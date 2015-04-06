Search terms

1

Philips Sonicare For Kids

Sonic electric toothbrush - Dispense

HX6392/02
Sonicare
1 award
Sonicare
  • Connect children to a lifetime of healthy habits Connect children to a lifetime of healthy habits Connect children to a lifetime of healthy habits
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Sonicare For Kids Sonic electric toothbrush - Dispense

    HX6392/02
    1 award

    Connect children to a lifetime of healthy habits

    The new Philips Sonicare For Kids power toothbrush with Bluetooth® wireless technology and interactive coaching app work together to help motivate children to brush independently. See all benefits

    Philips Sonicare For Kids Sonic electric toothbrush - Dispense

    Connect children to a lifetime of healthy habits

    The new Philips Sonicare For Kids power toothbrush with Bluetooth® wireless technology and interactive coaching app work together to help motivate children to brush independently. See all benefits

    Connect children to a lifetime of healthy habits

    The new Philips Sonicare For Kids power toothbrush with Bluetooth® wireless technology and interactive coaching app work together to help motivate children to brush independently. See all benefits

    Philips Sonicare For Kids Sonic electric toothbrush - Dispense

    Connect children to a lifetime of healthy habits

    The new Philips Sonicare For Kids power toothbrush with Bluetooth® wireless technology and interactive coaching app work together to help motivate children to brush independently. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Sonicare For Kids

      Connect children to a lifetime of healthy habits

      The fun way to inspire better brushers

      • Built-in Bluetooth®
      • Coaching App
      • 2 brush heads & 8 stickers
      • 2 modes
      Training and tracking

      Training and tracking

      Children receive rewards and badges to keep them motivated, including gifts to keep their “Sparkly” training partner happy and healthy. A separate dashboard in the app allows parents to monitor their child’s performance and progress as well as set up custom milestones and incentives. In a survey, 98% of parents said it’s easier to get their child to brush longer and better*.

      Personal brushing coach

      Personal brushing coach

      Children navigate the app with the help of their training partner “Sparkly,” whose mouth acts as a visual brushing guide, teaching children to thoroughly brush each quadrant of the mouth.

      Bluetooth® connectivity

      Bluetooth® connectivity

      Connects via Bluetooth® wireless technology to a mobile device so kids can interact with the coaching app while they brush. The handle tells the app how long the child is brushing.

      Patented Sonicare toothbrush technology

      Patented Sonicare toothbrush technology

      Drives fluid between the teeth and along the gumline for a powerful yet gentle clean.

      KidTimer

      KidTimer

      Gradually increases brushing time over 90 days until reaching the dentist-recommended two minutes to train kids to brush longer.**

      Two brush head sizes

      Two brush head sizes

      Provide the perfect option for every mouth. Standard and compact sizes are comfortable fit for kids ages 4 and older.

      Two kid-friendly power modes

      Two kid-friendly power modes

      Give them just the right amount of power — low mode for younger children and high mode for older kids.

      Eight faceplate stickers

      Eight faceplate stickers

      Interchangeable stickers allow children to make the toothbrush uniquely their own.

      KidPacer

      KidPacer

      KidPacer encourage kids to brush their entire mouth effectively for the dentist-recommended 2 minutes.

      Ergonomic, easy-grip handle

      Ergonomic, easy-grip handle

      Easy for small hands to maneuver independently and comfortably.

      Rubber overmold

      Rubber overmold

      Provides added protection for growing teeth and a safer, gentler brushing experience.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design and finishing

        Color
        Aqua

      • Power

        Voltage
        110-220 V

      • Technical specifications

        Battery
        Rechargeable
        Operating time (full to empty)
        Up to 2 weeks
        Battery type
        Lithium ION

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

      • Compatibility

        Android compatibility
        • Android phones
        • Bluetooth 4.0 enabled tablets
        iOS compatibility
        • iPhone 4S or higher
        • iPad 3rd Gen or higher
        • with iOS7 operational system

      • Ease of use

        Battery indicator
        Light shows battery status
        Display
        Illuminated display
        Brush head system
        Easy click-on brush heads
        Handle
        • Rubber grip for easy handling
        • Slim ergonomic design
        Brushing time
        Up to 3 weeks**

      • Items included

        Brush heads
        • 1 Sonicare for Kids standard
        • 1 Sonicare for Kids compact
        Charger
        1
        Handles
        1 Sonicare for Kids Bluetooth-enabled handle
        Stickers
        8 customization stickers

      • Cleaning performance

        Health benefits
        For healthy oral care habits
        Performance
        75% more effective*
        Speed
        Up to 62000 brush movement/min
        Timer
        KidTimer and Quadpacer

      • Modes

        Power modes
        2

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories

      See all accessories

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            • Versus using a toothbrush without the app
            • *based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on clean mode

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            You are about to visit a Philips global content page

            Continue

            You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

            I understand

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.