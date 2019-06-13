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    Philips Sonicare For Kids Sonic electric toothbrush - Dispense

    HX6391/03

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    Connect children to a lifetime of healthy habits

    The new Philips Sonicare For Kids power toothbrush with Bluetooth® wireless technology and interactive coaching app work together to help motivate children to brush independently.

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    Philips Sonicare For Kids Sonic electric toothbrush - Dispense

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    Connect children to a lifetime of healthy habits

    The fun way to inspire better brushers

    • Built-in Bluetooth®
    • Coaching App
    • 1 brush head & 8 stickers
    • 2 modes
    Training and tracking

    Training and tracking

    Children receive rewards and badges to keep them motivated, including gifts to keep their “Sparkly” training partner happy and healthy. A separate dashboard in the app allows parents to monitor their child’s performance and progress as well as set up custom milestones and incentives. In a survey, 98% of parents said it’s easier to get their child to brush longer and better*.

    Personal brushing coach

    Personal brushing coach

    Children navigate the app with the help of their training partner “Sparkly,” whose mouth acts as a visual brushing guide, teaching children to thoroughly brush each quadrant of the mouth.

    Bluetooth® connectivity

    Bluetooth® connectivity

    Connects via Bluetooth® wireless technology to a mobile device so kids can interact with the coaching app while they brush. The handle tells the app how long the child is brushing.

    Patented Sonicare toothbrush technology

    Patented Sonicare toothbrush technology

    Drives fluid between the teeth and along the gumline for a powerful yet gentle clean.

    KidTimer

    KidTimer

    Gradually increases brushing time over 90 days until reaching the dentist-recommended two minutes to train kids to brush longer.**

    Two brush head sizes

    Two brush head sizes

    Provide the perfect option for every mouth. Standard and compact sizes are comfortable fit for kids ages 4 and older.

    Two kid-friendly power modes

    Two kid-friendly power modes

    Give them just the right amount of power — low mode for younger children and high mode for older kids.

    Eight faceplate stickers

    Eight faceplate stickers

    Interchangeable stickers allow children to make the toothbrush uniquely their own.

    KidPacer

    KidPacer

    KidPacer encourage kids to brush their entire mouth effectively for the dentist-recommended 2 minutes.

    Ergonomic, easy-grip handle

    Ergonomic, easy-grip handle

    Easy for small hands to maneuver independently and comfortably.

    Rubber overmold

    Rubber overmold

    Provides added protection for growing teeth and a safer, gentler brushing experience.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design and finishing

      Color
      Aqua

    • Power

      Voltage
      110-220 V

    • Technical specifications

      Battery
      Rechargeable
      Operating time (full to empty)
      Up to 2 weeks
      Battery type
      Lithium ION

    • Service

      Warranty
      2-year limited warranty

    • Compatibility

      Android compatibility
      • Android phones
      • Bluetooth 4.0 enabled tablets
      iOS compatibility
      • iPhone 4S or higher
      • iPad 3rd Gen or higher
      • with iOS7 operational system

    • Ease of use

      Battery indicator
      Light shows battery status
      Display
      Illuminated display
      Brush head system
      Easy click-on brush heads
      Handle
      • Rubber grip for easy handling
      • Slim ergonomic design
      Brushing time
      Up to 3 weeks**

    • Items included

      Charger
      1
      Brush heads
      1 Sonicare for Kids compact
      Handles
      1 Sonicare for Kids Bluetooth-enabled handle
      Stickers
      8 customization stickers

    • Cleaning performance

      Health benefits
      For healthy oral care habits
      Performance
      75% more effective*
      Speed
      Up to 62000 brush movement/min
      Timer
      KidTimer and Quadpacer

    • Modes

      Power modes
      2
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    Awards

    • Versus using a toothbrush without the app
    • *based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on clean mode

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