HX6329/14
Interactive sonic power. More fun, better brushing
Keep kids engaged while they learn to brush. The Philips Sonicare For Kids Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush interacts with a fun app that helps kids brush better and for longer. Kids have fun while learning techniques that will last a lifetime.See all benefits
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Kids play along with the interactive app during brush time. The Sonicare kids app coaches them into how to brush, with fun animations and rewards designed to support them as they build their routine.
With the Philips Sonicare For Kids toothbrush and app, children can discover how to brush properly on their own. The app synchs with your kid's sonic toothbrush via Bluetooth to show proper brushing techniques and track performance. Kids can see how well they brush, and earn exciting rewards for a job well done. Educational, and effective, 98% of parents surveyed say it's easier to get their kids to brush longer and better. It's the fun way to help kids develop healthy oral care habits that will last a lifetime.
The fun starts as soon as brush time begins. Sonicare kids can earn healthy food rewards to feed to Sparkly, who will encourage them to brush for longer and in a better way.
Your child’s brush saves data for up to 20 brushing sessions, meaning there’s no need to constantly sync. It also saves time information – so you can easily monitor how well your child is sticking to their routine.
The Sonicare Kids app is designed to make brushing easier for children. Sparkly encourages your child to brush each part of their mouth for even coverage. And the speed gradually increases to 2-minutes over time to meet dental brush time recommendations.
As kids learn to brush, our sonic technology does the rest. The unique dynamic action of a Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gum line. With over 500 strokes per second, sonic cleaning power helps compensate for developing techniques as children grow better at brushing. This technology makes a Philips Sonicare For Kids toothbrush up to 75% more effective than manual toothbrushes, resulting in more successful check-ups.
Fun handle stickers let kids choose the look of their toothbrush. With eight interchangeable designs inside every sonic toothbrush box, kids can give their brush a new look as often as they want. Combined with the chance to customize the look of their app's character, the Philips Sonicare For Kids experience is all about making effective oral care engaging and fun at all times.
With two kid-friendly power modes, this power toothbrush provides proper cleaning for different ages; a low mode for younger children and high mode for older kids.
Brush heads on the Philips Sonicare For Kids are designed to clean and protect teeth as children grow. There is one standard-size included, but you can purchase a more compact size separately.
Ergonomically designed to enable kids to brush on their own, or with their parents. Every Philips Sonicare For Kids toothbrush boasts a cleverly designed handle that enables parents and kids to brush together if they want. The steady grip ensures smaller hands can easily maneuver the brush on their own, while the spacious design leaves room for parents to help when need be. The sturdy handle design makes it easy for kids to store the toothbrush in an upright position, or apply toothpaste while the toothbrush is laying flat.
The rubberized brush head of this electric toothbrush is designed to help protect growing teeth
Choose the brush preferred by dental professionals. 91% of dental professional parents prefer Philips Sonicare For Kids for their own children****
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