98% say it's easier to get kids brush longer and better*

With the Philips Sonicare For Kids toothbrush and app, children can discover how to brush properly on their own. The app synchs with your kid's sonic toothbrush via Bluetooth to show proper brushing techniques and track performance. Kids can see how well they brush, and earn exciting rewards for a job well done. Educational, and effective, 98% of parents surveyed say it's easier to get their kids to brush longer and better. It's the fun way to help kids develop healthy oral care habits that will last a lifetime.