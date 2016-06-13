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    Philips Sonicare FlexCare Sonic electric toothbrush

    HX6911/56

    Advanced cleaning

    Innovative technology delivers better results. Now there's a guaranteed way to better oral health. It's the new Philips Sonicare FlexCare electric toothbrush that adapts to your oral care needs.

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Sonicare FlexCare Sonic electric toothbrush

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    See all FlexCare

    Advanced cleaning

    Toothbrush for gentle cleaning of teeth and gum

    • 3 modes
    • 1 brush head
    Three different modes for a better cleaning experience

    Three different modes for a better cleaning experience

    The three modes include a Clean mode for an outstanding clean in 2 minutes. A White mode for removing surface stains and a Massage mode to stimulate the gum.

    Improves gum health in only two weeks

    Improves gum health in only two weeks

    This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush provides optimal cleaning between teeth and along the gumline for improved gum health in just two weeks.

    Philips Sonicare toothbrush helps whiten teeth

    Philips Sonicare toothbrush helps whiten teeth

    This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps to remove and reduce stains on your teeth for a brighter smile.

    Removes up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush

    Removes up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush

    Removes up to 7 times more plaque from hard to reach places than a manual toothbrush

    DiamondClean toothbrush head for Sonicare's best whitening

    DiamondClean toothbrush head for Sonicare's best whitening

    DiamondClean toothbrush heads, Philips Sonicare's best whitening brush head, have diamond shaped bristles to effectively yet gently remove surface stains and scrape away plaque. Removes stain build up from coffee, tea, red wine, cigarettes and tobacco in just 1 week.

    Easy-start program to acclimate to the Sonicare experience

    Easy-start program to acclimate to the Sonicare experience

    Gently increases power over first 14 uses to ease into the Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush experience

    Quadpacer interval timer encourages thorough brushing

    Quadpacer interval timer encourages thorough brushing

    30 seconds interval timer indicates when you have completed each quadrant of your mouth and signals for you to move on resulting in more consistent cleaning throughout your mouth

    Two-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

    Two-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

    2-minute timer on this Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps ensure dental professional recommended brushing time

    Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

    Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

    Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design and finishing

      Color
      Black

    • Power

      Voltage
      110-220 V

    • Technical specifications

      Battery
      Rechargeable
      Operating time (full to empty)
      Up to 2 weeks
      Battery type
      Lithium ION

    • Service

      Warranty
      2-year limited warranty

    • Ease of use

      Battery indicator
      Light shows battery status
      Display
      Illuminated display
      Brush head system
      Easy click-on brush heads
      Handle
      Slim ergonomic design
      Brushing time
      Up to 2 weeks

    • Items included

      Brush heads
      1 DiamondClean standard
      Charger
      1
      Handles
      1 FlexCare

    • Cleaning performance

      Health benefits
      Helps improve gum health
      Performance
      Removes up to 7x more plaque*
      Speed
      Up to 62000 brush movement/min
      Whitening benefits
      • Removes 100% more stains*
      • Whitens teeth in 1 week
      Timer
      Quadpacer and SmarTimer

    • Modes

      Clean
      For exceptional everyday clean
      White
      Removes surface stains
      Massage
      Invigorating massage
      2 Routines
      Go Care and Max Care
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    Awards

    • Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush

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