorations (fillings, crowns, veneers) and periodontal pockets, too.
Removes more plaque than a manual toothbrush.
Familiar brushing motion and brush head shape of a manual toothbrush, but with the cleaning power of over 15,000 strokes per minute.
This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps to remove and reduce stains on your teeth for a brighter smile.
