Search terms

  • Interactive sonic power. More fun, better brushing Interactive sonic power. More fun, better brushing Interactive sonic power. More fun, better brushing

    Philips Sonicare For Kids Sonic electric toothbrush

    HX6326/03

    Interactive sonic power. More fun, better brushing

    Keep kids engaged while they learn to brush. The Philips Sonicare For Kids Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush interacts with a fun app that helps kids brush better and for longer. Kids have fun while learning techniques that will last a lifetime.

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Sonicare For Kids Sonic electric toothbrush

    Similar products

    See all Sonicare For Kids

    Interactive sonic power. More fun, better brushing

    An exciting start to lifelong healthy habits

    • Built-in Bluetooth®
    • Coaching App
    • 1 brush head & 10 stickers
    • 2 modes
    Simply follow the app

    Simply follow the app

    Kids play along with the interactive app during brush time. The Sonicare kids app coaches them into how to brush, with fun animations and rewards designed to support them as they build their routine.

    98% say it's easier to get kids brush longer and better*

    98% say it's easier to get kids brush longer and better*

    With the Philips Sonicare For Kids toothbrush and app, children can discover how to brush properly on their own. The app synchs with your kid's sonic toothbrush via Bluetooth to show proper brushing techniques and track performance. Kids can see how well they brush, and earn exciting rewards for a job well done. Educational, and effective, 98% of parents surveyed say it's easier to get their kids to brush longer and better. It's the fun way to help kids develop healthy oral care habits that will last a lifetime.

    Your child’s personal brushing coach

    Your child’s personal brushing coach

    The fun starts as soon as brush time begins. Sonicare kids can earn healthy food rewards to feed to Sparkly, who will encourage them to brush for longer and in a better way.

    No need for constant syncs

    No need for constant syncs

    Your child’s brush saves data for up to 20 brushing sessions, meaning there’s no need to constantly sync. It also saves time information – so you can easily monitor how well your child is sticking to their routine.

    For the development of a lifelong routine

    For the development of a lifelong routine

    The Sonicare Kids app is designed to make brushing easier for children. Sparkly encourages your child to brush each part of their mouth for even coverage. And the speed gradually increases to 2-minutes over time to meet dental brush time recommendations.

    Dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

    Dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

    As kids learn to brush, our sonic technology does the rest. The unique dynamic action of a Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gum line. With over 500 strokes per second, sonic cleaning power helps compensate for developing techniques as children grow better at brushing. This technology makes a Philips Sonicare For Kids toothbrush up to 75% more effective than manual toothbrushes, resulting in more successful check-ups.

    Fun interchangeable stickers for customization

    Fun interchangeable stickers for customization

    Fun handle stickers let kids choose the look of their toothbrush. With eight interchangeable designs inside every sonic toothbrush box, kids can give their brush a new look as often as they want. Combined with the chance to customize the look of their app's character, the Philips Sonicare For Kids experience is all about making effective oral care engaging and fun at all times.

    2 Kid-friendly power modes deliver a gentle, effective clean

    2 Kid-friendly power modes deliver a gentle, effective clean

    With two kid-friendly power modes, this power toothbrush provides proper cleaning for different ages; a low mode for younger children and high mode for older kids.

    Switch out brush sizes on a brush that grows with your child

    Switch out brush sizes on a brush that grows with your child

    Brush heads on the Philips Sonicare For Kids are designed to clean and protect teeth as children grow. There is one standard-size included, but you can purchase a more compact size separately.

    Multi grip design for parents and kids

    Multi grip design for parents and kids

    Ergonomically designed to enable kids to brush on their own, or with their parents. Every Philips Sonicare For Kids toothbrush boasts a cleverly designed handle that enables parents and kids to brush together if they want. The steady grip ensures smaller hands can easily maneuver the brush on their own, while the spacious design leaves room for parents to help when need be. The sturdy handle design makes it easy for kids to store the toothbrush in an upright position, or apply toothpaste while the toothbrush is laying flat.

    Rubberized brush head is designed to protect young teeth

    Rubberized brush head is designed to protect young teeth

    The rubberized brush head of this electric toothbrush is designed to help protect growing teeth

    Preferred by dentists

    Preferred by dentists

    Choose the brush preferred by dental professionals. 91% of dental professional parents prefer Philips Sonicare For Kids for their own children****

    Technical Specifications

    • Design and finishing

      Color
      Aqua

    • Power

      Voltage
      110-220 V

    • Technical specifications

      Battery
      Rechargeable
      Operating time (full to empty)
      Up to 2 weeks
      Battery type
      Lithium ION

    • Service

      Warranty
      2-year limited warranty

    • Compatibility

      Android compatibility
      • Android phones
      • Bluetooth 4.0 enabled tablets
      iOS compatibility
      • iPhone 4S or higher
      • iPad 3rd Gen or higher
      • with iOS7 operational system

    • Ease of use

      Battery indicator
      Light shows battery status
      Display
      Illuminated display
      Brush head system
      Easy click-on brush heads
      Handle
      • Rubber grip for easy handling
      • Slim ergonomic design
      Brushing time
      Up to 3 weeks**

    • Items included

      Charger
      1
      Brush heads
      1 Sonicare for Kids compact
      Handle
      1 Sonicare for Kids Connected
      Stickers
      • 8 customization stickers
      • 2 Bonus stickers

    • Cleaning performance

      Health benefits
      For healthy oral care habits
      Performance
      75% more effective*
      Speed
      Up to 62000 brush movement/min
      Timer
      KidTimer and Quadpacer

    • Modes

      Power modes
      2
    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.
    Clippin

    Find a spare part or an accessory

    Go to parts and accessories

    Accessories

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Awards

    • of the parents surveyed versus using a tootbrush alone
    • * than a manual toothbrush
    • ** based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day
    • *** survey of US dental professionals with children age 4-10

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    You are about to visit a Philips global content page

    Continue

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.