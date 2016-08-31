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    Philips Sonicare EasyClean Sonic electric toothbrush

    HX6551/01

    Better plaque removal

    The unique dynamic cleaning action of Sonicare's electric toothbrush, gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.

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    Philips Sonicare EasyClean Sonic electric toothbrush

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    See all EasyClean

    Better plaque removal

    Removes up to 6x more plaque*

    • 1 mode
    • 1 brush head
    Removes up to 6 times more plaque than a manual toothbrush

    Removes up to 6 times more plaque than a manual toothbrush

    Clinically proven to remove up to 6 times more plaque than a manual toothbrush.

    Philips Sonicare toothbrush helps whiten teeth

    Philips Sonicare toothbrush helps whiten teeth

    This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps to remove and reduce stains on your teeth for a brighter smile.

    Clinically proven safe and gentle

    Clinically proven safe and gentle

    Philips Sonicare is a gentle electric toothbrush for braces (brush heads wear out sooner when used on braces), and is safe for dental restorations (fillings, crowns, veneers) and periodontal pockets, too.

    Angled brush head neck for better reach to back teeth

    Angled brush head neck for better reach to back teeth

    The uniquely angled brush head neck of this toothbrush head makes it easier to reach back teeth, removing plaque in those hard-to-reach areas.

    Quadpacer interval timer encourages thorough brushing

    Quadpacer interval timer encourages thorough brushing

    30 seconds interval timer indicates when you have completed each quadrant of your mouth and signals for you to move on resulting in more consistent cleaning throughout your mouth

    Two-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

    Two-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

    2-minute timer on this Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps ensure dental professional recommended brushing time

    Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

    Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

    Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design and finishing

      Color
      White

    • Power

      Voltage
      110-220 V

    • Technical specifications

      Battery
      Rechargeable
      Operating time (full to empty)
      Up to 2 weeks
      Battery type
      Lithium ION

    • Service

      Warranty
      2-year limited warranty

    • Ease of use

      Battery indicator
      Light shows battery status
      Brush head system
      Easy click-on brush heads
      Handle
      Slim ergonomic design
      Brushing time
      Up to 2 weeks

    • Items included

      Charger
      1
      Brush heads
      1 ProResults plaque control
      Handles
      1 EasyClean

    • Cleaning performance

      Health benefits
      Helps improve gum health
      Performance
      Removes up to 6X more plaque*
      Speed
      Up to 62000 brush movement/min
      Whitening benefits
      Helps whiten teeth
      Timer
      Quadpacer and SmarTimer

    • Modes

      Clean
      For exceptional everyday clean
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    Awards

    • Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush
    • *based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on clean mode

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